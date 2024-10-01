Is Antonio Pierce hoping Las Vegas Raiders trade Davante Adams? Surprising evidence was revealed this week

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Davante Adams is one of Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce’s biggest supporters. However, there is surprising evidence that the new full-time coach would be in favor of his top offensive star being traded soon.

The Raiders head into the Week 5 NFL schedule with a record of 2-2. While it isn’t the results they wanted, it has the team in a position where many analysts thought they would be. And that is among the Wild Card contenders in the AFC.

However, their victories against the Ravens and Browns were close games. And could have easily gone the other way. That is why there isn’t a lot of confidence in this 2-2 Las Vegas team. And the trade chatter around the organization has intensified over the last week.

Much like the last six months, star receiver Davante Adams has had his name tossed into trade speculation in recent days. However, a serious amount of fuel was thrown onto the rumors this week by none other than Antonio Pierce.

Related: Where do the Las Vegas Raiders land in our Week 5 NFL offense rankings?

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce liked a social post about Davante Adams being traded soon?

Interesting … look who liked this post. pic.twitter.com/svAwY30rDc — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) October 1, 2024

On Monday night, an eagle-eyed fan noticed something peculiar. Sports Illustrated posted a comment on X from NFL insider Michael Fabiano about Adams’ days in Las Vegas being numbered. Nothing odd about that many sites are covering the same topic.

However, when looking deeper, and at the thousands of likes the post received, one of them is actually from Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce. Video proof can be found above. There haven’t been reports of a divide between Adams and the coach. Like there was in previous seasons with former head coach Josh McDaniel.

Could it have been accidental? Maybe he wants to see the league great get moved to a better team. Either way, it could be further evidence that the Las Vegas Raiders will move Adams now while his value is still high around the NFL.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders game today – Get everything you need to know about the Raiders game in Week 5