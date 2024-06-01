Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis has been one of the most profitable games for the best players as they can earn from prize money, endorsements, and other related revenues and use it for other investments. Here are the 10 richest tennis players in history.

10. John McEnroe — $100 Million

John McEnroe is an American retired tennis player, seven-time Grand Slam champion, and an iconic figure, famous for his tantrums and outbursts, which have earned him $100 million, making him one of the top 10 richest tennis players of all time. These include his commentary earnings, endorsements, and income from other sources such as his real estate business.

9. Andy Murray — $105 Million

Three-time grand slam champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Andy Murray stood to win a total of $105 million through prizes as well as sponsorship for Under Armour and Head. Real estate and hospitality industries are among the other investments that he has made and these also form part of his wealth.

8. Pete Sampras — $150 Million

The former World No. 1 tennis player, Pete Sampras, who won 14 grand slam singles titles in the 1990s, has accumulated a net worth of $150 million. Nike and Wilson were his sponsors and he has invested wisely in real estate.

7. Andre Agassi — $175 Million

Tennis star Andre Agassi, who's a former World No. 1 and eight-time Grand Slam champion, has a net worth of $175 million. This is from his successful career, sponsorships, charitable organizations, and investments.

6. Maria Sharapova—$180 Million

Maria Sharapova is retired, but she is still a businesswoman with financial assets of $180 million. In addition to the prize money, she had sponsorships from Nike, Head, and Evian and is expanding her business in the areas of health and technology. This makes her the second-richest female tennis player.

5. Rafael Nadal — $220 Million

The King of Clay, Rafael Nadal, stands to have made $220 million from his tennis career and endorsement deals with companies such as Nike and Kia Motors. Real estate and Nadal's Academy in Mallorca are the other significant sources through which he has been able to amass his wealth.

4. Novak Djokovic — $240 Million

The Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, who holds a record 24 Grand Slam titles, has an estimated worth of $240 million. Sponsorship with Asics, Lacoste, and Peugeot, together with record prize money earnings form part of his sources of income that make him the most successful and richest tennis player still active on the circuit.

3. Serena Williams — $290 Million

The world's highest-earning female athlete, Serena Williams, has 23 Grand Slam titles and an estimated net worth of $290 million, which she earned from prize money and endorsements from companies such as Nike, Wilson, and Gatorade. She is also the founder of Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm that invests in companies that support women's leadership and help level the playing field for women and people of color.

2. Roger Federer—$550 Million

Apart from the 20 Grand Slam titles he won, Swiss maestro Roger Federer is also known for his business acumen and the contracts he signed with firms including Uniqlo, Rolex, and Wilson. Some of the investments that Federer has made include On, a Swiss shoe company that has also contributed to his impressive estimated net worth of $550 million.

1. Ion Tiriac — $2.1 Billion

