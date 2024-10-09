7 NFL trades we’d love to see in October, including Tee Higgins, Russell Wilson, and Jeffery Simmons

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The NFL trade deadline is on November 5, giving teams several weeks to upgrade their roster. Yet, in some cases, we're still waiting for the pretenders to separate themselves from the contenders. Meanwhile, other teams are ready to strike now. What are they waiting for? Here are seven NFL trades we'd love to see in October.

Tee Higgins to Washington Commanders

If the Cincinnati Bengals' struggles continue, there would be no reason to hold onto Tee Higgins. He's a free agent at the end of the year, and watching him sign with another team would only net the Bengals a third-round pick in 2026, at best, via the compensatory pick formula. Yet, trading him now could help the Bengals get a more immediate return, one that helps them improve in 2025 instead of 2026.

Jeffery Simmons to Atlanta Falcons

The Tennessee Titans have one of the NFL's worst records and now that T'Vondre Sweat provides a massive presence along the defensive line, a player like Jeffery Simmons becomes more expendable. In a perfect world, you'd like to have Simmons and Sweat work in tandem, but the Titans may see the value in capitalizing on the two-time Pro Bowl DT's trade value. Meanwhile, the Falcons rank dead-last in sacks per game and are desperate for another player who can create pressure.

Evan Engram to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A two-time Pro Bowler, Evan Engram is one of the NFL's best tight ends. But he's only been to the postseason once, and a slow start in Duval has him poised to watch the playoffs from home for the eighth time in nine seasons. A free agent after the 2025 season, we'd guess Engram would welcome a chance to catch passes from Baker Mayfield in a Buccaneers offense that could use another threat.

Davante Adams to Buffalo Bills

Not the Jets? While the Jets may be the current frontrunners, and there are about a million ways they could pull off a trade for Davante Adams, we like the Bills as a better fit. He'd undoubtedly be Josh Allen's top target, and their offense actually looks functional. Plus, if you're Buffalo, how sweet would it be to stick it to your division rivals by getting the player the Jets covet most?

Russell Wilson to Miami Dolphins

If the Steelers fall in love with what Justin Fields provides as a dual-threat weapon, he could become the future in Pittsburgh. If so, there's no point in retaining Russell Wilson's services for the rest of the season. The Steelers could easily trade his veteran minimum contract to a team that could be feeling shaky at the QB position, such as the Miami Dolphins. No one knows what to expect from Tua Tagovailoa, but it's become clear that the offense isn't the same without him. Perhaps Wilson could narrow the gap?

Amari Cooper to Dallas Cowboys

While only Allen Lazard has more drops, Amari Cooper needs to get rescued from Cleveland's dumpster fire offense. The 30-year-old is in the final year of his contract, so he probably doesn't want to come back to the Browns next season anyway. Yet, Dallas could use another weapon, so why not reunite with the five-time Pro Bowl receiver?

Adam Thielen to Kansas City Chiefs

