10 Best French Open players of all-time, including Ivan Lendl and Rafael Nadal

The French Open is regarded as one of the toughest tests for tennis professionals each year. There have been many outstanding performances at the tournament over the years, including from some icon players from the sport. With the 2024 French Open starting this weekend, let’s take a look at 10 of the greatest men’s and women’s players to ever compete at Roland-Garros.

10. Novak Djokovic : 3 wins, 7 finals (2016, 2021, and 2023)



His French Open wins, including his recent 2023 victory, were significant to Novak Djokovic's run towards accomplishing his all-time Grand Slam wins record mission. The Serbian won his first French Open title in 2016 after defeating British player Andy Murray in the final match. He did it again in 2021 when he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas, and then in 2023 when he toppled Casper Ruud to further solidify himself as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Djokovic would have won more French Opens if not for playing in the same era as the greatest player in tourney history.

9. Gustavo Kuerten: 3 finals, 3 wins ( 1997, 2000, and 2001)



Gustavo Kuerten winning the French Open three times is just part of his lore at the event. The audience of Roland-Garros fell in love with “Guga” because of his lovely smile and outstanding performance. Being an agile and powerful striker, Kuerten clinched three finals at the tourney and established himself among the greatest Roland-Garros players of all time. In addition to this success, “Gurta” also had a humble attitude and great energy, which the world came to adore. He remains a fine role model and a revered figure for tennis enthusiasts to this date.

8. Mats Wilander: 4 finals, 3 wins (1982, 1985, and 1988)

Mats Wilander is one of the top French Open players after he emerged as the three-time champion at Roland-Garros. Wilander's first success in the French Open was in 1982 when he defeated Guillermo Vilas to emerge as the tournament's youngest-ever male singles champion at 17 years old. The agility and sharpness of the Swedish tennis player were evident in the second and third tournaments he won. Besides having a strong mind that helped him see through his goals, he was also equally great at solving clay-related issues.

7. Monica Seles: 4 finals, 3 wins (1990, 1991, 1992)

One of the most dominant tennis stars early in the 1990s, Monica Seles, is known for her two-handed backhand and high-powered playing technique. In the French Open, she managed to win her first trophy in 1990 at the young age of 16. She achieved the record of being the youngest lady to win that title at Roland-Garros and she continued to win three titles in succession.

6. Ivan Lendl: 5 finals, 3 wins (1984, 1986, and 1987)



Ivan Lendl's success at the French Open highlights how he dominated on clay surfaces in his prime during the 80s. The right-handed player, who was particularly known for his powerful forehand stroke, won the French Open championship three times. His first was in 1984, when he came back from two sets down to defeat John McEnroe, proving his tenacity and endurance. The Czech-born athlete was a powerful baseliner, had excellent physical fitness, and a scientific approach to training. His contribution to tennis is not limited to his successes; he is viewed as the first of the new generation of professional tennis players who placed much importance on physical fitness and a strict preparation process.

5. Justine Henin: 4 finals, 4 wins (2003, 2005, 2006, and 2007)



Justine Henin was one of the most successful players at the French Open in the 2000s and had her own unique way of playing. Her style of play was described as aggressive with good footwork, power-hitting, and good tactics. A perfect player for the clay court. Much of her tourney success was due to Henin’s excellent baseline game and her never-give-up attitude, which helped her clinch several Roland Garros championships. Henin’s amazing record on clay makes her one of the greatest of all time, and her achievements inspire players and fans alike.

4. Steffi Graf : 9 finals, 6 wins (1987, 1988, 1993, 1995, 1996, and 1999)



Steffi Graf triumphed in six of the nine finals on the Roland-Garros clay courts and dominated the tournament with her aggressive style of play from the late 1980s to the early 1990s. Widely regarded as one of the most powerful and versatile players in the history of tennis, the German player swept through many French Open tournaments, claiming 6 titles. Graf's excellent power and precision in her shots, coupled with her desire to win, placed her among the greatest champions of the tournament.

3. Björn Borg : 6 finals, 6 wins (1974,1975, 1978, 1979,1980, and 1981)



Björn Borg performed well in many tournaments, especially the French Open. He was cool-headed, had great endurance, and went on to win six French Open titles in as many finals. The Swedish player dominated in the late 1970s and early 1980s and his low, grinding style and his physical fitness wore down his opponents. His powerful and violent forehands, accurate backhands, and mental strength made him an uncomfortable opponent on clay surfaces.

2. Chris Evert: 9 finals, 7 wins (1974, 1975, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1985, and 1986)



The French Open was a great event for tennis legend Chris Evert. She was tough on the court, known for her strong baseline play and mental toughness. She won seven out of nine finals there, a record that still stands today. Her supremacy is best illustrated by her record of 29 consecutive victories in from 1974–1979, dropping only nine sets in nine finals, where Evert has a 7–2 record. ⁤Evert was always a technical powerhouse with an excellent strategy, making her the Queen of Roland Garros.

1. Rafael Nadal: 14 finals, 14 wins (2005–2008, 2010–2014, 2017–2020 and 2022)



