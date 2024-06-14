Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR rivalries have always excited the fans, but some of the greatest have defined the sport and been an integral part of its history. Here are six of the most intense and popular rivalries in NASCAR history that shaped eras.

6. Kyle Busch vs. Brad Keselowski

It is a known fact that there are very few better rivalries in NASCAR than the one between Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski. They are notorious for fighting on and off the track and adding a lot of drama to the sport. The clash was ignited in the year 2010 when Busch crashed Keselowski during a race in Bristol. This led to more incidents for example, Busch crashed in 2012 and Keselowski was destroyed in 2013 because they made contact. One of the highlights of the previous years was the Bristol race in 2016, where Busch hit the wall after a bump from Keselowski. They have also engaged in online feuds, for instance, they had a Twitter war in 2017, with Busch asking his rival to “STFU.” During the 2017 NASCAR Champion’s Week in Las Vegas, Busch demonstrated his hatred for Keselowski. Busch was asked what he would give Keselowski for Christmas, and he made a sarcastic remark saying: “He’s already going to hell, so it’s not like I’ve got to buy him a trip there.” The rivalry remains strong in 2024. Both drivers are full-time Cup Series drivers and often compete against each other for wins and positions. Related: NASCAR power rankings: 10 best NASCAR drivers right now

5. Jimmie Johnson vs Kevin Harvick

Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick had one of the most bitter rivalries during the 2010s. Johnson, a seven-time Cup Series champion, and Harvick, the 2014 champion, fought for wins and championships, especially during the NASCAR Playoffs. During the 2015 playoffs at Chicagoland Speedway, Harvick and Johnson had a crash and were involved in a post-race fight. Harvick was famous for his rough driving and heavy contact-style racing, and Johnson was one of the smoothest drivers, leading to many on-track battles. Off the track, their rivalry was intensified by statements made to the media. Harvick attributed Johnson’s success to his strong Hendrick Motorsports team and famously said: “They have a golden horseshoe stuck up their ass. There’s no way to get around that,” after Johnson’s win at Auto Club Speedway on February 21, 2010. Their rivalry has been filled with competition and, at times, hostility. It has also contributed to making them the top drivers in NASCAR, with Johnson having 83 career wins and Harvick having 60 wins at the time of their retirement. Related: The fastest motorsports in the world (and the 20 top speeds recorded)

4. Jack Roush vs. Toyota

The Roush-Fenway Racing and Toyota rivalry started in the mid-2000s when Toyota joined the NASCAR Cup Series. Jack Roush, a well-known Ford team car owner and an American car manufacturer supporter, criticized Toyota for entering the competition, accusing them of trying to buy race wins with vast resources and “intellectual espionage.” As the years went by, Toyota did not overpower the market as Roush had feared. The tensions between Roush and Toyota in NASCAR steadily decreased as the Japanese manufacturer integrated into the series. The rules and regulations of NASCAR, as well as the high level of competition, made it very difficult for one company to dominate the other. At first, the two organizations had a frosty relationship, and there was a lot of hostility directed towards Toyota, but over time, Toyota gained the respect of the NASCAR community. Related: 10 best NASCAR drivers of all time

3. Dale Earnhardt vs. Jeff Gordon

The most famous rivalry is undoubtedly between Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon. Between the mid-1990s to the early 2000s, this generation of fans was entertained by the fierce competition between the “Intimidator” and the “Wonder Boy.” Earnhardt, a tough and very aggressive driver, was already making his mark in NASCAR when Gordon came along with his more fluid approach to driving. The most significant period of their rivalry was when the title in 1995 went to Gordon, with Earnhardt closely following him. More than racing, their rivalry affected the fans and the sport’s socio-cultural context about the overall growth of NASCAR in the United States. This was an intense on-track rivalry between the two but they had a beautiful friendship that was cut short after the death of Earnhardt in the year 2001 whereby Gordon took up the mantle of being an ambassador for the sport and a big brother to the young drivers in the sport. Related: 20 richest NASCAR drivers of all time: Where does Dale Earnhardt Jr. land in the top 20?

2. Ford vs Chevrolet

The rivalry between the two automobile giants; Ford and Chevrolet has been embedded in NASCAR’s culture for decades. Chevrolet has taken more victories and championships with 41 titles in the Cup Series; on the other hand, Ford has fewer accomplishments, but has also played an important role in the NASCAR with 17 championships. The giants of the sport such as Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt, competing with Ford and Chevrolet as their car manufacturers, have led to great battles. Besides racing, this conflict has moved to the heart of American society and its people with people fully supporting either Ford or Chevrolet cars brand. This rivalry has also led to the improvement of both manufacturers in NASCAR and automobile manufacturers in general. The Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro are two of the most famous car rivalries and each car has its period of dominance over the other. Related: NASCAR ratings: 2024 NASCAR TV ratings show mixed results

1. Richard Petty vs. David Pearson

