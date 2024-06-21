Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

There have been great tennis players whose legacies, impact on the sport, and achievements are felt up to this day. They were pioneers of their time and era and set new benchmarks for what was possible with tennis. Here are the top 10 legends in Grand Slam tournaments who transformed the sport for the better.

10. John McEnroe

John McEnroe is famous for outbursts during his matches; however, he is also famous for his unbelievable talent. He won seven Grand Slam singles titles including three Wimbledon singles titles, four US Open singles titles, and nine doubles titles. The man who has an unmatched serve-and-volley style made tennis the entertainment that it is today while also bringing in new fans. He continues to work, only now as a commentator.

9. Ivan Lendl

Ivan Lendl was one of the most dominant tennis players in the 1980s and won eight Grand Slam titles. He had a powerful forehand and good fitness and introduced comparatively professional elements into tennis. He also enhanced the tactical baseline play and brought out modern training methods that have gone a long way in molding the sport.

8. Andre Agassi

Agassi enjoyed a long and extremely successful career, which also demonstrates he is not a one-dimensional player. Agassi has won eight times grand slams on all surface types, and his attitude, along with the powerful baseline style of tennis play, was enthusiastically welcomed by people around the world. His resilience, both in his personal and professional tennis career, to regain the ranking of the world’s No. 1 after a setback was an outstanding achievement.

7. Bjorn Borg

Tennis owes a lot to Bjorn Borg, who blazed through the court at a young age in his career. Known for his calmness and strong baseline game, Borg won 11 Grand Slam singles titles, including six French Open titles and five consecutive Wimbledon titles from 1976 to 1980. His intense confrontations, especially with John McEnroe, helped popularize the sport all over the world.

6. Rod Laver

Rod Laver, who was infamously called "The Rocket," is one of the most outstanding tennis players in history. He is the only known tennis player to have achieved the double Career Grand Slam, which involves winning all four major championships in a calendar year, a title he achieved in both his amateur and professional days in 1962 and 1969, respectively. Laver's aggressive play and durability on all types of courts paved the way for future generations.

5. Roy Emerson

Roy Emerson was the strongest player of the 1960s; he earned as many as 12 Grand Slam singles titles and was the record holder for most major titles won by a male player until Pete Sampras broke it. The serve-and-volley specialist has been successful on all surfaces and a great singles as well as doubles player shows what a multitalented player he was.

4. Pete Sampras

Pete Sampras dominated men's tennis from the early to mid-nineties, capturing 14 Grand Slams before he retired. Known for strong serve and great volleys, he won a record number of titles at Wimbledon (seven) until this record was broken by Roger Federer. His all-American rivalry with Andre Agassi became symbolic of that tennis generation.

3. Roger Federer

Many people believe that Roger Federer is the Greatest Of All Time with his 20 Grand Slam titles. Thanks to his elegant play style, his innate talent, and his all-around game, the Swiss legend was able to triumph on all types of courts, including eight times at Wimbledon, six Australian championships, five US championships, and one French championship. It is evident that Federer has set new standards of success and longevity for the sport of tennis.

2. Rafael Nadal

Tennis has never been the same since Rafael Nadal's arrival. Nicknamed the "King of Clay," the Spanish champion has collected 22 Grand Slam singles titles, and with a record of 14 French Open titles, he is considered untouchable on clay surfaces. His confrontations with Federer and Djokovic have produced some of the most epic battles seen in tennis history.

1. Novak Djokovic

