List of U.S. Open winners: Every champion from 1895 to the present

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The month of June brings the third men’s professional major tournament of the year in the U.S. Open.

Since 1895, the United States Open has been home to some of golf’s brightest moments in the history of the sport from Tiger Woods lapping the field in 2000 for the largest margin of victory at a major championship at Pebble Beach or his injury-riddled come-from-behind victory at Torrey Pines in 2008.

Some other great moments include Brooks Koepka becoming the first back-to-back U.S. Open winner in 30 years in 2018-19 since Curtis Strange as well as Payne Stewart’s victory in 1999, just four months before his eventual passing in a plane crash for his second U.S. Open title and his third major victory.

Who won the U.S. Open 2023

Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

In 2023, Wyndham Clark won his first major championship at 10-under par to defeat a surging Rory McIlroy by one stroke at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Related: Top Takeaways from Wyndham Clark’s U.S. Open victory

The history behind the U.S. Open trophy

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The U.S. Open championship trophy is one of the oldest trophies in all of sports, dating back to its inception tournament in 1895 at Newport Golf Club in Rhode Island. The sterling silver trophy is 18 inches tall and made by the Gorham Company.

Like the Claret Jug for the winner of the Open Championship, the winner of the U.S. Open receives the trophy in a ceremony after the conclusion of the tournament and keeps it until the next tournament.

What does the winner receive?

This is what the U.S. Open champions receives after grinding through at least 72 holes and four rounds of golf.

The Jack Nicklaus Medal

Custody of the U.S. Open Trophy for one year and a replica trophy

Exemptions into the next 10 U.S. Open Championships

Invitations to the next 5 Masters Tournaments

Exemptions into the next 5 PGA Championships

Exemptions into the next 5 Open Championships conducted by The R&A

Exemptions into the next five Players Championships

Exempt status on the PGA Tour for the next five years

Name engraved on the plaque for the USGA championship season in USGA Museum’s Hall of Champions

Related: 10 best Open Championship performances of all-time

What was the best score to win the U.S. Open?

Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The lowest 72-hole score to win the U.S. Open was by Rory McIlroy in 2011. On the Blue Course at Congressional in Bethesda, Md., McIlroy shot a 268, highlighted by an opening round 6-under 65.

McIlroy holds the record by three strokes to Martin Kaymer’s 271 in 2014 at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, the same site for the 2024 U.S. Open.

U.S. Open Winners

Here’s a look at all of the past U.S. Open champions.

Year Champion Course Score 2023 Wyndham Clark The Los Angeles Country Club 270 (-10) 2022 Matt Fitzpatrick The Country Club 274 (-6) 2021 Jon Rahm Torrey Pines Golf Course 278 (-6) 2020 Bryson DeChambeau Winged Foot G.C. 274 (-6) 2019 Gary Woodland Pebble Beach Golf Links 271 (-13) 2018 Brooks Koepka Shinnecock Hills G.C. 281 (+1) 2017 Brooks Koepka Erin Hills 272 (-16) 2016 Dustin Johnson Oakmont C.C. 276 (-4) 2015 Jordan Spieth Chambers Bay 275 (-5) 2014 Martin Kaymer Pinehurst Resort & C.C. 271 (-9) 2013 Justin Rose Merion Golf Club 281 (+1) 2012 Webb Simpson The Olympic Club 281 (+1) 2011 Rory McIlroy Congressional C.C. 268 (-16) 2010 Graeme McDowell Pebble Beach Golf Links 284 (E) 2009 Lucas Glover Bethpage State Park 276 (-4) 2008 Tiger Woods Torrey Pines Golf Course 281 (-1)* 2007 Angel Cabrera Oakmont C.C. 285 (+5) 2006 Geoff Ogilvy Winged Foot G.C. 285 (+5) 2005 Michael Campbell Pinehurst Resort & C.C. 280 (E) 2004 Retief Goosen Shinnecock Hills G.C. 276 (-4) 2003 Jim Furyk Olympia Fields 272 (-8) 2002 Tiger Woods Bethpage State Park 277 (-3) 2001 Retief Goosen Southern Hills C.C. 276 (-4)* 2000 Tiger Woods Pebble Beach Golf Links 272 (-12) 1999 Payne Stewart Pinehurst Resort & C.C. 279 (-1) 1998 Lee Janzen The Olympic Club 280 (E) 1997 Ernie Els Congressional C.C. 276 (-4) 1996 Steve Jones Oakland Hills C.C. 278 (-2) 1995 Corey Pavin Shinnecock Hills G.C. 280 (E) 1994 Ernie Els Oakmont C.C. 279 (-5)* 1993 Lee Janzen Baltusrol Golf Club 272 (-8) 1992 Tom Kite Pebble Beach Golf Links 285 (-3) 1991 Payne Stewart Hazeltine National G.C. 282 (-6) 1990 Hale Irwin Medinah C.C. 280 (-8)* 1989 Curtis Strange Oak Hill C.C. 278 (-6) 1988 Curtis Strange The Country Club 277 (-3) 1987 Scott Simpson The Olympic Club 277 (-3) 1986 Raymond Floyd Shinnecock Hills G.C. 279 (-1) 1985 Andy North Oakland Hills C.C. 279 (-1) 1984 Fuzzy Zoeller Winged Foot G.C. 276 (-4) 1983 Larry Nelson Oakmont C.C. 280 (-4) 1982 Tom Watson Pebble Beach Golf Links 282 (-6) 1981 David Graham Merion Golf Club 273 (-7) 1980 Jack Nicklaus Baltusrol Golf Club 272 (-8) 1979 Hale Irwin Inverness Club 284 (E) 1978 Andy North Cherry Hills C.C. 285 (+1) 1977 Hubert Green Southern Hills C.C. 278 (-2) 1976 Jerry Pate Atlanta Athletic Club 277 (-3) 1975 Lou Graham Medinah C.C. 287 (+3)* 1974 Hale Irwin Winged Foot G.C. 287 (+7) 1973 Johnny Miller Oakmont C.C. 279 (-5) 1972 Jack Nicklaus Pebble Beach Golf Links 290 (+2) 1971 Lee Trevino Merion Golf Club 280 (E)* 1970 Tony Jacklin Hazeltine National G.C. 281 (-7) 1969 Orville Moody Champions Golf Club 281 (+1) 1968 Lee Trevino Oak Hill Country Club 275 (-5) 1967 Jack Nicklaus Baltusrol Golf Club 275 (-5) 1966 Billy Casper Jr. The Olympic Club 278 (-2)* 1965 Gary Player Bellerive C.C. 282 (+2)* 1964 Ken Venturi Congressional C.C. 278 (-2) 1963 Juluis Boros The Country Club 293 (+9)* 1962 Jack Nicklaus Oakmont C.C. 283 (-1)* 1961 Gene Littler Oakland Hills C.C. 281 (+1) 1960 Arnold Palmer Cherry Hills C.C. 280 (-4) 1959 Billy Casper Jr. Winged Foot G.C. 282 (+2) 1958 Tommy Bolt Southern Hills C.C. 283 (+3) 1957 Dick Mayer Inverness Club 282 (+2)* 1956 Cary Middlecoff Oak Hill C.C. 281 (+1) 1955 Jack Fleck The Olympic Club 287 (+7)* 1954 Ed Furgol Baltusrol Golf Club 2284 (+4) 1953 Ben Hogan Oakmont C.C. 283 (-5) 1952 Julius Boros Northwood Club 281 (+1) 1951 Ben Hogan Oakland Hills C.C. 287 (+7) 1950 Ben Hogan Merion Golf Club 287 (+7)* 1949 Cary Middlecoff Medinah C.C. 286 (+2) 1948 Ben Hogan Riviera Country Club 276 (-8) 1947 Lew Worsham St. Louis C.C. 282 (-2) 1946 Lloyd Mangrum Canterbury C.C. 284 (-4)* No tournament from 1942-45 due to WWII 1941 Craig Wood Colonial Country Club 284 (+4) 1940 Lawson Little Canterbury C.C. 287 (-1) 1939 Byron Nelson Philadelphia C.C. 284 (+8) 1938 Ralph Guldahl Cherry Hills C.C. 284 (E) 1937 Ralph Guldahl Oakland Hills C.C. 281 (-7) 1936 Tony Manero Baltusrol Golf Club 282 (-6) 1935 Sam Parks Jr. Oakmont C.C. 299 (+11) 1934 Olin Dutra Merion Cricket Club 293 (+13) 1933 Johnny Goodman (a) North Shore G.C. 287 (-1) 1932 Gene Sarazen Fresh Meadow C.C. 286 (+6) 1931 Billy Burke Inverness Club 292 (+8)* 1930 Bob Jones (a) Interlachen C.C. 287 (-1) 1929 Bob Jones (a) Winged Foot G.C. 294 (+6)* 1928 Johnny Farrell Olympia Fields C.C. 294 (+10)* 1927 Tommy Arour Oakmont C.C. 301 (+13)* 1926 Bob Jones (a) Scioto Country Club 293 (+5) 1925 William Macfarlane Worcester C.C. 291 (+7)* 1924 Cyril Walker Oakland Hills C.C. 297 (+9) 1923 Bob Jones (a) Inwood Country Club 296 (+8)* 1922 Gene Sarazen Skokie Country Club 288 (+8) 1921 James M. Barnes Columbia V.V. 289 (+9) 1920 Edward Ray Inverness Club 295 (+7) 1919 Walter Hagen Brae Burn C.C. 301 (+17) No tournament from 1917-18 due to WWI 1916 Charles Evans Jr. (a) Minikahda Club 286 (-2) 1915 Jerome D. Travers Baltusrol Golf Club 297 (+9) 1914 Walter Hagen Midlothian C.C. 290 (+2) 1913 Franciss Ouimet The Country Club 304 (+20)* 1912 John J. McDermott C.C. of Buffalo 294 (-2) 1911 John J. McDermott Chicago Golf Club 307 (+3)* 1910 Alex Smith Philadelphia Cricket Club 298 (+6)* 1909 George Sargent Englewood Golf Club 290 1908 Fred McLeod Myopia Hunt Club 322 1907 Alex Ross Philadelphia Cricket Club 302 1906 Alex Smith Onwentsia Club 295 1905 Willie Anderson Myopia Hunt Club 314 1904 Willie Anderson Glen View Club 303 1903 Willie Anderson Baltusrol Golf Club 307 1902 Laurence Auchterlonie Gaarden City Golf Club 307 1901 Willie Anderson Myopia Hunt Club 331* 1900 Harry Vardon Chicago Golf Club 313 1899 Willie Smith Baltimore C.C. 315 1898 Fred Herd Myopia Hunt Club 328 1897 Joe Lloyd Chicago Golf Club 162# 1896 James Foulis Shinnecock Hills G.C. 152# 1895 Horace Rawlins Newport Golf Club 173# (*won in playoff; a is amateur; # is 36-hole event)

Who has won the most U.S. Opens?

Willie Anderson was the first player in U.S. Open history to win four times, which came in a five-year span. Anderson is also the only player in history to win the U.S. Open three consecutive times/

As the decades passed, Bobby Jones, as an amateur, joined Anderson with four U.S. Open titles, followed by Ben Hogan, and Jack Nicklaus.

Here is the list of the winners of the U.S. Open who have hoisted the trophy multiple times.