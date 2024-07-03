10 Greatest Wimbledon players of all time: From Steffi Graf to Roger Ferer

Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Wimbledon is one of the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournaments in the sport, and it has seen many great performances over the decades. With the 2024 edition of the iconic tourney underway, let’s take a look at the 10 greatest players in Wimbledon’s storied history.

10. Rod Laver

Rod Laver, the only player to complete the calendar Grand Slam twice, took four Wimbledon titles during his career (1961, 1962, 1968, and 1969). The tennis legend was one of the most versatile players in tennis history and winning 49 matches at Wimbledon is proof of his dominance at the event.

9. Venus Williams

Venus Williams ruled the Wimbledon courts early in the 2000s as she won five championships. Because she could generate a strong serve and show great agility, she performed significantly well in grass surface games and clinched 89 matches. Williams’ championships at the All England Club are among the highlights of her career accomplishments.

8. Björn Borg

The swashbuckling, Björn Borg, was as cool and composed as they come. He won five straight titles at The All-England Club between 1976 and 1980. The solid foundation and coolness of the Swedish player allowed him to excel in Wimbledon where he won 51 matches.

7. Billie Jean King

Billie Jean King is one of the leading gender equality activists in sports and tennis, but before her activist efforts, she won six Wimbledon titles between 1966 and 1975. Indeed, her on-court determination and passion as well as her off-court spirit can still be felt to this day. King has 96 match wins in the tournament, which shows how exceptional she was at the event.

6. Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has claimed seven titles at The All England Club which equals Sampras. Popular for his tenacity, and flexibility, Djokovic has been on high for the previous decade winning 86 matches at Wimbledon. His qualities make him one of the most successful grass-court players of all time.

5. Steffi Graf

Steffi Graf earned seven titles at The All-England Club between 1988 and 1996. Graf’s 1988 season is particularly memorable as she achieved the Golden Slam by winning all four Grand Slams that year, as well as the Olympic gold. Her athleticism and all-court game allowed her to excel on Wimbledon’s grass courts, securing 74 match wins.

4. Pete Sampras

Pete Sampras was the dominant figure of Wimbledon in the 1990s and his peak from 1993 to 2000 when he clinched seven titles. His elite-level serves and volleys helped him achieve 63 singles wins there. Most tennis fans agree that Sampras is the best tennis player of all time on grass. Actually, he only lost one match in eight years at Wimbledon.

3. Serena Williams

Serena Williams, arguably one of the greatest tennis players of all time, holds seven Wimbledon titles. In short, she proved her strength and her mental fortitude over and over again during an impressive resume at the All England Club. Williams holds 98 match wins in that tournament which is among the most all-time.

2. Roger Federer

Roger Federer has the men’s record in the Wimbledon tournament with eight titles from 2003 to 2017. Also, the Swiss icon has the highest number in the Open Era with 105 match wins at the event. That made him a legend at The All England Club and he’s remembered for his elegant moves and consistent performance. Federer’s graceful style and dominance of grass courts associated him with one-of-a-kind success at the event.

1. Martina Navratilova

