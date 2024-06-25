World Golf Rankings: Breaking down this week’s top 15, including Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm switching spots

Credit: Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Throughout this week’s top 15 of the Official World Golf Rankings, there were a couple of changes as Scottie Scheffler defeated Tom Kim on the first playoff to win the Travelers Championship for his sixth win of 2024. For Kim, who led for most of the tournament, he was able to move up 10 spots to No. 16 in this week’s rankings as he was fueled by an opening round 8-under 62. Here is a look at this week’s top 15 players in the World Golf Ranking and how they fared this week.

15. Max Homa (3.8062 points)

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Max Homa sits at No. 15 in the World Golf Rankings following a week where he struggled at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. Homa was 1-over through three rounds, going 70-71-70 before a 4-under 66 in the final round. Homa, who has three top 10s this season, currently sits at No. 26 in the FedEx Cup standings as he hope to finish the season on a high note with one more major and the FedEx Cup playoffs.

14. Sahith Theegala (3.9441)

Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports

Sahith Theegala sits at No. 14 this week. Theegala is coming off a difficult week at the Travelers Championship, posting a 5-under par score, which is tied for 48th in the final Signature Event of the season. Theegala just two top-12 performances in his last seven starts. However, he has two runner-up finishes among five top 10s and is currently No. 5 in the President’s Cup standings for the U.S. ahead of the matchups against the international squad in late September as the Presidents Cup standings conclude after the BMW Championship.

13. Hideki Matsuyama (3.9934)

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Hideki Matsuyama dropped one spot to No. 13 in the latest World Golf Rankings after finishing tied for 23rd at the Travelers. Matsuyama was stalled by a 1-under 69 in the second and third rounds before a final round 6-under 64 to close out his week in the PGA Tour’s only event this season in the northeast. Matsuyama, whose win at Riviera in February earlier this year, is a big part why he remains in the top 10 of the FedEx Cup standings.

12. Tommy Fleetwood (4.0211)

Credit: Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Fleetwood rose one spot to No. 12 this week after finishing 15th at the Travelers. His week in Connecticut moved him to No. 24 in the FedEx Cup standings, a five-spot improvement with about two months left. There are lot of perks for being inside the top 30 of the standings entering the Tour Championship both financially and in future tournaments, like being inside the top 50 to be able to compete in all of the Signature Events for the 2025 season.

11. Brian Harman (4.0696)

Credit: Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brian Harman sits at No. 11 this week in the world golf rankings after an 8-under 62 in Sunday’s final round helped get into the top 10 at the Travelers Championship last weekend. This was Harman’s first top 10 since his co-runner up finish with Wyndham Clark and Xander Schauffele at the Players Championship to Scottie Scheffler in March. After a little break in the schedule for most of the top 15, Harman and the rest of the PGA Tour players will look to finish the season strong with the Open Championship and the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

10. Jon Rahm (4.8685)

Credit: Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jon Rahm dropped one spot this week to No. 10 in the World Golf Rankings. Although he skipped out on the U.S. Open due to a foot infection, looking to make a full recovery, he did and tied for third this past week in Nashville on the LIV Golf Circuit. This is Rahm first double-digit world golf ranking spot since June 30, 2019, nearly four years of being inside the top 10, including being in the No. 1 player in the world.

9. Bryson DeChambeau (4.9107)

Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Flipping spots with Rahm in this week’s World Golf Rankings is his LIV Golf mate, Bryson DeChambeau, who tied for third at LIV Golf’s latest event in Nashville this past weekend. Although players from LIV Golf can not receive points, his major performances in 2024 have been great, highlighted by his U.S. Open victory. If DeChambeau can record 12 more strokes gained at the Open next month, he would the first golfer since Jordan Spieth in 2015 and the eighth player since 1983 to record 60 strokes gained in majors, according to Data Golf. Related: Where Bryson DeChambeau’s second U.S. Open title stands on the list of winners

8. Patrick Cantlay (5.2308)

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Cantlay was able to get into the top 10 of the FedEx Cup standings with a top five finish this past week. After an opening round 2-under 68, Cantlay shot 16-under par over his final three rounds to vault into the top five and contended as the tournament progressed. It marks his second straight top five finish as he hopes to continue that momentum for the remainder of the season as a past FedEx Cup Champion in 2021.

7. Collin Morikawa (5.5568)

Credit: Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Collin Morikawa continues to have a good 2024 season with his top 15 finish at the Travelers Championship, the final Signature Event of the PGA Tour season. Morikawa, who is still looking for his first win since the 2023 ZOZO Championship, has seven top-16 finishes in his last eight starts, dating back to his third-place finish at the Masters.

6. Viktor Hovland (5.5715)

Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports

Viktor Hovland sits at No. 6 in this week’s world golf rankings as he tied for 20th at the Travelers as a result of being stalled by an ever par 70 in Friday’s second round. Finishing 11-under par over his final 36 holes is good momentum, especially for a player, like most of the world’s best, that played three consecutive weeks with the Memorial, the U.S. Open and the Travelers on the PGA Tour (as well as the LIV Golf events in Houston and Nashville bookended by the U.S. Open).

5. Wyndham Clark (5.9648)

Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports

Wyndham Clark got back on track at the Travelers Championship, posting one of the best final round scores of 7-under par. Clark earned his first top 10 in about two months when he finished tied for third at the RBC Heritage. He is a player that has the opportunity to use last week as momentum for the remainder of the season. Related: How players like Wyndham Clark earned an exemption into the 2024 U.S. Open

4. Ludvig Aberg (6.0274)

Credit: Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Ludvig Aberg, like the top eight, remained in the spot from seven days ago. Aberg, did not have a Sunday finish to remember, shooting 1-over after an 8-under 62 on Saturday. The Swede continues to have a magical season as the prep continues for that first major win next month at the Open Championship and a chance in the Olympics in Paris.

3. Xander Schauffele (8.8113)

Credit: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Xander Schauffele sits at No. 3 this week in the world golf rankings. Schauffele did not quite have the score he had the previous three rounds last week in Connecticut as a past champion of the Travelers with an ever par 70. However, he continues to play strong golf as July rolls along to eventually go after another major at the Open and defend in Olympic Gold Medal from a few years ago in Tokyo. Related: Who has qualified to play in the Olympics and where does the defending Gold Medalist Xander Schauffele stand?

2. Rory McIlroy (9.3119)

Credit: Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rory McIlroy remained in the No. 2 spot after not playing last week’s Travelers Championship, the final Signature event of the 2024 PGA Tour season. This comes after he lost the U.S. Open and posted on social media that he was taking a break and going to return when the PGA Tour head to Europe for the Genesis Scottish Open, one week before the Open Championship.

1. World Golf Rankings leader: Scottie Scheffler (17.6257)

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports