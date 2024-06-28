Top 10 endurance races in motorsports

Credit: Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Endurance racing is the biggest challenge to the driver’s skills, the car, and the strategy of the whole team. Here are the 10 toughest endurance races in the world.

10. 12 Hours of Sebring



The 12 Hours of Sebring is a prestigious endurance race happening every year at the Sebring International Raceway in Florida. Started in 1952, it is the oldest sports car race in North America and an important race in endurance racing. The race is famous for having a rather challenging course with a worn-out and rough surface to tread on. Sebring International Raceway's track is 3.74 miles long. Some parts of the track are constructed on an old military airfield; hence, the ground surface is not very smooth. This 12-hour event is popular, and it draws the best teams and the best drivers from all over the world.

9. 24 Hours of Spa

The 24 Hours of Spa is one of the most popular endurance races conducted every year at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium. Created in 1924, it's one of the most notable GT races: it lasts 24 hours and never drops in intensity. While in the past it had GT1 cars and open-class vehicles, today it hosts only GT3 cars. The top manufacturers, such as Ferrari, Porsche, and Mercedes, race there. The challenges imposed by weather and the circuit's design on the drivers and their cars are immense. It draws global interest and includes the leading racers who compete in different branches of motorsport.

8. Suzuka 8 Hours

The Suzuka 8 Hours is the biggest motorcycle endurance race held every year on the Suzuka Circuit in Japan. This race is popular with its unique figure-eight layout and draws in some of the best riders in the world. Since 1978, it has become one of the events which are greatly anticipated in the motorsport season. Riders are challenged for eight hours and have to deal with the heat and other changes in weather conditions. The Suzuka 8-Hour Endurance Race has been a fierce battle and a display of excellent performances. This race is a true challenge in motorcycle racing.

7. Bathurst 1000

The Bathurst 1000 at Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst, is the most popular endurance racing event in Australia. Called "The Great Race," it covers approximately 620 miles (1,000 km) in length, and it started in 1960. The race has become an important element of the V8 Supercars calendar with its 161 laps, covering the 3.9-mile (6.2-km) track, with steep inclines and flat-out straights. The Bathurst 1000 is nearly all about the rivalry between Ford and Holden, which has defined most of its history.

6. Baja 1000

The Baja 1000 is an off-road race in Baja California, Mexico, and is one of the toughest races. Founded in the 1960s to test Honda's dirt bikes, it has grown to this massive competition that covers nearly everything with wheels. Bikes, trucks, buggies, Beetle Volkswagen cars, and other vehicles race there. The race is 1000 miles long but the layout can change each year to form a loop or point-to-point race. Difficulties include adverse weather conditions, uneven terrain, and unknown public roads with regular traffic hazards. This is not only a race for endurance, but also for the development and innovation of automobiles. Ford, for instance, hones their off-road vehicles here.

5. Isle of Man TT

The Isle of Man TT (Tourist Trophy) is very popular and one of the most dangerous races in the world. The Snaefell Mountain Course hosts the 37.73-mile (60.72 km) circuit road on the Isle of Man. This historic race has been active since 1907. The course is very challenging and rather dangerous. It has narrow streets, stone houses, cliffs, and unpredictable weather, allowing real testing of riders' skills and their courage. Unlike many other race events, the Isle of Man TT is a series of races. With different classes and engine capacities, it's a blend of experienced racers and newcomers.

4. 24 Hours of Daytona

The 24 Hours of Daytona, more commonly today referred to as the Rolex 24 at Daytona, is one of the favored endurance racing events that comes once a year at Daytona International Speedway in Florida. It started in 1962 and is a thrilling open-wheel automobile racing competition that attracts entries from the most distinguished drivers and teams in the world. The race runs on a special 3.56-mile track that includes the NASCAR tri-oval track and an infield road course that tests the cars with high-speed banking and tight corners. The 24 Hours of Daytona has prototypes and GTs, but it's different from the Le Mans race because it does not leave the speedway.

3. 24 Hours of Nürburgring

The iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany has hosted the 24 Hours of Nürburgring every year since 1970. This well-known and extremely challenging race tests every driver, car, and team's limits. It takes place on the Nordschleife and the GP-Strecke circuits and is a total of 15,8 miles (25,378 km). This particular setup enables more than 200 cars and over 700 drivers to race at the same time. It is probably the race with the harshest conditions, such as short and dramatic weather changes, very different grip levels, and great skills in high braking due to the fact that it's a fast and relentless track.

2. Dakar Rally

The Dakar Rally, formerly known as the Paris Dakar, is a long-distance off-road endurance race. The race once started in Paris, France, and finished in Dakar, Senegal, but because of security issues, from 2009 to 2019, it moved to South America, and since 2020, Saudi Arabia has hosted it. The Rally involves both amateur drivers and professional ones. It takes about 12 to 15 days in total and consists of one stage per day, each covering dunes, mud, rocks, desert, and a number of kilometers in every stage that may reach 545 miles (877 km) per day. They happen in challenging environments, known as cross-country rallies, where driving abilities go hand in hand with navigational and tactical abilities, where competitors have to follow instructions from a roadbook to competitors get every day. The 2024 winner of Dakar in Original by Motul Tobias Ebster said: "It's the toughest rally in the world. I love it."

1. 24 Hours of Le Mans

