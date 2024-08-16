How To Watch NFL Games Live in 2024

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Are you ready for some football? NFL season is approaching, and it’s not too late to make sure you have the channels you need for maximum coverage. And you don’t necessarily need cable to do it. Many live TV providers deliver most in-market games to their viewers, but which one is best for your needs?

To watch the Kansas City Chiefs defend their championship or your hometown team go for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, you’ll need local channels and a couple of basic sports networks. Then, all that’s left to do is order your wings and settle into the couch. Learn more about all your options on how to watch NFL games this football season.

Where to watch NFL games

Most NFL games are broadcast on national affiliates. However, Thursday Night Football games are exclusive to Amazon Prime Video and require an additional subscription. Also, some Sunday Night Football coverage will air only on Peacock, like the Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game in São Paulo on September 6, which also requires another subscription.

DIRECTV DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV Fox ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ CBS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NFL Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch NFL games on DIRECTV (Featured partner)

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $84.99

$84.99 Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network

DIRECTV is one of two satellite TV giants in the U.S. It’s ideal for anyone who lives in a rural area or who isn’t happy with local cable companies. Plus, the carrier has a huge number of channels. Most importantly, you’ll have every cable network airing NFL games if you get the Choice plan or higher. This service can be accessed via satellite dish if you don’t have access to high-speed internet. If you do, you can also stream it over your current internet. The primary difference between this platform and DIRECTV STREAM is that DIRECTV has a physical receiver.

In addition to local channels and NFL Network, sports fans can enjoy NBA TV, MLB Network, Big Ten Network, ACCN, SEC Network, ESPN, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), Fox Sports 2 (FS2), and Golf Channel. DIRECTV STREAM also has a lot of regional sports networks (RSNs) and 4K picture quality. If you have a dish, you get 200 hours of DVR space, and if you use your own internet, it’s unlimited.

Watch NFL games on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network

DIRECTV STREAM boasts all local networks and more RSNs than its streaming competitors. We recommend getting at least the Choice plan, though the Ultimate and Premier plans from DIRECTV STREAM are also good for sports addicts if you want to splurge. At the Choice level of service, your channel lineup has Bally Sports channels and other RNS, plus ACCN, Big Ten Network, and SEC Network for collegiate sports.

Popular channels like NFL Network, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, NBA TV, FS1, and FS2 are also in the mix. Plus, there’s a Sports Pack with MLB Strike Zone and more. Customers also get unlimited simultaneous streams at home and unlimited DVR space.

Watch NFL games on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network

Fubo has always been good to sports fans, and football viewers are no exception. You have access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network with this platform, and there are three plans to choose from. Other networks with live sporting events include ACCN, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, FS1, FS2, NFL Network, Marquee Sports Network, Fubo Sports, and Golf Channel. Fubo is also the only live streaming service besides DIRECTV STREAM to have a relationship with regional Bally Sports channels.

To augment your service with even more channels, consider the Sports Lite extra. This add-on has MLB Network, MLB Strikezone, NHL Network, and NBA TV, among other important networks. Fubo used to limit customers to 1,000 hours of DVR space but recently updated its offering to include unlimited cloud DVR for all plans. You can also watch your TV plan on up to 10 devices at once within your home network.

Watch NFL games on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV Bundle

Hulu + Live TV Bundle Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network

Hulu + Live TV has just one plan, but don’t be put off by the lack of options. This plan has NFL Network in its regular lineup, with no need for a paid extra. Plus, you get ESPN and all local channels. In all, you’ll get more than 95 channels. All customers also get ESPN Plus as a part of their bundled plan for free. You can use the app to get the “30 for 30” documentary series, even more NFL coverage, and key play highlights.

The Hulu + Live TV lineup also features FS1, FS2, MLB Network, TNT, ACCN, Big Ten Network, and SEC Network. The only major omission is NBA TV. The Sports add-on unlocks NFL RedZone for NFL fans who are interested in seeing every touchdown on Sunday. All customers have unlimited cloud DVR and two simultaneous streams.

Watch NFL games on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Sling Orange & Blue Price: $55

$55 Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network

Sling TV is tricky when it comes to local channels. CBS is not available, and Fox and NBC are available in select markets. If you happen to have available, these networks are on Sling Blue. Because you’ll need Sling Orange to get ESPN, we recommend the combined Sling Orange & Blue plan if you’re able to get local networks. Alternatively, you can take Sling TV up on its offer for a free HD OTA antenna with service to tap into local channels. Sling Blue also has FS1 and NFL Network.

The Sling Blue Sports Extra unlocks SEC Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, NHL Network, NBA TV, Tennis Channel, NFL RedZone, and Golf Channel. You can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, or upgrade to get 200 hours. Sling Orange & Blue gives you four simultaneous streams.

Watch NFL games on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network

YouTube TV has a single base plan with about 100 channels. You’ll get all local channels, plus ESPN and NFL Network. The platform also features your typical go-tos, including FS1, FS2, CBS Sports Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, NBA TV, and the Tennis Channel. When the NFL season kicks off, YouTube TV is now the exclusive home of the NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games.

The paid Sports Plus add-on lets you watch NFL RedZone, so you never miss a touchdown or field goal. The extra also delivers Fox Soccer Plus, Billiard TV, FanDuel TV, and Fight Network. YouTube TV has unlimited cloud DVR and up to three simultaneous streams.

Suggested Plan: Premium Plus

Premium Plus Price: $13.99

$13.99 Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: NBC

Sunday Night Football is on NBC, and with the Premium Plus plan, you can get your local NBC affiliate 24/7 to watch all of these games. Additionally, one game this year will be available exclusively on the app. When the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, September 6, you can only see it on Peacock.

In addition to NFL content, Peacock is the only place to watch Premier League Soccer in the U.S. It also carries other various sports, like the Tour de France and auto racing throughout the year. Plus, you’ll get tons of on-demand titles from NBCUniversal networks and 50-plus channels airing NBC show reruns. There is no DVR, unfortunately.

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $8.99

$8.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: N/A

Prime Video remains the only place to watch Thursday Night Football this season. The streaming service is free with any Amazon Prime membership or you can purchase it independently for about half the cost of a Prime membership. Thursday Night Football games are easy to find on game day since they’re advertised on the homepage banner.

You can add a variety of channels to your Amazon Prime Video membership, including premium networks, BritBox and Acorn TV, Paramount Plus, and more. Everything aside from live events is offered on demand. Unfortunately, there is no DVR function.

NFL games schedule 2024

You can find the full schedule on the NFL website, including preseason games and dates for the playoffs.

FAQ

Who will carry the NFL Sunday Ticket in 2024?

YouTube TV is the only place to get the NFL Sunday Ticket. You can purchase it separately or add it to an existing YouTube TV plan at a discount.

Does Hulu stream NFL games?

You can stream NFL games only if you have Hulu + Live TV. The platform has CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network for games.

How much will it cost to watch every NFL game?

The NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch all out-of-market games. It costs $349 per season for people who have a YouTube TV subscription and $449 for people who don’t. You’ll also need either cable, streaming, or an antenna to watch local games.