Antonio Pierce suggests Davante Adams could still play for Las Vegas Raiders

The Davante Adams trade watch enters its second week since the Las Vegas Raiders informed teams of the three-time All-Pro’s availability. Since then, several teams have been linked to the 31-year-old receiver, including the Bills, Chiefs, Cowboys, Jets, Saints, and Steelers.
Yet, Adams remains in Las Vegas, with none of the teams ready to meet the Raiders’ asking price of a second-round pick. He’s also not playing for the Raiders, having missed their 34-18 Week 5 loss to Denver with a hamstring injury.
Eventually, something has to give, whether it’s Adams getting a trade, returning to the field, or sitting out for the season. On Wednesday, Antonio Pierce added even more confusion to an already clouded situation.
Las Vegas Raiders willing to play Davante Adams despite trade talks
Davante Adams isn’t expected to play in the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 6 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, which would mark his third consecutive missed game. However, based on Coach Pierce’s comments, it sounds as if the team’s star receiver isn’t too far away from returning to the field.
So… He’s not healthy right now, but he’s also ready to play football? That’s quite the contradiction. Either way, Adams won’t be playing this week. Not for the Raiders anyway.
Interesting back and forth on the Davante Adams situation from Antonio Pierce.— Logan Reever (@loganreever) October 9, 2024
"He's a Raider. He's never not been a Raider."
Says the two talked recently, had a good conversation, and he will play when the hamstring is healthy. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/frwh7XLLTp
Perhaps a trade to the Jets or Saints would help the six-time Pro Bowl wideout’s hamstring heal up a bit quicker. For now, as Coach Pierce said, “He’s still a Raider.”