NFL insider reveals frontrunner for Davante Adams trade this week, plus two teams that are being patient

When will the Davante Adams trade happen? The Las Vegas Raiders hope it gets done soon, but they’re apparently in no rush to orchestrate a trade. Previously, we passed along Jordan Schultz’s report that the Raiders have so far been unwilling to pay a portion of Adams’ remaining salary to help facilitate a deal to a new team.

Now, we have another update on the Raiders’ trade rumors, courtesy of The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

Davante Adams trade could happen this week, per Dianna Russini

According to Dianna Russini, via the Scoop City podcast, a Davante Adams trade could be completed as soon as this week. Regarding the current discussions, she says, “This thing is moving, and the Raiders want it to move.”

The earlier the Raiders trade Adams, the quicker they can move on from the awkward situation of having your most talented offensive player sitting on the sidelines. Not to mention, he’s also taking up a roster spot that could go to a younger player who could have a long-term future in Vegas.

While the Raiders hope to execute a trade in the very near future, other teams are being patient, hoping the process draws out for at least a couple of more weeks. Keep in mind, the Raiders have until the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline to make a move, which gives them until just after Week 9.

Yet, as Russini stated, other teams, “like the Chiefs and Bills are hoping this thing stalls because every week that goes by, they owe Adams less money.”

It’s true. With every passing week, Adams gets another game check, which the Raiders are currently paying. Once traded, his new team will be paying Adams’ salary. For some contenders with cap constraints, like the Chiefs and Bills, making sure they stay under the salary cap is a must.

