Open Championship future sites: Everything you need to know

Every year, the Royal & Ancient Club, also known as the R&A, rotates golf locations to host the Open Championship all across the United Kingdom.

As a result, of the 14 courses that have been used, 10 are in the R&A’s current rotation.

Consequently, those 10 courses are:

Carnoustie

St. Andrews

Muirfield

Royal Troon

Royal Portrush

Turnberry

Royal Lytham & St. Annes

Royal Birkdale

Royal Liverpool

Royal St. George’s

What makes an Open Championship course?

When choosing a course to have the Open, they look at how hard it will be for the best golfers in the world to win on top of the history behind the tournament. Playing links golf is a lot different than playing golf in America. Links golf courses have tall fescues in the rough and pot bunkers that make the play more difficult.

Which course has hosted the most Opens?

The course that has hosted the most Open Championships is St. Andrews. To clarify, St. Andrews has hosted the Open 30 times.

The most recent time St. Andrews hosted was in 2022 for the 150th iteration of the oldest major championship. That was when Cameron Smith hosted the Claret Jug.

There have been other great moments in tournament history at St. Andrews, golf’s holy grail. A couple of those include some of the game’s best winning at St. Andrews, like Tiger Woods in 2000 and 2005, Jack Nicklaus in 1970 and 1978, Sam Snead in 1946, and Bobby Jones in 1927.

Prestwick is second on the list at 24 times, followed by Muirfield at 16 and Royal St. George’s at 15. The other three courses to host double-digit Open Championships are Royal Liverpool (13), Royal Lytham & St. Annes (11), and Royal Birkdale (10).

Once the 2024 Open Championship commences, Royal Troon will also reach double digits with 10.

Future Sites

