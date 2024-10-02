New rumor claims Pittsburgh Steelers are ‘having discussions’ on blockbuster trade for superstar receiver

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

A new Pittsburgh Steelers rumor suggests that after failing to land Brandon Aiyuk before the season, the team is now targeting another trade for a superstar receiver.

The Steelers head into their Week 5 Sunday night game against the Dallas Cowboys with an impressive 3-1 record. It has been a good start for the team despite a frustrating loss on the road in Indianapolis last week. While the team is a legitimate playoff contender, they are still a piece or two away from being a threat to reach the Super Bowl.

The front office understood that early on. And it’s why they made a hard push to make a trade for 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk before the season started. Various reports and rumors suggested they were very close on a deal done if not for a change of heart by Aiyuk late in negotiations. Well, it seems the Steelers have begun a new pursuit for a game-changer receiver.

Pittsburgh Steelers in discussions about Davante Adams trade

On Wednesday afternoon, The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini reported that “The Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in trading for Davante Adams, according to a source. There have been discussions and both sides are keeping an open line of communication.”

The momentum behind a Davante Adams trade picked up steam over the last week. After the Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-2, and new rumors suggested the organization was actively taking offers for the six-time Pro Bowler. Furthermore, head coach Antonio Pierce surprisingly liked a social media post about Adams’ days in Vegas being numbered.

While the 31-year-old is in the final years of his prime, he is still an elite talent and would be a huge addition to a Steelers offense that needs a game-breaker talent in the passing game.

