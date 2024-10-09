Antonio Pierce suggests Davante Adams could still play for Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Davante Adams trade watch enters its second week since the Las Vegas Raiders informed teams of the three-time All-Pro’s availability. Since then, several teams have been linked to the 31-year-old receiver, including the Bills, Chiefs, Cowboys, Jets, Saints, and Steelers.

Yet, Adams remains in Las Vegas, with none of the teams ready to meet the Raiders’ asking price of a second-round pick. He’s also not playing for the Raiders, having missed their 34-18 Week 5 loss to Denver with a hamstring injury.

Eventually, something has to give, whether it’s Adams getting a trade, returning to the field, or sitting out for the season. On Wednesday, Antonio Pierce added even more confusion to an already clouded situation.

Related: 7 NFL trades we’d love to see in October, including Tee Higgins, Russell Wilson, and Jeffery Simmons

Las Vegas Raiders willing to play Davante Adams despite trade talks

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Davante Adams isn’t expected to play in the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 6 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, which would mark his third consecutive missed game. However, based on Coach Pierce’s comments, it sounds as if the team’s star receiver isn’t too far away from returning to the field.

“He’s still a Raider. When he’s healthy and we can play him, we’ll play him. He’s just not healthy right now. He’s getting closer — that’s the good part. He’s working every day to get that hamstring right. He’s in the right headspace, mentally. Like I said, we talked recently and had a good conversation and he’s ready to play football.” Antonio Pierce on Davante Adams

So… He’s not healthy right now, but he’s also ready to play football? That’s quite the contradiction. Either way, Adams won’t be playing this week. Not for the Raiders anyway.

Interesting back and forth on the Davante Adams situation from Antonio Pierce.



"He's a Raider. He's never not been a Raider."



Says the two talked recently, had a good conversation, and he will play when the hamstring is healthy. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/frwh7XLLTp — Logan Reever (@loganreever) October 9, 2024

Perhaps a trade to the Jets or Saints would help the six-time Pro Bowl wideout’s hamstring heal up a bit quicker. For now, as Coach Pierce said, “He’s still a Raider.”