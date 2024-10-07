Latest Davante Adams trade rumors suggests Jets and Saints won’t stoop to ‘desperate’ levels for Raiders

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

A new update on the Davante Adams trade rumors suggests the teams interested in landing the star receiver are unwilling to stoop to the “desperate” levels the Las Vegas Raiders want them to.

The ongoing Davante Adams trade saga has dominated the NFL headlines over the last two weeks. Following their victory in Week 4, the six-time Pro Bowler reportedly stunned the organization when he requested a trade out of town several weeks before the Nov. 5 trade deadline.

After months of rumors, the pass-catcher forced the organization’s hand and they started to listen to offers from rival teams. From the start, the New York Jets have been linked to a deal since they have reportedly been interested in acquiring Adams since last year. However, in recent days the New Orleans Saints have become a serious contender in the trade sweepstakes.

Yet, a deal has not come close to being finalized for two major reasons. Firstly, the Raiders allegedly are seeking a second-round pick in the deal. They gave up a first and second-rounder to land Adams two years ago. Also, they do not want to pick up any of the remaining money on his hefty contract. Those demands seem to be non-starters for interested teams.

Davante Adams could end up staying in Las Vegas due to Raiders ‘unrealistic’ trade demands

On Monday, Bleacher Report NFL insider Jordan Schultz claims teams around the NFL believe the Las Vegas Raiders’ current asking price is “unrealistic.” And that “There doesn’t seem to be a team desperate enough to give Vegas everything they’re asking for.”

Schultz claimed that unless the silver and black give in to one or both of those demands, there is a real chance Davante Adams could end up staying in Las Vegas for the rest of the season. All sides still have a few more weeks to try and work out a deal.

