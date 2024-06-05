List of U.S. Open winners: Every champion from 1895 to the present

The month of June brings the third men’s professional major tournament of the year in the U.S. Open.
Since 1895, the United States Open has been home to some of golf’s brightest moments in the history of the sport from Tiger Woods lapping the field in 2000 for the largest margin of victory at a major championship at Pebble Beach or his injury-riddled come-from-behind victory at Torrey Pines in 2008.
Some other great moments include Brooks Koepka becoming the first back-to-back U.S. Open winner in 30 years in 2018-19 since Curtis Strange as well as Payne Stewart’s victory in 1999, just four months before his eventual passing in a plane crash for his second U.S. Open title and his third major victory.
Who won the U.S. Open 2023
In 2023, Wyndham Clark won his first major championship at 10-under par to defeat a surging Rory McIlroy by one stroke at the Los Angeles Country Club.
The history behind the U.S. Open trophy
The U.S. Open championship trophy is one of the oldest trophies in all of sports, dating back to its inception tournament in 1895 at Newport Golf Club in Rhode Island. The sterling silver trophy is 18 inches tall and made by the Gorham Company.
Like the Claret Jug for the winner of the Open Championship, the winner of the U.S. Open receives the trophy in a ceremony after the conclusion of the tournament and keeps it until the next tournament.
What does the winner receive?
This is what the U.S. Open champions receives after grinding through at least 72 holes and four rounds of golf.
- The Jack Nicklaus Medal
- Custody of the U.S. Open Trophy for one year and a replica trophy
- Exemptions into the next 10 U.S. Open Championships
- Invitations to the next 5 Masters Tournaments
- Exemptions into the next 5 PGA Championships
- Exemptions into the next 5 Open Championships conducted by The R&A
- Exemptions into the next five Players Championships
- Exempt status on the PGA Tour for the next five years
- Name engraved on the plaque for the USGA championship season in USGA Museum’s Hall of Champions
What was the best score to win the U.S. Open?
The lowest 72-hole score to win the U.S. Open was by Rory McIlroy in 2011. On the Blue Course at Congressional in Bethesda, Md., McIlroy shot a 268, highlighted by an opening round 6-under 65.
McIlroy holds the record by three strokes to Martin Kaymer’s 271 in 2014 at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, the same site for the 2024 U.S. Open.
U.S. Open Winners
Here’s a look at all of the past U.S. Open champions.
|Year
|Champion
|Course
|Score
|2023
|Wyndham Clark
|The Los Angeles Country Club
|270 (-10)
|2022
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|The Country Club
|274 (-6)
|2021
|Jon Rahm
|Torrey Pines Golf Course
|278 (-6)
|2020
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Winged Foot G.C.
|274 (-6)
|2019
|Gary Woodland
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|271 (-13)
|2018
|Brooks Koepka
|Shinnecock Hills G.C.
|281 (+1)
|2017
|Brooks Koepka
|Erin Hills
|272 (-16)
|2016
|Dustin Johnson
|Oakmont C.C.
|276 (-4)
|2015
|Jordan Spieth
|Chambers Bay
|275 (-5)
|2014
|Martin Kaymer
|Pinehurst Resort & C.C.
|271 (-9)
|2013
|Justin Rose
|Merion Golf Club
|281 (+1)
|2012
|Webb Simpson
|The Olympic Club
|281 (+1)
|2011
|Rory McIlroy
|Congressional C.C.
|268 (-16)
|2010
|Graeme McDowell
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|284 (E)
|2009
|Lucas Glover
|Bethpage State Park
|276 (-4)
|2008
|Tiger Woods
|Torrey Pines Golf Course
|281 (-1)*
|2007
|Angel Cabrera
|Oakmont C.C.
|285 (+5)
|2006
|Geoff Ogilvy
|Winged Foot G.C.
|285 (+5)
|2005
|Michael Campbell
|Pinehurst Resort & C.C.
|280 (E)
|2004
|Retief Goosen
|Shinnecock Hills G.C.
|276 (-4)
|2003
|Jim Furyk
|Olympia Fields
|272 (-8)
|2002
|Tiger Woods
|Bethpage State Park
|277 (-3)
|2001
|Retief Goosen
|Southern Hills C.C.
|276 (-4)*
|2000
|Tiger Woods
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|272 (-12)
|1999
|Payne Stewart
|Pinehurst Resort & C.C.
|279 (-1)
|1998
|Lee Janzen
|The Olympic Club
|280 (E)
|1997
|Ernie Els
|Congressional C.C.
|276 (-4)
|1996
|Steve Jones
|Oakland Hills C.C.
|278 (-2)
|1995
|Corey Pavin
|Shinnecock Hills G.C.
|280 (E)
|1994
|Ernie Els
|Oakmont C.C.
|279 (-5)*
|1993
|Lee Janzen
|Baltusrol Golf Club
|272 (-8)
|1992
|Tom Kite
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|285 (-3)
|1991
|Payne Stewart
|Hazeltine National G.C.
|282 (-6)
|1990
|Hale Irwin
|Medinah C.C.
|280 (-8)*
|1989
|Curtis Strange
|Oak Hill C.C.
|278 (-6)
|1988
|Curtis Strange
|The Country Club
|277 (-3)
|1987
|Scott Simpson
|The Olympic Club
|277 (-3)
|1986
|Raymond Floyd
|Shinnecock Hills G.C.
|279 (-1)
|1985
|Andy North
|Oakland Hills C.C.
|279 (-1)
|1984
|Fuzzy Zoeller
|Winged Foot G.C.
|276 (-4)
|1983
|Larry Nelson
|Oakmont C.C.
|280 (-4)
|1982
|Tom Watson
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|282 (-6)
|1981
|David Graham
|Merion Golf Club
|273 (-7)
|1980
|Jack Nicklaus
|Baltusrol Golf Club
|272 (-8)
|1979
|Hale Irwin
|Inverness Club
|284 (E)
|1978
|Andy North
|Cherry Hills C.C.
|285 (+1)
|1977
|Hubert Green
|Southern Hills C.C.
|278 (-2)
|1976
|Jerry Pate
|Atlanta Athletic Club
|277 (-3)
|1975
|Lou Graham
|Medinah C.C.
|287 (+3)*
|1974
|Hale Irwin
|Winged Foot G.C.
|287 (+7)
|1973
|Johnny Miller
|Oakmont C.C.
|279 (-5)
|1972
|Jack Nicklaus
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|290 (+2)
|1971
|Lee Trevino
|Merion Golf Club
|280 (E)*
|1970
|Tony Jacklin
|Hazeltine National G.C.
|281 (-7)
|1969
|Orville Moody
|Champions Golf Club
|281 (+1)
|1968
|Lee Trevino
|Oak Hill Country Club
|275 (-5)
|1967
|Jack Nicklaus
|Baltusrol Golf Club
|275 (-5)
|1966
|Billy Casper Jr.
|The Olympic Club
|278 (-2)*
|1965
|Gary Player
|Bellerive C.C.
|282 (+2)*
|1964
|Ken Venturi
|Congressional C.C.
|278 (-2)
|1963
|Juluis Boros
|The Country Club
|293 (+9)*
|1962
|Jack Nicklaus
|Oakmont C.C.
|283 (-1)*
|1961
|Gene Littler
|Oakland Hills C.C.
|281 (+1)
|1960
|Arnold Palmer
|Cherry Hills C.C.
|280 (-4)
|1959
|Billy Casper Jr.
|Winged Foot G.C.
|282 (+2)
|1958
|Tommy Bolt
|Southern Hills C.C.
|283 (+3)
|1957
|Dick Mayer
|Inverness Club
|282 (+2)*
|1956
|Cary Middlecoff
|Oak Hill C.C.
|281 (+1)
|1955
|Jack Fleck
|The Olympic Club
|287 (+7)*
|1954
|Ed Furgol
|Baltusrol Golf Club
|2284 (+4)
|1953
|Ben Hogan
|Oakmont C.C.
|283 (-5)
|1952
|Julius Boros
|Northwood Club
|281 (+1)
|1951
|Ben Hogan
|Oakland Hills C.C.
|287 (+7)
|1950
|Ben Hogan
|Merion Golf Club
|287 (+7)*
|1949
|Cary Middlecoff
|Medinah C.C.
|286 (+2)
|1948
|Ben Hogan
|Riviera Country Club
|276 (-8)
|1947
|Lew Worsham
|St. Louis C.C.
|282 (-2)
|1946
|Lloyd Mangrum
|Canterbury C.C.
|284 (-4)*
|No tournament from 1942-45 due to WWII
|1941
|Craig Wood
|Colonial Country Club
|284 (+4)
|1940
|Lawson Little
|Canterbury C.C.
|287 (-1)
|1939
|Byron Nelson
|Philadelphia C.C.
|284 (+8)
|1938
|Ralph Guldahl
|Cherry Hills C.C.
|284 (E)
|1937
|Ralph Guldahl
|Oakland Hills C.C.
|281 (-7)
|1936
|Tony Manero
|Baltusrol Golf Club
|282 (-6)
|1935
|Sam Parks Jr.
|Oakmont C.C.
|299 (+11)
|1934
|Olin Dutra
|Merion Cricket Club
|293 (+13)
|1933
|Johnny Goodman (a)
|North Shore G.C.
|287 (-1)
|1932
|Gene Sarazen
|Fresh Meadow C.C.
|286 (+6)
|1931
|Billy Burke
|Inverness Club
|292 (+8)*
|1930
|Bob Jones (a)
|Interlachen C.C.
|287 (-1)
|1929
|Bob Jones (a)
|Winged Foot G.C.
|294 (+6)*
|1928
|Johnny Farrell
|Olympia Fields C.C.
|294 (+10)*
|1927
|Tommy Arour
|Oakmont C.C.
|301 (+13)*
|1926
|Bob Jones (a)
|Scioto Country Club
|293 (+5)
|1925
|William Macfarlane
|Worcester C.C.
|291 (+7)*
|1924
|Cyril Walker
|Oakland Hills C.C.
|297 (+9)
|1923
|Bob Jones (a)
|Inwood Country Club
|296 (+8)*
|1922
|Gene Sarazen
|Skokie Country Club
|288 (+8)
|1921
|James M. Barnes
|Columbia V.V.
|289 (+9)
|1920
|Edward Ray
|Inverness Club
|295 (+7)
|1919
|Walter Hagen
|Brae Burn C.C.
|301 (+17)
|No tournament from 1917-18 due to WWI
|1916
|Charles Evans Jr. (a)
|Minikahda Club
|286 (-2)
|1915
|Jerome D. Travers
|Baltusrol Golf Club
|297 (+9)
|1914
|Walter Hagen
|Midlothian C.C.
|290 (+2)
|1913
|Franciss Ouimet
|The Country Club
|304 (+20)*
|1912
|John J. McDermott
|C.C. of Buffalo
|294 (-2)
|1911
|John J. McDermott
|Chicago Golf Club
|307 (+3)*
|1910
|Alex Smith
|Philadelphia Cricket Club
|298 (+6)*
|1909
|George Sargent
|Englewood Golf Club
|290
|1908
|Fred McLeod
|Myopia Hunt Club
|322
|1907
|Alex Ross
|Philadelphia Cricket Club
|302
|1906
|Alex Smith
|Onwentsia Club
|295
|1905
|Willie Anderson
|Myopia Hunt Club
|314
|1904
|Willie Anderson
|Glen View Club
|303
|1903
|Willie Anderson
|Baltusrol Golf Club
|307
|1902
|Laurence Auchterlonie
|Gaarden City Golf Club
|307
|1901
|Willie Anderson
|Myopia Hunt Club
|331*
|1900
|Harry Vardon
|Chicago Golf Club
|313
|1899
|Willie Smith
|Baltimore C.C.
|315
|1898
|Fred Herd
|Myopia Hunt Club
|328
|1897
|Joe Lloyd
|Chicago Golf Club
|162#
|1896
|James Foulis
|Shinnecock Hills G.C.
|152#
|1895
|Horace Rawlins
|Newport Golf Club
|173#
Who has won the most U.S. Opens?
Willie Anderson was the first player in U.S. Open history to win four times, which came in a five-year span. Anderson is also the only player in history to win the U.S. Open three consecutive times/
As the decades passed, Bobby Jones, as an amateur, joined Anderson with four U.S. Open titles, followed by Ben Hogan, and Jack Nicklaus.
Here is the list of the winners of the U.S. Open who have hoisted the trophy multiple times.
|Player
|U.S. Open Wins
|Years won
|Willie Anderson
|4
|1901, 1903-05
|Bob Jones (a)
|4
|1923, 1926, 1929-30
|Ben Hogan
|4
|1948, 1950-51, 1953
|Jack Nicklaus
|4
|1962, 1967, 1972, 1980
|Hale Irwin
|3
|1974, 1979, 1990
|Tiger Woods
|3
|2000, 2002, 2008
|Alex Smith
|2
|1906, 1910
|Walter Hagen
|2
|1914, 1919
|Gene Sarazen
|2
|1922, 1932
|Cary Middlecoff
|2
|1949, 1956
|Julius Boros
|2
|1952, 1963
|Billy Casper
|2
|1959, 1966
|Lee Trevino
|2
|1968, 1971
|Andy North
|2
|1978, 1985
|Payne Stewart
|2
|1991, 1999
|Ernie Els
|2
|1994, 1997
|Lee Janzen
|2
|1993, 1998
|Retief Goosen
|2
|2001, 2004
|Brooks Koepka
|2
|2017-18