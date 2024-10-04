5 Kansas City Chiefs WR targets after Rashee Rice injury

Star Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice suffered a knee injury in last Sunday’s 17-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers after colliding with Patrick Mahomes. Coach Andy Reid admitted the 24-year-old receiver’s injury is “not good” but otherwise the team has been coy about the severity of his injury.

Rice has been placed on injured reserve, which will cost him at least four games. Yet, there are fears Rice’s injury could end his season. No matter how long Rice’s injury is, whether it’s four weeks or longer, the Chiefs could use another playmaker in their offense, especially if their worst fears come true.

Here are five receivers who could beceome available if the Chiefs are willing to pay the right price ahead of the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline.

