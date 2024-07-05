Open Championship winners: Every champion from 1860 to present

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The month of July brings the fourth men’s professional golf major championship of the year in the Open Championship.

The Open Championship is the oldest major golf tournament, dating back to the 19th century. A handful of links golf courses, most notably the Old Course at St. Andrews, are utilized to determine the fourth major champion.

As a result, some of the game’s best moments have come in Europe’s lone major championship every year. From Tom Watson going back and forth with Jack Nicklaus in 1977 at Turnberry for the second of five Claret Jugs to Tiger Woods shooting a major record 19-under par at St. Andrews in 2000.

Who won the Open Championship 2023

In 2023, Brian Harman won the Open Championship for his first major championship at Royal Liverpool. Harman utilized a second-round 65 to win by six at 13-under par over four players.

The history behind the Claret Jug

The 1871 Open Championship did not take place because the golfers at the time wanted a new trophy. This came after Tom Morris Jr. won the Challenge Belt in each of the three previous years. The Challenge Belt was made of rich Moroccan leather that was embellished with a silver buckle.

As a result, the Claret Jug was first created the following year at Prestwick but the trophy was not physically ready until 1873.

Mackay Cunningham & Company of Edinburgh made The Golf Champion Trophy, now referred to as the Claret Jug.

By 1920, the Open Championship was fully under the responsibility of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club, the R&A. Seven years later when amateur Bobby Jones won at St. Andrews, the Open Championship committee decided to keep the Claret jug in future years and present the winner with a replica.

What was the best score to win?

The lowest 72-hole score to win the Open Championship was Henrik Stenson in 2016. At Royal Troon, Stenson shot all four rounds in the 60s, highlighted by a final round 63.

What was the largest margin to win?

Tom Morris Sr. holds the largest margin of victory in Open Championship history at 13 strokes in 1862. In addition, Tom Morris Jr. has the next two highest margins at 12 and 11 strokes.

In addition, the next highest margin of victory is eight, which has been accomplished four times. John Henry Taylor did it twice in 1900 and 1913, James Braid in 1908, and Tiger Woods in 2000.

Open Championship Winners

As a result, there’s a look at all of the past Open championship winners.

Year Champion Course Score 2023 Brian Harman Royal Liverpool 271 (-13) 2022 Cameron Smith St. Andrews 268 (-20) 2021 Collin Morikawa Royal St. George’s 265 (-15) 2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 2019 Shane Lowry Royal Portrush 269 (-15) 2018 Francesco Molinari Carnoustie 276 (-8) 2017 Jordan Spieth Royal Birkdale 268 (-12) 2016 Henrik Stenson Royal Troon 264 (-20) 2015 Zach Johnson St. Andrews 273 (-15)* 2014 Rory McIlroy Royal Liverpool 271 (-17) 2013 Phil Mickelson Muirfield 281 (-3) 2012 Ernie Els Royal Lytham & St. Annes 273 (-7) 2011 Darren Clarke Royal St. George’s 275 (-5) 2010 Louis Oosthuizen St. Andrews 272 (-16) 2009 Stewart Cink Turnberry 278 (-2)* 2008 Padraig Harrington Royal Birkdale 283 (+3) 2007 Padraig Harrington Carnoustie 277 (-7)* 2006 Tiger Woods Royal Liverpool 270 (-18) 2005 Tiger Woods St. Andrews 274 (-14) 2004 Todd Hamilton Royal Troon 274 (-10)* 2003 Ben Curtis Royal St. George’s 283 (-1) 2002 Ernie Els Muirfield 278 (-6)* 2001 David Duval Royal Lytham & St. Annes 273 (10) 2000 Tiger Woods St. Andrews 269 (-19) 1999 Paul Lawrie Carnoustie 290 (+6)* 1998 Mark O’Meara Royal Birkdale 280 (E)* 1997 Justin Leonard Royal Troon 272 (-12) 1996 Tom Lehman Royal Lytham & St. Annes 271 (-13) 1995 John Daly St. Andrews 282 (-6)* 1994 Nick Price Turnberry 268 (-12) 1993 Greg Norman Royal St. George’s 267 (-13) 1992 Nick Faldo Muirfield 272 (-12) 1991 Ian Baker-Finch Royal Birkdale 272 (-8) 1990 Nick Faldo St. Andrews 270 (-18) 1989 Mark Calcavecchia Royal Troon 275 (-13)* 1988 Seve Ballesteros Royal Lytham & St. Annes 273 (-11) 1987 Nick Faldo Muirfield 279 (-5) 1986 Greg Norman Turnberry 280 (E) 1985 Sandy Lyle Royal St. George’s 282 (+2) 1984 Seve Ballesteros St. Andrews 276 (-12) 1983 Tom Watson Royal Birkdale 275 (-9) 1982 Tom Watson Royal Troon 284 (-4) 1981 Bill Rogers Royal St. George’s 276 (-4) 1980 Tom Watson Muirfield 271 (-13) 1979 Seve Ballesteros Royal Lytham & St. Annes 283 (-1) 1978 Jack Nicklaus St. Andrews 281 (-7) 1977 Tom Watson Turnberry 268 (-12) 1976 Johnny Miller Royal Birkdale 279 (-9) 1975 Tom Watson Carnoustie 279 (-5)* 1974 Gary Player Royal Lytham & St. Annes 282 (-2) 1973 Tom Weiskopf Royal Troon 276 (-12) 1972 Lee Trevino Muirfield 278 (-6) 1971 Lee Trevino Royal Birkdale 278 (-10) 1970 Jack Nicklaus St. Andrews 283 (-5)* 1969 Tony Jacklin Royal Lytham & St. Annes 280 (-4) 1968 Gary Player Carnoustie 289 (+1) 1967 Robert De Vicenzo Royal Liverpool 278 (-10) 1966 Jack Nicklaus Muirfield 282 (-2) 1965 Peter Thomson Royal Birkdale 285 (-3) 1964 Tony Lema St. Andrews 279 (-9) 1963 Bob Charles Royal Lytham & St. Annes 277 (-7)* 1962 Arnold Palmer Royal Troon 276 (-12) 1961 Arnold Palmer Royal Birkdale 284 (-4) 1960 Kel Nagle St. Andrews 278 (-10) 1959 Gary Player Muirfield 284 (E) 1958 Peter Thomson Royal Lytham & St. Annes 278 (-10)* 1957 Bobby Locke St. Andrews 279 (-9) 1956 Peter Thomson Royal Liverpool 286 (-2) 1955 Peter Thomson St. Andrews 281 (-7) 1954 Peter Thomson Royal Birkdale 283 (-5) 1953 Ben Hogan Carnoustie 282 (-6) 1952 Bobby Locke Royal Lytham & St. Annes 287 (-1) 1951 Max Faulkner Royal Portrush 285 (-3) 1950 Bobby Locke Royal Troon 279 (-9) 1949 Bobby Locke Royal St. George’s 283 (-5)* 1948 Henry Cotton Muirfield 288 (E) 1947 Fred Daly Royal Liverpool 293 (+5) 1946 Sam Snead St. Andrews 290 (+2) No tournament from 1940-45 due to WWII 1939 Dick Burton St. Andrews 290 1938 Reg Whitcombe Royal St. George’s 295 1937 Henry Cotton Carnoustie 290 1936 Alf Padgham Royal Liverpool 287 1935 Alf Perry Muirfield 283 1934 Henry Cotton Royal St. George’s 283 1933 Denny Shute St. Andrews 292* 1932 Gene Sarazen Prince’s 283 1931 Tommy Armour Carnoustie 296 1930 Bobby Jones (a) Royal Liverpool 291 1929 Walter Hagen Muirfield 292 1928 Walter Hagen Royal St. George’s 292 1927 Bobby Jones (a) St. Andrews 285 1926 Bobby Jones (a) Royal Lytham & St. Annes 291 1925 Jim Barnes Prestwick 300 1924 Walter Hagen Royal Liverpool 301 1923 Arthur Havers Royal Troon 295 1922 Walter Hagen Royal St. George 300 1921 Jock Hutchinson St. Andrews 296* 1920 George Duncan Royal Clinque Ports 303 No tournament from 1915-19 due to WWI 1914 Harry Vardon Prestwick 306 1913 John Henry Taylor Royal Liverpool 304 1912 Ted Ray Muirfield 295 1911 Harry Vardon Royal St. George’s 303* 1910 James Braid St. Andrews 299 1909 John Henry Taylor Royal Clinque Ports 291 1908 James Braid Prestwick 291 1907 Arnaud Massy Royal Liverpool 312 1906 James Braid Muirfield 300 1905 James Braid St. Andrews 318 1904 Jack White Royal St. George’s 296 1903 Harry Vardon Prestwick 300 1902 Sandy Herd Royal Liverpool 307 1901 James Braid Muirfield 309 1900 John Henry Taylor St. Andrews 309 1899 Harry Vardon Royal St. George’s 310 1898 Harry Vardon Prestwick 307 1897 Harold Hilton (a) Royal Liverpool 314 1896 Harry Vardon Muirfield 316* 1895 John Henry Taylor St. Andrews 322 1894 John Henry Taylor Royal St. George’s 326 1893 William Auchterlonie Prestwick 322 1892 Harold Hilton (a) Muirfield 305 1891 Hugh Kirkaldy St. Andrews 166 1890 John Ball (a) Prestwick 164 1889 Willie Park Jr. Musselburgh Links 155* 1888 Jack Burns St. Andrews 171 1887 Willie Park Jr. Prestwick 161 1886 David Brown Musselburgh Links 157 1885 Bob Martin St. Andrews 171 1884 Jack Simpson Prestwick 160 1883 Willie Fernie Musselburgh Links 159* 1882 Bob Ferguson St. Andrews 171 1881 Bob Ferguson Prestwick 170 1880 Bob Ferguson Musselburgh Links 162 1879 Jamie Anderson St. Andrews 169 1878 Jamie Anderson Prestwick 157 1877 Jamie Anderson Musselburgh 160 1876 Bob Martin St. Andrews 176* 1875 Willie Park Sr. Prestwick 166 1874 Mungo Park Musselburgh Links 159 1873 Tom Kidd St. Andrews 179 1872 Tom Morris Jr. Prestwick 166 1871 No championship 1870 Tom Morris Jr. Prestwick 149 1869 Tom Morris Jr. Prestwick 157 1868 Tom Morris Jr. Prestwick 154 1867 Tom Morris Sr. Prestwick 170 1866 Willie Park Sr. Prestwick 169 1865 Andrew Strath Prestwick 162 1864 Tom Morris Sr. Prestwick 167 1863 Willie Park Sr. Prestwick 168 1862 Tom Morris Sr. Prestwick 163 1861 Tom Morris Sr. Prestwick 163 1860 Willie Park Sr. Prestwick 174 (*won in playoff; a is amateur; 1860-91 was a 36-hole championship)

Who has won the most Open Championships?

With there being more than 150 Open Championships and the longevity players have, they have been able to rack up multiple wins.

Harry Vardon has six Open Championships victories, including going back-to-back in 1899-99. In addition, four players in Open Championship history have won five times, including Tom Watson, who was the most recent in 1983.

With that, here is the list of the winners of the Open Championship who have hoisted the Claret Jug multiple times.