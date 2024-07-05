LPGA Tour all-time wins list: Where does Annika Sorenstam land among her fellow golf legends?

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Since 1950, the LPGA Tour wins list continues to grow as the best golf in women’s professional golf is on display week after week. That has led to players racking up wins left and right like the men on the PGA Tour. However, certain athletes stand above the rest as the greatest winners ever. With that in mind, let’s look at the ladies who own the most LPGA wins of all time.

T12. Laura Davies: 20 LPGA Tour wins

Laura Davies is one of four LPGA Tour players with exactly 20 wins. One-fifth of those victories have come in major tournament fashion, including her first at the 1987 U.S. Women's Open. Davies won four times in 1996, highlighted by winning two majors, the McDonald's LPGA Championship and the du Maurier Classic that year.

T12. Amy Alcott: 20 LPGA Tour wins

Amy Alcott also won 20 times in her career. The World Golf Hall of Famer won five majors, including three Chevron Championships. She famously began the celebration by jumping into Poppie’s Pond at Mission Hills Country Club. Alcott won in her third professional tournament at the 1975 Orange Blossom Classic before winning Rookie of the Year honors.

T12. Lydia Ko: 20 LPGA Tour wins

Lydia Ko, who is active on the LPGA Tour, has 20 wins. Ko won twice as an amateur at the CN Canadian Women's Open in 2012 and 2013. She won five times in 2015, highlighted by her first major at The Evian Championship, and won another four times, including her second major championship at the ANA Inspiration the following year. Ko has won at least one event in a season since 2021.

T12. Cristie Kerr: 20 LPGA Tour wins

Cristie Kerr also has 20 wins, along with two majors, like Ko. Kerr won eight times from 2004-06 before winning her first major championship at the 2007 U.S. Women’s Open by two strokes. She won at least one tournament in every season from 2004 to 2010, highlighted by her second major at the 2010 LPGA Championship.

11. Inbee Park: 21 LPGA Tour wins

From Inbee Park's first win in major championship fashion at the 2008 U.S. Women's Open, people knew she would thrive at the professional level, and it has shown, winning 21 times. Of those 21 LPGA Tour wins, seven have been at major championships, including winning three straight LPGA Championships from 2013-15. In 2013, Park won three majors to cap off a six-win season.

10. Se Ri Pak: 25 LPGA Tour wins

Se Ri Pak begins the top 10 with 25 LPGA Tour wins. Right from the beginning, Pak won at a high level, winning two majors in her rookie season in 1998. She was the young-ever winner at the U.S. Women’s Open (before it was later broken by Park and Yuka Saso). Pak won five majors during her 18-year career. The 25 wins came in 12 years to signify her domination.

9. Pat Bradley: 26 LPGA Tour wins

Pat Bradley won 26 times on the LPGA Tour. Bradley, whose career began in 1975, won her first event at the Girls Talk Classic in 1977. Bradley had the first of eight multiple-win seasons in 1978. Bradley's first major win came in 1980 at the Peter Jackson Classic. Bradley won five times in 1986, including three majors at the Nabisco Dinah Shore, LPGA Championship, and the du Maurier Classic. Bradley became the first modern-day player to achieve a career grand slam with her LPGA Championship win along with Louise Suggs and Mickey Wright.

8. Lorena Ochoa: 27 LPGA Tour wins

Lorena Ochoa is eighth on the all-time LPGA Tour wins list with 27. She won 12 times on the LPGA Tour before hoisting her first LPGA Tour major trophy at the 2007 Women’s AIG Open. Ochoa’s won eight times and had five runner-up finishes in 2007. Ochoa stayed hot in 2008 with seven wins, including five coming in her first six starts, which included becoming the fourth player in LPGA Tour history to win four straight events.

T6. Nancy Lopez: 31 LPGA Tour wins

Nancy Lopez won 31 times in her LPGA Tour career, including a nine-win season during her rookie season in 1978. Also in 1978, she was the only player to win Rookie of the Year and Vare Trophy honors in the same season. Lopez won eight tournaments the following year in 1979 and totaled 17 wins in two seasons. In 1985, Lopez won five times, including the LPGA Championship, and another three times in 1988, all in sudden death playoff fashion.

T6. Juli Inkster: 31 LPGA Tour wins

Juli Inkster also has 31 LPGA Tour wins. Like many on this list, Inkster had success in her first full season, winning two majors in 1984. Inkster, who won seven majors, went on to complete the grand slam. Inkster won five times in 1999, highlighted by being victorious at the U.S. Women’s Open and LPGA Championship. She won eight different tournaments twice and another event three times to supplant her legacy.

5. Beth Daniel: 32 LPGA Tour wins

Beth Daniel won 32 times on the LPGA Tour, including her biggest win for her lone major victory. That elusive major win came at the 1990 KPMG Women's PGA Championship during a seven-win season. Daniel won 14 times in her first six seasons. After a six-year winless drought from 1996-02, Daniel won the 2003 BMO Financial Group Canadian Women's Open. She became the oldest LPGA Tour winner at 46 years old.

4. Betsy King: 34 LPGA Tour wins

Betsy King amassed 34 LPGA Tour wins, good for fourth all-time. It took King seven years to win her first LPGA Tour event at the 1984 Women’s Kemper Open. That 1984 season was highlighted by 21 top-10 finishes. King recorded 20 of her 34 wins from 1984-89 alone, underlined by her first major title at the 1987 Chevron Championship.

3. Patty Sheehan: 35 LPGA Tour wins

Patty Sheehan garnered 35 LPGA Tour wins, including six majors, like King. In the final event of her rookie season, Sheehan won the 1981 Mazda Japan Classic for her first LPGA Tour win. Sheehan won four times in both 1983 and 1984, including going back-to-back at the LPGA Championship for her first two majors. Her 35th and final win came in major championship fashion at the 1996 Nabisco Dinah Shore for her sixth major trophy.

2. Karrie Webb: 41 LPGA Tour wins

Only two players in LPGA Tour history have recorded more than 40 wins. Karrie Webb is one of those at 41 LPGA Tour wins. Webb won in her second career LPGA Tour start at the 1996 HealthSouth Inaugural as part of a four-win season. Three years later, Webb collected her first major title at the 1999 du Maurier Classic. That was part of winning five different major titles in a three-year stretch. She became the only player to win five different major titles, nicknamed the “Super Career Grand Slam.”

1. Annika Sorenstam: 72 LPGA Tour wins

