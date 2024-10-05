New York Jets Davante Adams trade rumor killer emerges in surprising new report

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

While the expectation is that the New York Jets are heavy favorites to secure a Davante Adams trade, a new report may put an end to the speculation.

There has been no bigger story in the NFL this week than about the future of Davante Adams. The Las Vegas Raiders started the season 2-2 and haven’t given a lot of reason to believe they are a lock to be a playoff team early next year. It reignited speculation that moving the stud receiver would be something to seriously consider.

Well, it wasn’t long before rumblings began that the organization was actually shopping the former Green Bay Packers star. There were also reports Adams officially requested a trade. All signs seem to point towards the long-running Davante Adams trade rumors becoming a reality. And since the beginning, the Jets have been considered the most likely destination in a deal.

The organization pushed to make a trade last year and during the offseason. Adams is pals with current New York quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And this week a report revealed many around the game expect the Jets to win the trade sweepstakes.

Davante Adams has ‘concerns’ if Aaron Rodgers will stick with New York Jets after 2024

However, some cold water was poured on that narrative on Saturday by The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini. “While Adams would like to be reunited with his former QB, I was told he has some concerns about Rodgers’ plans to stay in New York past this season,” she wrote.

That could be a big problem in trade talks. And if Adams makes it known he would prefer not to be moved to New York it could be more than enough for the Jets to end discussions. Especially after trading for disgruntled former Eagles star Haason Reddick before the season. A player still holding out for a new contract.

But Russini did give some hope for why a Davante Adams trade could still happen. “Adams doesn’t have a no-trade clause in his current deal, so he has no choice in where he lands,” she added. “It’s all about the best deal for the Raiders, who are looking for a future second-round pick.”

