World Golf Rankings: Breaking down this week’s top 15

Credit: Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

In this week’s Official World Golf Rankings, there were a couple of changes to the top 15, even though most did not play, taking the week off as they prep for action in Europe with the Genesis Scottish Open, the Open Championship and the Olympic Summer Games. Outside of the top 15, the player who made the largest jump was Cam Davis, who won the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA Tour on Sunday. Davis moved up 29 spots to No. 38. Here is a look at this week’s top-15 players in the World Golf Rankings. Also read: Breaking down last week’s top 15 of the World Golf Rankings

15. Max Homa (3.7354 points)

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Max Homa is No. 15 this week in the world golf rankings as he prepares for European golf action before the final stretch of the PGA Tour season with the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Homa is No. 26 as the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings following the BMW Championship get tee times into the Tour Championship.

14. Sahith Theegala (3.8924)

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Like most of the top 15, Sahith Theegala remained in his world golf rankings spot from the previous week at No. 14. In the FedEx Cup standings Theegala is No. 8, fueled by his two runner-up finishes at The Sentry in January and the RBC Heritage in April as well as his five top 10s this season in 18 starts.

13. Hideki Matsuyama (3.9469)

Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Hideki Matsuyama also remained in his world golf rankings position at No. 13. Matusyama, who has two top 10s in his last three starts, currently sits at No. 7 in the FedEx Cup standings as he has five total top 10s, highlighted by a victory at the Genesis Invitational in February. The other big event to watch in 2024 following the Tour Championship is the Presidents Cup between Team USA and Team International. Matsuyama currently stands at No. 1 in the International Team standings, which is based on world rankings points from players not in the U.S. or Europe.

12. Brian Harman (3.9976)

Credit: Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The first change in the top 15 of this week’s world golf rankings is at No. 12 with Brian Harman dropping one spot. Harman is currently in the midst of spending his final moments with the Claret Jug after winning the Open Championship last year. Harman currently stands at No. 21 in the FedEx Cup standings and No. 9 in the Team USA Presidents Cup standings. The top six players in the Presidents Cup standings from both teams – U.S. and International – will automatically qualify before the two captains make their six selections to round out their 12-man squads, respectively. Related: 2023 Open Championship top takeaways, including Brian Harman

11. Tommy Fleetwood (4.0379)

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

As a result of Harman dropping one spot, Tommy Fleetwood moved up one spot to No. 11. Fleetwood currently sits at No. 24 in the FedEx Cup standings following five consecutive top-30 finishes. Fleetwood is looking forward to having a strong trip back to his home country of England with the Open Championship and the Olympics later this month.

10. Jon Rahm (4.7318)

Credit: Matt Stone-USA TODAY Sports

Like most of the top 15, Jon Rahm remained in the No. 10 position in this week’s world golf rankings. Rahm, who withdrew from the U.S. Open, then finished third at the LIV Golf event in Nashville, which was fueled by an 8-under par second round. Outside of his withdraw at the LIV Golf event in Houston, a week before the U.S. Open, Rahm has finished inside the top 10 in every event as he now prepares for the LIV Golf event in his home country of Spain in Andalucia before the Open Championship.

9. Bryson DeChambeau (4.9107)

Credit: Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

LIV Golf’s Crushers GC captain, Bryson DeChambeau is No. 9 spot in this week’s world golf rankings. As a result of winning the U.S. Open a couple weeks ago, the crowds came to see him at the LIV Golf event in Nashville. DeChambeau prepares for one more LIV Golf event before the Open Championship in a couple weeks. Related: Where Bryson DeChambeau’s second U.S. Open title stands on the list of winners

8. Patrick Cantlay (5.2641)

Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Cantlay also stayed in his spot of No. 8 in the world golf rankings. Cantlay withdrew from the John Deere Classic. He is No. 9 in the FedEx Cup standings and No. 5 in the U.S. standings for the Presidents Cup. The Presidents Cup is slated for Sept. 26-29 at The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada.

7. Viktor Hovland (5.4704)

Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Movement returns to the top 15, beginning with Viktor Hovland dropping one spot to No. 7. Hovland, who has just one top 10 this season, currently sits at No. 48 in the FedEx Cup standings. The top 50 in the standings are guaranteed a spot into the BMW Championship. In addition, they will also earn an exemption into next season’s Signature Events.

6. Collin Morikawa (5.5046)

Credit: Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Collin Morikawa moves up one spot to No. 6 in this week’s world golf rankings with Aberg falling one. Morikawa has three top-5 finishes in his last five starts and vaulted to No. 4 of the FedEx Cup standings. He is 204 points behind Rory McIlroy for No. 3 with eight weeks left before the Tour Championship.

5. Ludvig Aberg (5.9781)

Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Also moving this week is Ludvig Aberg, who drops one spot to No. 5. In his first full PGA Tour season, Aberg has two runner-up finishes and six top 10s among his 14 starts. That is good for sixth in the FedEx Cup standings as he prepares for the Europe Swing. The two big events for Aberg are the Open Championship in Scotland and the Olympic Games in Paris.

4. Wyndham Clark (5.9899)

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

With Aberg moving down one spot, Wyndham Clark returned to the No. 4 position in this week’s world golf rankings. In sixth place in the FedEx Cup standings is Clark with six weeks left before the FedEx Cup playoffs at the St. Jude Championship from Aug. 15-18.

3. Xander Schauffele (8.8970)

Credit: Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

2. Rory McIlroy (9.3831)

Credit: Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy also remained in the No. 2 spot of this week’s world golf rankings. McIlroy, whose golf break continues after his heartbreak at the U.S. Open, will be back on the course for the Genesis Scottish Open in a couple weeks before the Open Championship. McIlroy is also going to be playing in the Olympics. He is currently third in the FedEx Cup standings, looking to win his fourth Tour Championship next month.

World Golf Rankings leader: Scottie Scheffler (17.8368)

Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports