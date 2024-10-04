Buffalo Bills could get involved in trade for 3x All-Pro under specific conditions

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills moved on from Stefon Diggs and received a 2025 second-round pick from the Houston Texans in exchange. This meant the Bills would have to wait a year before seeing any type of trade return for their All-Pro receiver.

So far, through Week 4, there isn’t a bonafide go-to receiver that’s emerged for Josh Allen, but spreading the ball around to a multitude of pass-catchers has worked wonders. Allen has yet to throw an interception this season, and he leads the NFL with a QBR of 82.3. But that doesn’t mean the Bills couldn’t use an upgrade at wide receiver if the right opportunity arose.

Buffalo Bills would pursue Davante Adams trade, if the price is right

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Recently, Davante Adams trade rumors have dominated the airwaves after the Las Vegas Raiders receiver admitted he wouldn’t mind a change of scenery. The Raiders have since informed teams of what it will take to trade for the three-time All-Pro, but so far, the New York Jets appear to be frontrunners.

Yet, until Adams gets traded, the race continues, with seemingly any contender still having a chance to inject the playmaker into their offense. At 3-1, the Bills have to stand out as a strong fit for the 31-year-old receiver.

Now, as Dianna Russini indicates, the Bills may actually be a sleeper team to acquire Adams ahead of the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline. But likely only if the Raiders are willing to pay some of his salary.

“Keep in mind, money is a big factor for teams looking to trade for Davante Adam. He is owed $13.5M for the rest of the season. (That will drop by $970K per week.) This is why teams like the Chiefs aren’t (and can’t) go full throttle to land the star. Teams like Buffalo and Kansas City are all monitoring the situation and are more likely to get involved if the Raiders are willing to take on some of the money, per sources.” Dianna Russini on Buffalo Bills/Davante Adams

As Russini notes, the longer teams like the Bills wait, the less expensive he gets. That doesn’t mean the Raiders’ asking price will deflate at all, in fact, it could increase as more teams jump into the competition.

