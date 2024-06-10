Women’s tennis trailblazers: Top 10 pioneers in Grand Slam Tournaments

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Women’s tennis has produced many stars who performed remarkably well in the Grand Slam championships. These players’ achievements are still considered relevant to the fans and the young players and still impact the game’s history. Here are 10 pioneers who were not only women’s tennis champions in Grand Slam events but, more importantly, played a part in the evolution of women’s tennis.

10. Althea Gibson

Special to the Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Althea Gibson was one of those great athletes who was able to defy the racially charged era and become the first African American woman to win a grand slam title at the French Open in 1956. She was able to win five grand slam singles titles and left the doors open for the generations that followed, including players from ethnic minorities in the traditionally exclusionary world of tennis. Related: 10 Best tennis players of all time: From Pete Sampras to Roger Federer

9. Maureen Connolly

Credit: Harry Pot / WikiCommons / Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 3.0 Netherlands

Maureen “Little Mo” Connolly was the first woman to win all four Grand Slam titles in a single year (1953), achieving the calendar-year Grand Slam at just 18 years old. She went on to win a total of 9 Grand Slam singles titles. Her career ended tragically because of a horseback riding accident, yet the level of her success during her short time in competition had a great impact on the sport.

8. Suzanne Lenglen

Credit: Picryl / Bibliothèque Nationale de France / Public Domain

Suzanne Lenglen was the first female tennis player to achieve fame on the international level. The French player played during the 1920s, won 8 Grand Slam singles titles, two Olympic gold medals, and was known for her elegance on the tennis court. “La Divine” brought tennis to the international stage and transformed women’s tennis by becoming more aggressive like men and changing the idea that women athletes should dress modestly. Her style both on and off the tennis court and, most of all, her performance on the court made her one of the tennis pioneers. Related: The 10 best clay court specialists of all time

7. Monica Seles

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Monica Seles is one of the greatest tennis players, who had many victories at an early age and quite an aggressive style. She won her first Grand Slam at the age of 16, and by 19, she already had eight Grand Slams to her name. Seles was attacked in 1993 during a match when a crazed spectator stabbed her. But she bravely returned to professional tennis and played until 2008. Seles will always be remembered for her wonderful skills and fighting character.

6. Billie Jean King

Credit: Jonathan Exley / WikiCommons / Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication

Billie Jean King not only had 12 Grand Slam singles titles, but she also fought for the rights of women in sports. The win that King achieved over male player Bobby Riggs in the ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match held in 1973 was a major stepping stone for women tennis players as well as the women’s liberation movement. Related: 10 Best French Open players of all-time, including Ivan Lendl and Rafael Nadal

5. Chris Evert

Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Evert is one of the most reliable players in the history of tennis and has won 18 Grand Slam singles titles and 34 Grand Slam finals. Referred to as the ‘ice maiden’ for her cool-headed play and competitiveness, the battle with Martina Navratilova is among the best rivalries in the history of tennis.

4. Martina Navratilova

Tennis: USA TODAY Sports-Archive

Of the many players, Martina Navratilova is the best example of how it is possible to have a long and diversified career. With 18 Grand Slam singles titles and nine Wimbledon titles, Navratilova is one of the most recognized female tennis players of all time, who brought serve-volleying tactics and fitness to women’s tennis. She also had a great deal of success in doubles and mixed doubles, which goes to show that she is a well-rounded tennis player. Related: How To Watch the Tennis Channel: Best Options 2024

3. Steffi Graf

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Among Steffi Graf’s achievements, her most remarkable one is the Golden Slam of 1988, when she won all four Grand Slams of tennis and also the Olympic gold. The German, with her 22 Grand Slam singles titles and being equally effective on all surfaces, is one of the all-time greatest tennis players.

2. Margaret Court

Credit: Eric Koch / WikiCommons / Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 3.0 Netherlands

Margaret Court was the queen of tennis in the 1960s and 1970s. She has the most Grand Slam singles titles with 24 and has won all four major tournaments in the same year (1970). Famous for her physically powerful game, fitness, and ability to perform well on any kind of surface, she is one of the greatest female tennis players of all time. Related: The richest tennis players: Top 10 wealthiest players of all time

1. Serena Williams

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports