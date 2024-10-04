5 Kansas City Chiefs WR targets after Rashee Rice injury

Star Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice suffered a knee injury in last Sunday’s 17-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers after colliding with Patrick Mahomes. Coach Andy Reid admitted the 24-year-old receiver’s injury is “not good” but otherwise the team has been coy about the severity of his injury.
Rice has been placed on injured reserve, which will cost him at least four games. Yet, there are fears Rice’s injury could end his season. No matter how long Rice’s injury is, whether it’s four weeks or longer, the Chiefs could use another playmaker in their offense, especially if their worst fears come true.
Here are five receivers who could beceome available if the Chiefs are willing to pay the right price ahead of the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline.
Trade for DeAndre Hopkins
If the Chiefs want a player who has similar size to Rice, DeAndre Hopkins would be a perfect match. They’re both 6-foot-1, and Hopkins is listed as being eight pounds heavier, at a sturdy 212 pounds. Hopkins doesn’t share the same speed, especially at 32 years old. However, he did have the 18th-best drop rate among wide receivers with 98 or more targets last season, giving Mahomes another reliable target.
Trade for Adam Thielen
He may be 34 years old, but Adam Thielen is better than you think. He still recorded 1,014 receiving yards last season, while catching passes from Bryce Young. Not only did he try to sign with the Chiefs in pursuit of a Super Bowl in 2023, Thielen had the NFL’s seventh-best drop rate among receivers last season. He’s not a speed threat, but the 6-foot-2 wideout can be trusted on third downs.
Trade for Christian Kirk
Sitting winless ahead of Week 5, perhaps a strong offer could pry Christian Kirk away from the Jaguars. He’s signed through 2025, so there’s no urgency to make a move, but it’s possible the former 1,000-yard receiver would enjoy a change of scenery, and a chance to win in Kansas City. He wouldn’t be a splashy pickup, but since Kirk has a $24.3M cap hit in 2025, the Jags may be willing to listen for a late-round pick.
Trade for Amari Cooper
Legitimate or not, there are already rumors linking Amari Cooper to the Chiefs, and aside from him leading the NFL in dropped passes, a trade to Kansas City actually make some sense. While he is 30 years old, the five-time Pro Bowler is in the final year of his contract for a 1-3 Browns team. Cleveland could see trading Cooper as a way to rebuild the depth on their roster through the draft, and the Chiefs would happily strengthen their receiving corps for Patrick Mahomes.
Trade for Tee Higgins
This would be the dream scenario if you’re the Chiefs. The idea of the Bengals trading one of their best receivers to a direct competitor seems ridiculous, but there has been some chatter of that possibility. However, Cincinnati is 1-3, and if things spiral out of control, Higgins just might become available for the right price. Hypothetically, if the Bengals already have an idea that their receiver won’t want to re-sign in free agency, then why not capitalize on his trade value now?
