NFL insider reveals why New York Jets may be forced to overpay in Davante Adams trade

The NFL’s worst-kept secret right now is that Davante Adams wants a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. Reports suggest he wants to land with the New York Jets, where he’d get to reunite with Aaron Rodgers. Yet, the Jets haven’t presented the Raiders with an acceptable offer. Yet.

Meanwhile, other teams, like the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to a potential Adams trade too. Both teams are said to have made “aggressive” trade offers. So, where does that leave the Jets? Possibly in trouble, unless they’re willing to up the ante.

Current state of New York Jets’ WRs could force Davante Adams overpay

The New York Jets are coming off a challenging 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. In that matchup, fans witnessed Aaron Rodgers being out of sync with his receiving corps. Even previous teammate, Allen Lazard, was frequently not on the same page with his quarterback.

Garrett Wilson is a star, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that the Jets need to inject more talent to their group of pass-catchers, and Adams is by far the best player available. Yet, some are suggesting the Jets’ recent struggles will only force the team to pay an even higher price to trade for the three-time All-Pro.

“The Raiders want a second-round pick. That ask is too much based on the market for Keenan Allen (a fourth-round pick) and Stefon Diggs (the rough equivalent of a third-round pick) in the offseason. So the Jets’ offer should come in with a third-round selection and maybe some sort of sweetener. I’d be hesitant to do it … but it might take as much as a second-rounder.



The reason why? Rodgers’s timing and chemistry with Williams and Garrett Wilson aren’t there right now. Rodgers does have it with Allen Lazard, but there’s only so much you can do with Rodgers’s old Green Bay friend. The opportunity is there to get another, more talented Green Bay friend of his, where chemistry, timing and knowledge of the offense won’t be a problem. The Jets need to make the deal.” SI’s Albert Breer on New York Jets/Davante Adams

For what it’s worth, the Jets do have both a 2025 second and third-round pick available, so if they do get desperate, they seemingly have enough to get the trade done. We’ll see if their recent struggles force their hand ahead of the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline.

