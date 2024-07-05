fbpx

Open Championship winners: Every champion from 1860 to present

Updated:
Open Championship
Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The month of July brings the fourth men’s professional golf major championship of the year in the Open Championship. 

The Open Championship is the oldest major golf tournament, dating back to the 19th century. A handful of links golf courses, most notably the Old Course at St. Andrews, are utilized to determine the fourth major champion.

As a result, some of the game’s best moments have come in Europe’s lone major championship every year. From Tom Watson going back and forth with Jack Nicklaus in 1977 at Turnberry for the second of five Claret Jugs to Tiger Woods shooting a major record 19-under par at St. Andrews in 2000.

Who won the Open Championship 2023

PGA: Sony Open in Hawaii - Second Round
Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In 2023, Brian Harman won the Open Championship for his first major championship at Royal Liverpool. Harman utilized a second-round 65 to win by six at 13-under par over four players.

The history behind the Claret Jug

PGA: The Open Championship - Final Round
Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 1871 Open Championship did not take place because the golfers at the time wanted a new trophy. This came after Tom Morris Jr. won the Challenge Belt in each of the three previous years. The Challenge Belt was made of rich Moroccan leather that was embellished with a silver buckle.

As a result, the Claret Jug was first created the following year at Prestwick but the trophy was not physically ready until 1873.

Mackay Cunningham & Company of Edinburgh made The Golf Champion Trophy, now referred to as the Claret Jug.

By 1920, the Open Championship was fully under the responsibility of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club, the R&A. Seven years later when amateur Bobby Jones won at St. Andrews, the Open Championship committee decided to keep the Claret jug in future years and present the winner with a replica.

What was the best score to win?

The lowest 72-hole score to win the Open Championship was Henrik Stenson in 2016. At Royal Troon, Stenson shot all four rounds in the 60s, highlighted by a final round 63.

What was the largest margin to win?

Tom Morris Sr. holds the largest margin of victory in Open Championship history at 13 strokes in 1862. In addition, Tom Morris Jr. has the next two highest margins at 12 and 11 strokes.

In addition, the next highest margin of victory is eight, which has been accomplished four times. John Henry Taylor did it twice in 1900 and 1913, James Braid in 1908, and Tiger Woods in 2000.   

Open Championship Winners

As a result, there’s a look at all of the past Open championship winners.

YearChampionCourseScore
2023Brian HarmanRoyal Liverpool271 (-13)
2022Cameron SmithSt. Andrews268 (-20)
2021Collin MorikawaRoyal St. George’s265 (-15)
2020Canceled due to COVID-19  
2019Shane LowryRoyal Portrush269 (-15)
2018Francesco MolinariCarnoustie276 (-8)
2017Jordan SpiethRoyal Birkdale268 (-12)
2016Henrik StensonRoyal Troon264 (-20)
2015Zach JohnsonSt. Andrews273 (-15)*
2014Rory McIlroyRoyal Liverpool271 (-17)
2013Phil MickelsonMuirfield281 (-3)
2012Ernie ElsRoyal Lytham & St. Annes273 (-7)
2011Darren ClarkeRoyal St. George’s275 (-5)
2010Louis OosthuizenSt. Andrews272 (-16)
2009Stewart CinkTurnberry278 (-2)*
2008Padraig HarringtonRoyal Birkdale283 (+3)
2007Padraig HarringtonCarnoustie277 (-7)*
2006Tiger WoodsRoyal Liverpool270 (-18)
2005Tiger WoodsSt. Andrews274 (-14)
2004Todd HamiltonRoyal Troon274 (-10)*
2003Ben CurtisRoyal St. George’s283 (-1)
2002Ernie ElsMuirfield278 (-6)*
2001David DuvalRoyal Lytham & St. Annes273 (10)
2000Tiger WoodsSt. Andrews269 (-19)
1999Paul LawrieCarnoustie290 (+6)*
1998Mark O’MearaRoyal Birkdale280 (E)*
1997Justin LeonardRoyal Troon272 (-12)
1996Tom LehmanRoyal Lytham & St. Annes271 (-13)
1995John DalySt. Andrews282 (-6)*
1994Nick PriceTurnberry268 (-12)
1993Greg NormanRoyal St. George’s267 (-13)
1992Nick FaldoMuirfield272 (-12)
1991Ian Baker-FinchRoyal Birkdale272 (-8)
1990Nick FaldoSt. Andrews270 (-18)
1989Mark CalcavecchiaRoyal Troon275 (-13)*
1988Seve BallesterosRoyal Lytham & St. Annes273 (-11)
1987Nick FaldoMuirfield279 (-5)
1986Greg NormanTurnberry280 (E)
1985Sandy LyleRoyal St. George’s282 (+2)
1984Seve BallesterosSt. Andrews276 (-12)
1983Tom WatsonRoyal Birkdale275 (-9)
1982Tom WatsonRoyal Troon284 (-4)
1981Bill RogersRoyal St. George’s276 (-4)
1980Tom WatsonMuirfield271 (-13)
1979Seve BallesterosRoyal Lytham & St. Annes283 (-1)
1978Jack NicklausSt. Andrews281 (-7)
1977Tom WatsonTurnberry268 (-12)
1976Johnny MillerRoyal Birkdale279 (-9)
1975Tom WatsonCarnoustie279 (-5)*
1974Gary PlayerRoyal Lytham & St. Annes282 (-2)
1973Tom WeiskopfRoyal Troon276 (-12)
1972Lee TrevinoMuirfield278 (-6)
1971Lee TrevinoRoyal Birkdale278 (-10)
1970Jack NicklausSt. Andrews283 (-5)*
1969Tony JacklinRoyal Lytham & St. Annes280 (-4)
1968Gary PlayerCarnoustie289 (+1)
1967Robert De VicenzoRoyal Liverpool278 (-10)
1966Jack NicklausMuirfield282 (-2)
1965Peter ThomsonRoyal Birkdale285 (-3)
1964Tony LemaSt. Andrews279 (-9)
1963Bob CharlesRoyal Lytham & St. Annes277 (-7)*
1962Arnold PalmerRoyal Troon276 (-12)
1961Arnold PalmerRoyal Birkdale284 (-4)
1960Kel NagleSt. Andrews278 (-10)
1959Gary PlayerMuirfield284 (E)
1958Peter ThomsonRoyal Lytham & St. Annes278 (-10)*
1957Bobby LockeSt. Andrews279 (-9)
1956Peter ThomsonRoyal Liverpool286 (-2)
1955Peter ThomsonSt. Andrews281 (-7)
1954Peter ThomsonRoyal Birkdale283 (-5)
1953Ben HoganCarnoustie282 (-6)
1952Bobby LockeRoyal Lytham & St. Annes287 (-1)
1951Max FaulknerRoyal Portrush285 (-3)
1950Bobby LockeRoyal Troon279 (-9)
1949Bobby LockeRoyal St. George’s283 (-5)*
1948Henry CottonMuirfield288 (E)
1947Fred DalyRoyal Liverpool293 (+5)
1946Sam SneadSt. Andrews290 (+2)
 No tournament from 1940-45 due to WWII  
1939Dick BurtonSt. Andrews290
1938Reg WhitcombeRoyal St. George’s295
1937Henry CottonCarnoustie290
1936Alf PadghamRoyal Liverpool287
1935Alf PerryMuirfield283
1934Henry CottonRoyal St. George’s283
1933Denny ShuteSt. Andrews292*
1932Gene SarazenPrince’s283
1931Tommy ArmourCarnoustie296
1930Bobby Jones (a)Royal Liverpool291
1929Walter HagenMuirfield292
1928Walter HagenRoyal St. George’s292
1927Bobby Jones (a)St. Andrews285
1926Bobby Jones (a)Royal Lytham & St. Annes291
1925Jim BarnesPrestwick300
1924Walter HagenRoyal Liverpool301
1923Arthur HaversRoyal Troon295
1922Walter HagenRoyal St. George300
1921Jock HutchinsonSt. Andrews296*
1920George DuncanRoyal Clinque Ports303
 No tournament from 1915-19 due to WWI  
1914Harry VardonPrestwick306
1913John Henry TaylorRoyal Liverpool304
1912Ted RayMuirfield295
1911Harry VardonRoyal St. George’s303*
1910James BraidSt. Andrews299
1909John Henry TaylorRoyal Clinque Ports291
1908James BraidPrestwick291
1907Arnaud MassyRoyal Liverpool312
1906James BraidMuirfield300
1905James BraidSt. Andrews318
1904Jack WhiteRoyal St. George’s296
1903Harry VardonPrestwick300
1902Sandy HerdRoyal Liverpool307
1901James BraidMuirfield309
1900John Henry TaylorSt. Andrews309
1899Harry VardonRoyal St. George’s310
1898Harry VardonPrestwick307
1897Harold Hilton (a)Royal Liverpool314
1896Harry VardonMuirfield316*
1895John Henry TaylorSt. Andrews322
1894John Henry TaylorRoyal St. George’s326
1893William AuchterloniePrestwick322
1892Harold Hilton (a)Muirfield305
1891Hugh KirkaldySt. Andrews166
1890John Ball (a)Prestwick164
1889Willie Park Jr.Musselburgh Links155*
1888Jack BurnsSt. Andrews171
1887Willie Park Jr.Prestwick161
1886David BrownMusselburgh Links157
1885Bob MartinSt. Andrews171
1884Jack SimpsonPrestwick160
1883Willie FernieMusselburgh Links159*
1882Bob FergusonSt. Andrews171
1881Bob FergusonPrestwick170
1880Bob FergusonMusselburgh Links162
1879Jamie AndersonSt. Andrews169
1878Jamie AndersonPrestwick157
1877Jamie AndersonMusselburgh160
1876Bob MartinSt. Andrews176*
1875Willie Park Sr.Prestwick166
1874Mungo ParkMusselburgh Links159
1873Tom KiddSt. Andrews179
1872Tom Morris Jr.Prestwick166
1871No championship  
1870Tom Morris Jr.Prestwick149
1869Tom Morris Jr.Prestwick157
1868Tom Morris Jr.Prestwick154
1867Tom Morris Sr.Prestwick170
1866Willie Park Sr.Prestwick169
1865Andrew StrathPrestwick162
1864Tom Morris Sr.Prestwick167
1863Willie Park Sr.Prestwick168
1862Tom Morris Sr.Prestwick163
1861Tom Morris Sr.Prestwick163
1860Willie Park Sr.Prestwick174
(*won in playoff; a is amateur; 1860-91 was a 36-hole championship)

Who has won the most Open Championships?

With there being more than 150 Open Championships and the longevity players have, they have been able to rack up multiple wins.

Harry Vardon has six Open Championships victories, including going back-to-back in 1899-99. In addition, four players in Open Championship history have won five times, including Tom Watson, who was the most recent in 1983.

With that, here is the list of the winners of the Open Championship who have hoisted the Claret Jug multiple times.

PlayerOpen Championship WinsYears won
Harry Vardon61896, 1898-99, 1903, 1911, 1914
James Braid51901, 1905-06, 1908, 1910
John Henry Taylor51894-95, 1900, 1909, 1913
Peter Thomson51954-56, 1958, 1965
Tom Watson51975, 1977, 1980, 1982-83
Tom Morris Sr.41861-62, 1864, 1867
Tom Morris Jr.41868-70, 1872
Willie Park Sr.41860, 1863, 1866, 1875
Walter Hagen41922, 1924, 1928-29
Bobby Locke41949-50, 1952, 1957
Jamie Anderson31877-79
Bob Ferguson31880-82
Bobby Jones31926-27, 1930
Henry Cotton31934, 1937, 1948
Gary Player31959, 1968, 1974
Jack Nicklaus31966, 1970, 1978
Seve Ballesteros31979, 1984, 1988
Nick Faldo31987, 1990, 1992
Tiger Woods32000, 2005-06
Bob Martin21876, 1885
Willie Park Jr.21887, 1889
Harold Hilton21892, 1897
Arnold Palmer21961-62
Lee Trevino21971-72
Greg Norman21986, 1993
Padraig Harrington22007-08
Ernie Els22002, 2012
