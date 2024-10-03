Amari Cooper addresses Kansas City Chiefs trade rumors

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Before the 2024 NFL season kicked off, Amari Cooper’s name was mentioned as a potential trade chip that could bring Brandon Aiyuk to the Cleveland Browns. Under this scenario, Cooper would have joined the San Francisco 49ers.

Ultimately, Aiyuk ended up re-signing with the 49ers, but not before Cooper’s name was dragged through the mud as if the Browns were ready to trade the five-time Pro Bowl receiver. Ever since, it’s felt like Cooper’s future in Cleveland is extremely uncertain.

Recently, he’s been mentioned in trade rumors involving the Kansas City Chiefs after Rashee Rice’s knee injury. The Chiefs could use another pass-catcher, but are these Cooper rumors legitimate?

Amari Cooper pays no attention to Kansas City Chiefs trade rumors



Amari Cooper is in the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Browns, who just fell to 1-3 with last Sunday’s loss. If Cleveland’s struggles continue, why shouldn’t they consider trading the 30-year-old receiver to recuperate some of the draft capital lost in the Deshaun Watson trade?

If the Chiefs are considering a trade for the pass-catcher with seven 1,000-yard seasons to his name, no one’s told Cooper.

“I’m not aware of it. Usually, if I don’t have a good game, I try to stay off of social media. That’s one thing that I’ve learned because I can be kind of sensitive about the way that I play. And just being on social media, it does nothing but heighten that. So, no, I haven’t seen any of that.” Amari Cooper on Kansas City Chiefs trade rumors

Amari Cooper contract: $8.7M cap hit, $1.2M salary

Cooper has recorded 16 receptions for just 148 yards and two touchdowns this season. The 9.3 yards per reception are by far a career-low, but Cleveland’s offense has had their fair share of struggles this season. The Browns lead the league in sacks allowed, and missing key starters such as Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin, and Wyatt Teller haven’t helped.

Yet, Cooper isn’t without blame either. According to Pro Football Focus, Cooper enters Week 5 leading the NFL with four dropped passes.

