Open Championship winners: Every champion from 1860 to present

The month of July brings the fourth men’s professional golf major championship of the year in the Open Championship.
The Open Championship is the oldest major golf tournament, dating back to the 19th century. A handful of links golf courses, most notably the Old Course at St. Andrews, are utilized to determine the fourth major champion.
As a result, some of the game’s best moments have come in Europe’s lone major championship every year. From Tom Watson going back and forth with Jack Nicklaus in 1977 at Turnberry for the second of five Claret Jugs to Tiger Woods shooting a major record 19-under par at St. Andrews in 2000.
Who won the Open Championship 2023
In 2023, Brian Harman won the Open Championship for his first major championship at Royal Liverpool. Harman utilized a second-round 65 to win by six at 13-under par over four players.
The history behind the Claret Jug
The 1871 Open Championship did not take place because the golfers at the time wanted a new trophy. This came after Tom Morris Jr. won the Challenge Belt in each of the three previous years. The Challenge Belt was made of rich Moroccan leather that was embellished with a silver buckle.
As a result, the Claret Jug was first created the following year at Prestwick but the trophy was not physically ready until 1873.
Mackay Cunningham & Company of Edinburgh made The Golf Champion Trophy, now referred to as the Claret Jug.
By 1920, the Open Championship was fully under the responsibility of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club, the R&A. Seven years later when amateur Bobby Jones won at St. Andrews, the Open Championship committee decided to keep the Claret jug in future years and present the winner with a replica.
What was the best score to win?
The lowest 72-hole score to win the Open Championship was Henrik Stenson in 2016. At Royal Troon, Stenson shot all four rounds in the 60s, highlighted by a final round 63.
What was the largest margin to win?
Tom Morris Sr. holds the largest margin of victory in Open Championship history at 13 strokes in 1862. In addition, Tom Morris Jr. has the next two highest margins at 12 and 11 strokes.
In addition, the next highest margin of victory is eight, which has been accomplished four times. John Henry Taylor did it twice in 1900 and 1913, James Braid in 1908, and Tiger Woods in 2000.
Open Championship Winners
As a result, there’s a look at all of the past Open championship winners.
|Year
|Champion
|Course
|Score
|2023
|Brian Harman
|Royal Liverpool
|271 (-13)
|2022
|Cameron Smith
|St. Andrews
|268 (-20)
|2021
|Collin Morikawa
|Royal St. George’s
|265 (-15)
|2020
|Canceled due to COVID-19
|2019
|Shane Lowry
|Royal Portrush
|269 (-15)
|2018
|Francesco Molinari
|Carnoustie
|276 (-8)
|2017
|Jordan Spieth
|Royal Birkdale
|268 (-12)
|2016
|Henrik Stenson
|Royal Troon
|264 (-20)
|2015
|Zach Johnson
|St. Andrews
|273 (-15)*
|2014
|Rory McIlroy
|Royal Liverpool
|271 (-17)
|2013
|Phil Mickelson
|Muirfield
|281 (-3)
|2012
|Ernie Els
|Royal Lytham & St. Annes
|273 (-7)
|2011
|Darren Clarke
|Royal St. George’s
|275 (-5)
|2010
|Louis Oosthuizen
|St. Andrews
|272 (-16)
|2009
|Stewart Cink
|Turnberry
|278 (-2)*
|2008
|Padraig Harrington
|Royal Birkdale
|283 (+3)
|2007
|Padraig Harrington
|Carnoustie
|277 (-7)*
|2006
|Tiger Woods
|Royal Liverpool
|270 (-18)
|2005
|Tiger Woods
|St. Andrews
|274 (-14)
|2004
|Todd Hamilton
|Royal Troon
|274 (-10)*
|2003
|Ben Curtis
|Royal St. George’s
|283 (-1)
|2002
|Ernie Els
|Muirfield
|278 (-6)*
|2001
|David Duval
|Royal Lytham & St. Annes
|273 (10)
|2000
|Tiger Woods
|St. Andrews
|269 (-19)
|1999
|Paul Lawrie
|Carnoustie
|290 (+6)*
|1998
|Mark O’Meara
|Royal Birkdale
|280 (E)*
|1997
|Justin Leonard
|Royal Troon
|272 (-12)
|1996
|Tom Lehman
|Royal Lytham & St. Annes
|271 (-13)
|1995
|John Daly
|St. Andrews
|282 (-6)*
|1994
|Nick Price
|Turnberry
|268 (-12)
|1993
|Greg Norman
|Royal St. George’s
|267 (-13)
|1992
|Nick Faldo
|Muirfield
|272 (-12)
|1991
|Ian Baker-Finch
|Royal Birkdale
|272 (-8)
|1990
|Nick Faldo
|St. Andrews
|270 (-18)
|1989
|Mark Calcavecchia
|Royal Troon
|275 (-13)*
|1988
|Seve Ballesteros
|Royal Lytham & St. Annes
|273 (-11)
|1987
|Nick Faldo
|Muirfield
|279 (-5)
|1986
|Greg Norman
|Turnberry
|280 (E)
|1985
|Sandy Lyle
|Royal St. George’s
|282 (+2)
|1984
|Seve Ballesteros
|St. Andrews
|276 (-12)
|1983
|Tom Watson
|Royal Birkdale
|275 (-9)
|1982
|Tom Watson
|Royal Troon
|284 (-4)
|1981
|Bill Rogers
|Royal St. George’s
|276 (-4)
|1980
|Tom Watson
|Muirfield
|271 (-13)
|1979
|Seve Ballesteros
|Royal Lytham & St. Annes
|283 (-1)
|1978
|Jack Nicklaus
|St. Andrews
|281 (-7)
|1977
|Tom Watson
|Turnberry
|268 (-12)
|1976
|Johnny Miller
|Royal Birkdale
|279 (-9)
|1975
|Tom Watson
|Carnoustie
|279 (-5)*
|1974
|Gary Player
|Royal Lytham & St. Annes
|282 (-2)
|1973
|Tom Weiskopf
|Royal Troon
|276 (-12)
|1972
|Lee Trevino
|Muirfield
|278 (-6)
|1971
|Lee Trevino
|Royal Birkdale
|278 (-10)
|1970
|Jack Nicklaus
|St. Andrews
|283 (-5)*
|1969
|Tony Jacklin
|Royal Lytham & St. Annes
|280 (-4)
|1968
|Gary Player
|Carnoustie
|289 (+1)
|1967
|Robert De Vicenzo
|Royal Liverpool
|278 (-10)
|1966
|Jack Nicklaus
|Muirfield
|282 (-2)
|1965
|Peter Thomson
|Royal Birkdale
|285 (-3)
|1964
|Tony Lema
|St. Andrews
|279 (-9)
|1963
|Bob Charles
|Royal Lytham & St. Annes
|277 (-7)*
|1962
|Arnold Palmer
|Royal Troon
|276 (-12)
|1961
|Arnold Palmer
|Royal Birkdale
|284 (-4)
|1960
|Kel Nagle
|St. Andrews
|278 (-10)
|1959
|Gary Player
|Muirfield
|284 (E)
|1958
|Peter Thomson
|Royal Lytham & St. Annes
|278 (-10)*
|1957
|Bobby Locke
|St. Andrews
|279 (-9)
|1956
|Peter Thomson
|Royal Liverpool
|286 (-2)
|1955
|Peter Thomson
|St. Andrews
|281 (-7)
|1954
|Peter Thomson
|Royal Birkdale
|283 (-5)
|1953
|Ben Hogan
|Carnoustie
|282 (-6)
|1952
|Bobby Locke
|Royal Lytham & St. Annes
|287 (-1)
|1951
|Max Faulkner
|Royal Portrush
|285 (-3)
|1950
|Bobby Locke
|Royal Troon
|279 (-9)
|1949
|Bobby Locke
|Royal St. George’s
|283 (-5)*
|1948
|Henry Cotton
|Muirfield
|288 (E)
|1947
|Fred Daly
|Royal Liverpool
|293 (+5)
|1946
|Sam Snead
|St. Andrews
|290 (+2)
|No tournament from 1940-45 due to WWII
|1939
|Dick Burton
|St. Andrews
|290
|1938
|Reg Whitcombe
|Royal St. George’s
|295
|1937
|Henry Cotton
|Carnoustie
|290
|1936
|Alf Padgham
|Royal Liverpool
|287
|1935
|Alf Perry
|Muirfield
|283
|1934
|Henry Cotton
|Royal St. George’s
|283
|1933
|Denny Shute
|St. Andrews
|292*
|1932
|Gene Sarazen
|Prince’s
|283
|1931
|Tommy Armour
|Carnoustie
|296
|1930
|Bobby Jones (a)
|Royal Liverpool
|291
|1929
|Walter Hagen
|Muirfield
|292
|1928
|Walter Hagen
|Royal St. George’s
|292
|1927
|Bobby Jones (a)
|St. Andrews
|285
|1926
|Bobby Jones (a)
|Royal Lytham & St. Annes
|291
|1925
|Jim Barnes
|Prestwick
|300
|1924
|Walter Hagen
|Royal Liverpool
|301
|1923
|Arthur Havers
|Royal Troon
|295
|1922
|Walter Hagen
|Royal St. George
|300
|1921
|Jock Hutchinson
|St. Andrews
|296*
|1920
|George Duncan
|Royal Clinque Ports
|303
|No tournament from 1915-19 due to WWI
|1914
|Harry Vardon
|Prestwick
|306
|1913
|John Henry Taylor
|Royal Liverpool
|304
|1912
|Ted Ray
|Muirfield
|295
|1911
|Harry Vardon
|Royal St. George’s
|303*
|1910
|James Braid
|St. Andrews
|299
|1909
|John Henry Taylor
|Royal Clinque Ports
|291
|1908
|James Braid
|Prestwick
|291
|1907
|Arnaud Massy
|Royal Liverpool
|312
|1906
|James Braid
|Muirfield
|300
|1905
|James Braid
|St. Andrews
|318
|1904
|Jack White
|Royal St. George’s
|296
|1903
|Harry Vardon
|Prestwick
|300
|1902
|Sandy Herd
|Royal Liverpool
|307
|1901
|James Braid
|Muirfield
|309
|1900
|John Henry Taylor
|St. Andrews
|309
|1899
|Harry Vardon
|Royal St. George’s
|310
|1898
|Harry Vardon
|Prestwick
|307
|1897
|Harold Hilton (a)
|Royal Liverpool
|314
|1896
|Harry Vardon
|Muirfield
|316*
|1895
|John Henry Taylor
|St. Andrews
|322
|1894
|John Henry Taylor
|Royal St. George’s
|326
|1893
|William Auchterlonie
|Prestwick
|322
|1892
|Harold Hilton (a)
|Muirfield
|305
|1891
|Hugh Kirkaldy
|St. Andrews
|166
|1890
|John Ball (a)
|Prestwick
|164
|1889
|Willie Park Jr.
|Musselburgh Links
|155*
|1888
|Jack Burns
|St. Andrews
|171
|1887
|Willie Park Jr.
|Prestwick
|161
|1886
|David Brown
|Musselburgh Links
|157
|1885
|Bob Martin
|St. Andrews
|171
|1884
|Jack Simpson
|Prestwick
|160
|1883
|Willie Fernie
|Musselburgh Links
|159*
|1882
|Bob Ferguson
|St. Andrews
|171
|1881
|Bob Ferguson
|Prestwick
|170
|1880
|Bob Ferguson
|Musselburgh Links
|162
|1879
|Jamie Anderson
|St. Andrews
|169
|1878
|Jamie Anderson
|Prestwick
|157
|1877
|Jamie Anderson
|Musselburgh
|160
|1876
|Bob Martin
|St. Andrews
|176*
|1875
|Willie Park Sr.
|Prestwick
|166
|1874
|Mungo Park
|Musselburgh Links
|159
|1873
|Tom Kidd
|St. Andrews
|179
|1872
|Tom Morris Jr.
|Prestwick
|166
|1871
|No championship
|1870
|Tom Morris Jr.
|Prestwick
|149
|1869
|Tom Morris Jr.
|Prestwick
|157
|1868
|Tom Morris Jr.
|Prestwick
|154
|1867
|Tom Morris Sr.
|Prestwick
|170
|1866
|Willie Park Sr.
|Prestwick
|169
|1865
|Andrew Strath
|Prestwick
|162
|1864
|Tom Morris Sr.
|Prestwick
|167
|1863
|Willie Park Sr.
|Prestwick
|168
|1862
|Tom Morris Sr.
|Prestwick
|163
|1861
|Tom Morris Sr.
|Prestwick
|163
|1860
|Willie Park Sr.
|Prestwick
|174
Who has won the most Open Championships?
With there being more than 150 Open Championships and the longevity players have, they have been able to rack up multiple wins.
Harry Vardon has six Open Championships victories, including going back-to-back in 1899-99. In addition, four players in Open Championship history have won five times, including Tom Watson, who was the most recent in 1983.
With that, here is the list of the winners of the Open Championship who have hoisted the Claret Jug multiple times.
|Player
|Open Championship Wins
|Years won
|Harry Vardon
|6
|1896, 1898-99, 1903, 1911, 1914
|James Braid
|5
|1901, 1905-06, 1908, 1910
|John Henry Taylor
|5
|1894-95, 1900, 1909, 1913
|Peter Thomson
|5
|1954-56, 1958, 1965
|Tom Watson
|5
|1975, 1977, 1980, 1982-83
|Tom Morris Sr.
|4
|1861-62, 1864, 1867
|Tom Morris Jr.
|4
|1868-70, 1872
|Willie Park Sr.
|4
|1860, 1863, 1866, 1875
|Walter Hagen
|4
|1922, 1924, 1928-29
|Bobby Locke
|4
|1949-50, 1952, 1957
|Jamie Anderson
|3
|1877-79
|Bob Ferguson
|3
|1880-82
|Bobby Jones
|3
|1926-27, 1930
|Henry Cotton
|3
|1934, 1937, 1948
|Gary Player
|3
|1959, 1968, 1974
|Jack Nicklaus
|3
|1966, 1970, 1978
|Seve Ballesteros
|3
|1979, 1984, 1988
|Nick Faldo
|3
|1987, 1990, 1992
|Tiger Woods
|3
|2000, 2005-06
|Bob Martin
|2
|1876, 1885
|Willie Park Jr.
|2
|1887, 1889
|Harold Hilton
|2
|1892, 1897
|Arnold Palmer
|2
|1961-62
|Lee Trevino
|2
|1971-72
|Greg Norman
|2
|1986, 1993
|Padraig Harrington
|2
|2007-08
|Ernie Els
|2
|2002, 2012