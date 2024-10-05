NFL insider reveals biggest reason for Dallas Cowboys passing on Davante Adams trade

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro receiver Davante Adams hit the trade block. While he’d prefer to land with the New York Jets, it’s been made clear that he’s open to playing elsewhere too. These rumors led to other teams getting involved, such as the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys could use another weapon in their offense to pair with CeeDee Lamb, but it doesn’t look like their front office will make a move for Adams. Now, we finally know why.

Dallas Cowboys won’t trade for Davante Adams due to money

Davante Adams is 31. He’s missed the playoffs each of the past two seasons, and if he stays with the Raiders, that streak could stretch to a third year. The six-time Pro Bowl wideout has never won a Super Bowl ring, so odds are he wants to head to a team where he feels he can compete for a championship.

On paper, the 2-2 Cowboys would seem to fit the billing. Yet, that doesn’t mean the interest is mutual.

As The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini stated, the Cowboys have already “told the world they are passing” on an Adams trade. Recently, executive VP Stephen Jones called the trade “a long putt to sink.”

Yet, according to Russini, the real reason the Cowboys are passing on an Adams trade is due to one reason: money.

Davante Adams salary: $13.5M for the rest of the season

While that cap figure is a large sum, keep in mind his salary will decrease by roughly $970K per week as his game checks get paid out per game. The Cowboys have until just after Week 9 (Nov. 5) to strike any trade deadline deals, but it appears adding Adams is no longer on the table.

