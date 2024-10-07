Davante Adams trade negotiations being complicated by Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

All signs point to the Las Vegas Raiders trading Davante Adams before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline passes. Reports indicate the current asking price starts at a second-round pick. Yet, of course, no one has paid the price the Raiders are seeking for their second-round pick. However, there may be another reason why teams haven’t struck a blockbuster deal for the three-time All-Pro.

Las Vegas Raiders really don’t want to pay remainder of Davante Adams’ contract

Davante Adams does want a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. After all, he’s 31 years old, and Sunday’s 34-18 loss was the latest indication that this team isn’t ready to contend for a playoff spot, let alone a Super Bowl.

Yet, he’s also an expensive receiver who’s on the wrong side of 30. Not to mention, Adams isn’t even healthy right now after missing the past two weeks with a hamstring injury. But really, it’s the contract that’s causing issues.

Davante Adams contract: $16.8M salary in 2024, $44.1M cap hit in 2025, $44.1M cap hit in 2026

According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, the Raiders are still seeking a second-round pick. Yet, his sources suggest teams haven’t come close to meeting the asking price.

One facet that could alter the cost of Adams is if the Raiders are willing to ‘eat’ some of the remaining salary on the playmaker’s contract. Yet, Schultz notes the team’s “preference” is not to pay any of Adams’ future bills. However, just because the Raiders are currently unwilling to foot the bill, Schultz notes that he expects trade negotiations to ramp up later this week.

