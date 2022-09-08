How To Watch Thursday Night Football Live Without Cable 2022

As the 2022 NFL season kicks off, Thursday Night Football will look a little different than it has in the past. Initially set to start in 2023, Amazon and the NFL arranged for Amazon Prime Video to be the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football in 2022, earlier than planned. It’s a significant change for NFL fans, who will have to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video to access Thursday night games (two exceptions are the Sept. 8 season opener and the Thanksgiving night game on Nov. 24, both on NBC).

It’s also the first time the NFL will air games locked behind a subscription service. While streaming services like Prime Video have aired live games before, it’s always been in tandem with a live broadcast on a network TV channel. Read on to learn how to watch Thursday Night Football live this season as the NFL puts these massive new broadcasting changes into action.

Where to watch Thursday Night Football

To watch Thursday Night Football games, you’ll need an Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video subscription. From there, you’ll be able to stream each game live Thursdays at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time. Prime Video will also offer pre-game and post-game coverage, analyses, and recaps.

Streaming Service Cost per Month Channels Free Trial? Amazon Prime Video $8.99+ 100+ Yes

An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually. The plan includes Amazon Prime Video for free, along with free one-day or two-day shipping on many products, access to Amazon’s music and book libraries, and exclusive discounts only available to Prime members. So if you’re looking for one of the best deals complete with entertainment, shopping, and convenience, an Amazon Prime membership is a no-brainer.

Amazon Prime Video by itself costs just $8.99 per month. With this plan, you’ll have access to the complete Prime Video library with thousands of popular movies, TV shows, and Amazon Originals like “The Boys” or “Patriot.” Just like with a Prime membership, you’ll be able to create up to six user profiles, stream on up to three devices simultaneously, and can try out the service with a 30-day free trial.

There is a catch, though. While NFL fans can watch the latest Thursday Night Football games live, Amazon Prime Video doesn’t have much more to offer regarding sports — at least, not without paying for additional subscriptions. As a result, true sports fans may want to purchase additional networks on Prime Video such as PGA Tour Live, NBA League Pass, or Paramount Plus for access to a more robust sports lineup.

Thursday Night Football schedule 2022

All games will air live on Amazon Prime Video:

Sept. 15 @ 8:15 p.m.: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Sept. 22 @ 8:15 p.m.: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Sept. 29 @ 8:15 p.m.: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

Oct. 6 @ 8:15 p.m.: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

Oct. 13 @ 8:15 p.m.: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears

Oct. 20 @ 8:15 p.m.: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals

Oct. 27 @ 8:15 p.m.: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nov. 3 @ 8:15 p.m.: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans

Nov. 10 @ 8:15 p.m.: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Nov. 17 @ 8:15 p.m.: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

Dec. 1 @ 8:15 p.m.: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Dec. 8 @ 8:15 p.m.: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

Dec. 15 @ 8:15 p.m.: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Dec. 22 @ 8:15 p.m.: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

Dec. 29 @ 8:15 p.m.: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans

*All times are Eastern.

Final thoughts

Thursday Night Football is now exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, and you’ll need an Amazon Prime or standalone Prime Video subscription to watch every Thursday Night Football game.

While Prime Video’s sports offerings are quite limited without paying for additional subscriptions, the service offers an immense library of movies and shows to enjoy while you wait for the next game. It’s a lot of value for a low monthly cost — especially since it comes free with an Amazon Prime subscription.

FAQs

Can I watch Thursday Night Football without NFL Network?

Starting with the 2022 NFL season, NFL Thursday Night Football will be exclusive to Amazon Prime Video. So if you want to watch the Thursday Night games, you’ll need an Amazon Prime or standalone Prime Video subscription.

Can I watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime?

Absolutely. Amazon Prime Video is now the exclusive home to Thursday Night Football — an attractive deal when paired with Prime benefits like free shipping and exclusive discounts.

Can I watch Thursday Night Football without cable?

Thursday Night Football will no longer air on traditional cable TV. Instead, you’ll need an Amazon Prime Video subscription to access live Thursday Night Football games.