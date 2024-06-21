All-time LPGA Major Victories: Who stands on top with 15 major wins and where do the game’s best line up?

Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Figuring out who has the most LPGA major titles is a little more complicated than on the men’s side. There has been more evolution to major championships on the LPGA Tour than on the men’s side. Prior to 2013, there were four majors before the Evian Championship officially made it a fifth major. In addition to the Evian Championship, the other four majors are the AIG Women’s Open, the, U.S. Women’s Open, the Women’s PGA Championship and the Chevron Championship. Some of the majors have also changed names over the years, including the AIG Women’s Open formally being named the du Maurier Classic from 1979-2000 played in Great Britain. The Chevron Championship has had a history of names, involving Colgate-Dinah Shore, Nabisco, Kraft Nabisco, ANA Inspiration before Chevron arrived in 2022. For the simplicity of the list, players that won this major will be under the ANA Inspiration. Some major championships that have come and gone are the Titleholders Championship (from 1937-42, 1946-66 and 1972) and the Women’s Western Open from 1930-67. Here is a look at who has the most major championship in women’s professional golf history.

T10. Kathy Whitworth: 6 LPGA major wins

Credit: Carlos Ortiz / USA TODAY NETWORK

Women’s Western Open: 1967

Titleholders Championships (2): 1965-66

Women’s PGA Championship (3): 1967, 1971, 1975 Six of Kathy Whitworth’s LPGA Tour record 88 wins came in major championship fashion as she won two majors during the 1967 season. In her first major victory at the 1965 Titleholder Championship at Augusta Country Club in Georgia, she nearly lapped the field, winning by 10 strokes. That led to winning four majors in 24 months and eventually became the third women to win three PGA Championship by the time she hoisted her third in an eight-year span in 1975.

T10. Patty Sheehan: 6 LPGA major wins

Credit: Bob Self / USA TODAY NETWORK

ANA Inspiration: 1996

Women’s PGA Championship (3): 1983-84, 1993

U.S. Women’s Open (2): 1992, 1994 Patty Sheehan, who began her LPGA Tour career in 1980, got her major championship resume off to a good start, winning two majors, in back-to-back fashion at the Women’s PGA Championship, in four years. As a World Golf and LPGA Hall of Famer she won the 1994 U.S. Women’s Open and the 1996 ANA Inspiration to cap off winning four majors in a five-year span to cap off her final major victory.

T10. Betsy King: 6 LPGA major wins

Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

ANA Inspiration (3): 1987, 1990, 1997

Women’s PGA Championship: 1992

U.S. Women’s Open (2): 1989-90 Betsy King also won six majors during her 28-year LPGA Tour career. Although it took some time to capture that first major title, like Whitworth, her win at the 1987 ANA Inspiration marked the beginning of winning five majors in a five-year span, including two in 1990. She successfully defended her U.S. Women’s Open title by one stroke to Sheehan and was victorious at the ANA Inspiration later that year.

T10. Pat Bradley: 6 LPGA Major wins

Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

ANA Inspiration: 1986

Women’s PGA Championship: 1986

U.S. Women’s Open: 1981

du Maurier Classic (3): 1980, 1985-86 In the 1980s, Pat Bradley dominated the decade, including winning all six of her majors and half in 1986 alone, which included defending her du Maurier Classic crown in a playoff. It was definitely a year to remember for Bradley as she won the 1986 Women’s PGA Championship by one stroke over Sheehan. By winning three LPGA majors in 1986, she was able to complete the career grand slam of winning each of the four majors.

T7. Inbee Park: 7 LPGA Major wins

Credit: Cody Scanlan/Holland Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

ANA Inspiration: 2013

Women’s PGA Championship (3): 2013-15

U.S. Women’s Open (2): 2008, 2013

Women’s British Open: 2015 Winning the 2013 U.S. Women’s Open Championship marked Inbee Park’s second U.S. Open title and her third consecutive LPGA major victory. Her win at the Women’s PGA Championship, which came in a playoff that year, began a streak of winning three straight Women’s PGA Championship trophies. It was part of a stretch where she was the No. 1 women’s golfer at the time and won five majors in a 12-major stretch. Park is the most recent player to win a specific major three consecutive years the second to do, other than Annika Sorenstam winning three straight Women’s PGA Championship 10 years before. Also read: Lexi Thomspon announces her retirement from the LPGA Tour

T7. Karrie Webb: 7 LPGA Major wins

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

ANA Inspiration (2): 2000, 2006

Women’s PGA Championship: 2001

U.S. Women’s Open (2): 2000-01

du Maurier Classic: 1999

Women’s British Open: 2002 When a player does something so fathomable, there is a nickname. When Tiger Woods won four straight majors – the final three in 2000 and first in 2001 – it was called the “Tiger Slam.” Competing and winning majors during the time of the Tiger Slam on the women’s side was Karrie Webb, who is the only women’s golfer in history to win five different major championships in her career after winning the 2002 Women’s British Open. Webb had to rally from three strokes down to win at Turnberry in Scotland with a 6-under 66 in the final round to complete the Super Slam in just five years as she won six majors in a four-year span. Related: Where Tiger Woods stands on the all-time men’s major championship list?

T7. Juli Inkster: 7 LPGA Major wins

Credit: Kelsey Kremer-USA TODAY Sports

ANA Inspiration (2): 1984, 1989

Women’s PGA Championship (2): 1999-00

U.S. Women’s Open (2): 1999, 2002

du Maurier Classic: 1984 All three players with exactly seven career major titles have achieved the career grand slam of winning at least four different major tournaments with Juli Inkster completed that feat at the 1999 Women’s PGA Championship when she finished her final three holes style, going eagle, bridie, birdie to breakaway and win by four strokes. It was all part of winning majors in three different decades, showing her durability as she became the second oldest U.S. Women’s Open Champion in 2002 at 42 years old.

6. Betsy Rawls: 8 LPGA Major wins

Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Women’s Western Open (2): 1952, 1959

Women’s PGA Championship (2): 1959, 1969

U.S. Women’s Open (4): 1951, 1953, 1957, 1960 Betsy Rawls won seven of her eight major championships in a nine-year stretch, including her first at the 1951 U.S. Women’s Open, wining by five and six strokes to Louis Suggs and Babe Zaharias, respectively. It marked the first of a record-tying four U.S. Women’s Open victories along with Mickey Wright. When Rawls won the 1969 Women’s PGA Championship to snap a nine-year drought, she became the oldest championship at 41 years old.

T4. Babe Zaharias: 10 LPGA Major wins

Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Women’s Western Open (4): 1940, 1944, 1945, 1950

Titleholders Championships (3): 1947, 1950, 1952

U.S. Women’s Open (3): 1948, 1950, 1954 No one has won exactly nine major championships which means only five players in women’s professional golf history have won double-digit majors. Mildred “Babe” Didrikson Zaharias was one of the first to reach 10 majors wins. Zaharias, who was an all-around athlete, winning medals in track and field during the 1932 Olympics, had a late start to her golf career in her 30s. However, having the moniker of “The Babe” at the same time as George Herman Ruth, also known as Babe Ruth, meant it was never too late to win at whatever she competed in, winning 10 majors in a 14-year span, including winning the 1954 U.S. Open by 12 strokes.

T4. Annika Sorenstam: 10 LPGA Major wins

Credit: Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News / USA TODAY NETWORK

ANA Inspiration (3): 2001-02, 2005

Women’s PGA Championship (3): 2003-05

U.S. Women’s Open (3): 1995-96, 2006

Women’s British Open: 2003 The most recent women’s golf star to reach double-digit LPGA major wins is Annika Sorenstam, who hit major win No. 10 at the 2006 U.S. Women’s Open when she had to win an 18-hole playoff on a Monday. It marked a decade since her previous U.S. Women’s Open title, but she became the first player to win a specific major championship three times at the Women’s PGA Championship during that U.S. Women’s Open drought. Her 2003 PGA Championship victory also marked the completion of the career Grand Slam.

3. Louise Suggs: 11 LPGA Major wins

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Women’s Western Open (4): 1946-47, 1949, 1953

Titleholders Championship (4): 1946, 1954, 1956, 1959

Women’s PGA Championship: 1957

U.S. Women’s Open (2): 1949, 1952 Louise Suggs, who was one of the founding members of the LPGA Tour, won all 11 of her majors in a 14-year professional career. One of her best performances at a major was at the 1949 U.S. Women’s Open when she won by 14 strokes at Prince George’s Country Club in Landover, M.d., which remains the record for the largest margin of victory in major tournament history. With her 1957 Women’s PGA Championship title, she became the first player to complete the career grand slam.

2. Mickey Wright: 13 LPGA Major wins

Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Women’s Western Open (3): 1962-63, 1966

Titleholders Championship (2): 1961-62

LPGA Championship (4): 1958, 1960-61, 1963

U.S. Women’s Open (4): 1958-59, 1961, 1964 At the time when Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus had their rivalry on the men’s side in the 1960s, Mickey Wright was winning majors in the late 1950s and 60s. Wright was able to defend a major championship on four separate occasions at four different major tournaments. She even won three majors in 1961 and is one of three players in LPGA Tour history to win three majors in the same year, alongside Zaharias in 1950 (when there were only three majors that year) and Bradley in 1986.

1. Patty Berg: 15 LPGA Major wins

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports