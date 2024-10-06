NFL insider reveals surprising new Davante Adams trade frontrunner

Credit: Andrew Nelles-Imagn Images

Last Tuesday, we learned that the Las Vegas Raiders became open to trading Davante Adams and began informing teams what they want in return for the three-time All-Pro. The Raiders are reportedly seeking a second-round pick in return, but so far, no one has met their asking price.

Since then, multiple teams have emerged as possible landing spots for the 31-year-old wideout. The New York Jets have a chance to reunite Aaron Rodgers with his former Packers teammate, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly making a more “aggressive” trade offer after their hot start.

Yet, the Steelers reportedly aren’t the “most aggressive” team chasing after a trade for Adams.

New Orleans Saints aggressively pursuing Davante Adams trade

The Steelers may have made a strong offer for Davante Adams, but according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it’s the New Orleans Saints who have been the “most aggressive” team discussing a trade for the six-time Pro Bowler.

Here was Rapoport’s appearance on NFL GameDay on Sunday morning.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay Kickoff with @TomPelissero and @MikeGarafolo: All things Davante Adams, who could be traded in the next 48 hours – Who is the most aggressive team, how does the contract shake out, when will his hamstring be ready? pic.twitter.com/tu1dlseB13 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2024

Of course, the Saints also have the benefit of having Derek Carr, who was Adams’ former teammate not only with the Raiders, but also in college at Fresno State. The Saints also enter Week 5 tied with the Minnesota Vikings for having the NFL’s best point differential at +57.

If the 11-year-pro wants to go to a contender, even though the Saints are 2-2, they may be one of the strongest candidates to swing the blockbuster trade ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline. The Saints do have a second and third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so they should have more than enough trade compensation to get a deal done.

