List of U.S. Open winners: Every champion from 1895 to the present

A look at every U.S. Open winner from 1895 to the present as the PGA major nears.

Updated:
U.S. Open
Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The month of June brings the third men’s professional major tournament of the year in the U.S. Open.  

Since 1895, the United States Open has been home to some of golf’s brightest moments in the history of the sport from Tiger Woods lapping the field in 2000 for the largest margin of victory at a major championship at Pebble Beach or his injury-riddled come-from-behind victory at Torrey Pines in 2008.

Some other great moments include Brooks Koepka becoming the first back-to-back U.S. Open winner in 30 years in 2018-19 since Curtis Strange as well as Payne Stewart’s victory in 1999, just four months before his eventual passing in a plane crash for his second U.S. Open title and his third major victory.

Who won the U.S. Open 2023

Wyndham Clark, U.S. Open
Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

In 2023, Wyndham Clark won his first major championship at 10-under par to defeat a surging Rory McIlroy by one stroke at the Los Angeles Country Club.

The history behind the U.S. Open trophy

U.S. Open trophy
Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The U.S. Open championship trophy is one of the oldest trophies in all of sports, dating back to its inception tournament in 1895 at Newport Golf Club in Rhode Island. The sterling silver trophy is 18 inches tall and made by the Gorham Company.

Like the Claret Jug for the winner of the Open Championship, the winner of the U.S. Open receives the trophy in a ceremony after the conclusion of the tournament and keeps it until the next tournament.

What does the winner receive?

This is what the U.S. Open champions receives after grinding through at least 72 holes and four rounds of golf.

  • The Jack Nicklaus Medal
  • Custody of the U.S. Open Trophy for one year and a replica trophy
  • Exemptions into the next 10 U.S. Open Championships
  • Invitations to the next 5 Masters Tournaments
  • Exemptions into the next 5 PGA Championships
  • Exemptions into the next 5 Open Championships conducted by The R&A
  • Exemptions into the next five Players Championships
  • Exempt status on the PGA Tour for the next five years
  • Name engraved on the plaque for the USGA championship season in USGA Museum’s Hall of Champions

What was the best score to win the U.S. Open?

PGA: U.S. Open - Third Round
Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The lowest 72-hole score to win the U.S. Open was by Rory McIlroy in 2011. On the Blue Course at Congressional in Bethesda, Md., McIlroy shot a 268, highlighted by an opening round 6-under 65.

McIlroy holds the record by three strokes to Martin Kaymer’s 271 in 2014 at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, the same site for the 2024 U.S. Open.  

U.S. Open Winners

Here’s a look at all of the past U.S. Open champions.

YearChampionCourseScore
2023Wyndham ClarkThe Los Angeles Country Club270 (-10)
2022Matt FitzpatrickThe Country Club274 (-6)
2021Jon RahmTorrey Pines Golf Course278 (-6)
2020Bryson DeChambeauWinged Foot G.C.274 (-6)
2019Gary WoodlandPebble Beach Golf Links271 (-13)
2018Brooks KoepkaShinnecock Hills G.C.281 (+1)
2017Brooks KoepkaErin Hills272 (-16)
2016Dustin JohnsonOakmont C.C.276 (-4)
2015Jordan SpiethChambers Bay275 (-5)
2014Martin KaymerPinehurst Resort & C.C.271 (-9)
2013Justin RoseMerion Golf Club281 (+1)
2012Webb SimpsonThe Olympic Club281 (+1)
2011Rory McIlroyCongressional C.C.268 (-16)
2010Graeme McDowellPebble Beach Golf Links284 (E)
2009Lucas GloverBethpage State Park276 (-4)
2008Tiger WoodsTorrey Pines Golf Course281 (-1)*
2007Angel CabreraOakmont C.C.285 (+5)
2006Geoff OgilvyWinged Foot G.C.285 (+5)
2005Michael CampbellPinehurst Resort & C.C.280 (E)
2004Retief GoosenShinnecock Hills G.C.276 (-4)
2003Jim FurykOlympia Fields272 (-8)
2002Tiger WoodsBethpage State Park277 (-3)
2001Retief GoosenSouthern Hills C.C.276 (-4)*
2000Tiger WoodsPebble Beach Golf Links272 (-12)
1999Payne StewartPinehurst Resort & C.C.279 (-1)
1998Lee JanzenThe Olympic Club280 (E)
1997Ernie ElsCongressional C.C.276 (-4)
1996Steve JonesOakland Hills C.C.278 (-2)
1995Corey PavinShinnecock Hills G.C.280 (E)
1994Ernie ElsOakmont C.C.279 (-5)*
1993Lee JanzenBaltusrol Golf Club272 (-8)
1992Tom KitePebble Beach Golf Links285 (-3)
1991Payne StewartHazeltine National G.C.282 (-6)
1990Hale IrwinMedinah C.C.280 (-8)*
1989Curtis StrangeOak Hill C.C.278 (-6)
1988Curtis StrangeThe Country Club277 (-3)
1987Scott SimpsonThe Olympic Club277 (-3)
1986Raymond FloydShinnecock Hills G.C.279 (-1)
1985Andy NorthOakland Hills C.C.279 (-1)
1984Fuzzy ZoellerWinged Foot G.C.276 (-4)
1983Larry NelsonOakmont C.C.280 (-4)
1982Tom WatsonPebble Beach Golf Links282 (-6)
1981David GrahamMerion Golf Club273 (-7)
1980Jack NicklausBaltusrol Golf Club272 (-8)
1979Hale IrwinInverness Club284 (E)
1978Andy NorthCherry Hills C.C.285 (+1)
1977Hubert GreenSouthern Hills C.C.278 (-2)
1976Jerry PateAtlanta Athletic Club277 (-3)
1975Lou GrahamMedinah C.C.287 (+3)*
1974Hale IrwinWinged Foot G.C.287 (+7)
1973Johnny MillerOakmont C.C.279 (-5)
1972Jack NicklausPebble Beach Golf Links290 (+2)
1971Lee TrevinoMerion Golf Club280 (E)*
1970Tony JacklinHazeltine National G.C.281 (-7)
1969Orville MoodyChampions Golf Club281 (+1)
1968Lee TrevinoOak Hill Country Club275 (-5)
1967Jack NicklausBaltusrol Golf Club275 (-5)
1966Billy Casper Jr.The Olympic Club278 (-2)*
1965Gary PlayerBellerive C.C.282 (+2)*
1964Ken VenturiCongressional C.C.278 (-2)
1963Juluis BorosThe Country Club293 (+9)*
1962Jack NicklausOakmont C.C.283 (-1)*
1961Gene LittlerOakland Hills C.C.281 (+1)
1960Arnold PalmerCherry Hills C.C.280 (-4)
1959Billy Casper Jr.Winged Foot G.C.282 (+2)
1958Tommy BoltSouthern Hills C.C.283 (+3)
1957Dick MayerInverness Club282 (+2)*
1956Cary MiddlecoffOak Hill C.C.281 (+1)
1955Jack FleckThe Olympic Club287 (+7)*
1954Ed FurgolBaltusrol Golf Club2284 (+4)
1953Ben HoganOakmont C.C.283 (-5)
1952Julius BorosNorthwood Club281 (+1)
1951Ben HoganOakland Hills C.C.287 (+7)
1950Ben HoganMerion Golf Club287 (+7)*
1949Cary MiddlecoffMedinah C.C.286 (+2)
1948Ben HoganRiviera Country Club276 (-8)
1947Lew WorshamSt. Louis C.C.282 (-2)
1946Lloyd MangrumCanterbury C.C.284 (-4)*
 No tournament from 1942-45 due to WWII  
1941Craig WoodColonial Country Club284 (+4)
1940Lawson LittleCanterbury C.C.287 (-1)
1939Byron NelsonPhiladelphia C.C.284 (+8)
1938Ralph GuldahlCherry Hills C.C.284 (E)
1937Ralph GuldahlOakland Hills C.C.281 (-7)
1936Tony ManeroBaltusrol Golf Club282 (-6)
1935Sam Parks Jr. Oakmont C.C.299 (+11)
1934Olin DutraMerion Cricket Club293 (+13)
1933Johnny Goodman (a)North Shore G.C.287 (-1)
1932Gene SarazenFresh Meadow C.C.286 (+6)
1931Billy BurkeInverness Club292 (+8)*
1930Bob Jones (a)Interlachen C.C.287 (-1)
1929Bob Jones (a)Winged Foot G.C.294 (+6)*
1928Johnny FarrellOlympia Fields C.C.294 (+10)*
1927Tommy ArourOakmont C.C.301 (+13)*
1926Bob Jones (a)Scioto Country Club293 (+5)
1925William MacfarlaneWorcester C.C.291 (+7)*
1924Cyril WalkerOakland Hills C.C.297 (+9)
1923Bob Jones (a)Inwood Country Club296 (+8)*
1922Gene SarazenSkokie Country Club288 (+8)
1921James M. BarnesColumbia V.V.289 (+9)
1920Edward RayInverness Club295 (+7)
1919Walter HagenBrae Burn C.C.301 (+17)
 No tournament from 1917-18 due to WWI  
1916Charles Evans Jr. (a)Minikahda Club286 (-2)
1915Jerome D. TraversBaltusrol Golf Club297 (+9)
1914Walter HagenMidlothian C.C.290 (+2)
1913Franciss OuimetThe Country Club304 (+20)*
1912John J. McDermottC.C. of Buffalo294 (-2)
1911John J. McDermottChicago Golf Club307 (+3)*
1910Alex SmithPhiladelphia Cricket Club298 (+6)*
1909George SargentEnglewood Golf Club290
1908Fred McLeodMyopia Hunt Club322
1907Alex RossPhiladelphia Cricket Club302
1906Alex SmithOnwentsia Club295
1905Willie AndersonMyopia Hunt Club314
1904Willie AndersonGlen View Club303
1903Willie AndersonBaltusrol Golf Club307
1902Laurence AuchterlonieGaarden City Golf Club307
1901Willie AndersonMyopia Hunt Club331*
1900Harry VardonChicago Golf Club313
1899Willie SmithBaltimore C.C.315
1898Fred HerdMyopia Hunt Club328
1897Joe LloydChicago Golf Club162#
1896James FoulisShinnecock Hills G.C.152#
1895Horace RawlinsNewport Golf Club173#
(*won in playoff; a is amateur; # is 36-hole event)

Who has won the most U.S. Opens?

Willie Anderson was the first player in U.S. Open history to win four times, which came in a five-year span. Anderson is also the only player in history to win the U.S. Open three consecutive times/

As the decades passed, Bobby Jones, as an amateur, joined Anderson with four U.S. Open titles, followed by Ben Hogan, and Jack Nicklaus.

Here is the list of the winners of the U.S. Open who have hoisted the trophy multiple times.

PlayerU.S. Open WinsYears won
Willie Anderson41901, 1903-05
Bob Jones (a)41923, 1926, 1929-30
Ben Hogan41948, 1950-51, 1953
Jack Nicklaus41962, 1967, 1972, 1980
Hale Irwin31974, 1979, 1990
Tiger Woods32000, 2002, 2008
Alex Smith21906, 1910
Walter Hagen21914, 1919
Gene Sarazen21922, 1932
Cary Middlecoff21949, 1956
Julius Boros21952, 1963
Billy Casper21959, 1966
Lee Trevino21968, 1971
Andy North21978, 1985
Payne Stewart21991, 1999
Ernie Els21994, 1997
Lee Janzen21993, 1998
Retief Goosen22001, 2004
Brooks Koepka22017-18
