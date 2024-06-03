NASCAR power rankings: Martin Truex Jr and Kyle Larson drop, Denny Hamlin moves up

Who is the best driver in NASCAR? Our NASCAR power rankings got more interesting following Sunday’s wild finish that saw engine troubles for Alex Bowman and an empty gas can for Ryan Blaney gift Austin Cindric the win. However, it also provides a lot of intrigue moving forward in the 2024 season.

Coming out of Sunday’s race, here are the best NASCAR drivers right now heading into Sonoma.

10. Alex Bowman (Previously: 9th)

Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday marked the first time since Texas Motor Speedway that Alex Bowman finished outside the top 10. It was also just the second time in the last 13 races that Bowman landed outside the top 20. A 28th-place finish certainly isn't great by any means and 9 points does him no favors in the playoff picture. With that said, the success he had from Talladega through Charlotte keeps him in our NASCAR power rankings. Alex Bowman stats: 15 races, 9 top 10s, 4 top 5s, 1 DNF, 6 laps led, 14.867 average starting position, 13.467 average finishing position

9. Christopher Bell (Previously: 10th)

Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

Engine troubles might've prevented Christopher Bell from nabbing his third win of the season, which would've landed him in exclusive company with Denny Hamlin and William Byron. Our biggest knock on Bell earlier in the year, which certainly wasn't all his fault, was the 3 DNFs and coming out of Dover he had finished 33rd or worse five times. While Sunday's engine issue might've felt a bit reminiscent of that, he still finished seventh and that gives him three top-seven finishes in the last four races. Christopher Bell stats: 15 races, 2 wins, 8 top 10s, 4 top 5s, 1 pole, 3 DNFs, 295 laps led, 12.0a average starting position, 16.0 average finishing position

8. Brad Keselowski (Previously: 8th)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The 40-year-old is on a tear right now. A third-place finish at World Wide Technology Raceway now gives Brad Keselowski three consecutive races in which he finished top 3. If you remove his DNF at Dover Motor Speedway a few weeks back, Keselowski's average finishing position in the last six races is 3.5. Simply put, Keselowski has overcome a slow start in the 2024 season to become one of the best NASCAR drivers over the last month-plus. Brad Keselowski stats: 15 races, 1 win, 8 top 10s, 7 top 5s, 2 DNF, 64 laps led, 20.6 average starting position, 13.467 average finishing position

7. Martin Truex Jr (Previously: 6th)

Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

It's gone from Martin Truex Jr. trying to get his first win of the season to the veteran driver just trying to get back into the top 10 at the checkered flag. In what could be his last season, Truex Jr. has an average finishing position of 23.7 in his last three races. Because of it, he's now ninth in top 10s and has fallen behind the likes of Brad Keselowski in Top 5s. Martin Truex Jr stats: 15 races, 7 top 10s, 4 top 5s, 446 laps led, 10.8 average starting position, 11.867 average finishing position

6. Ty Gibbs (Previously: 7th)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Ty Gibbs continues to show why he's one of the future faces of this sport. Sunday wasn't a phenomenal showing at World Wide Technology, but an 11th-place finish means Gibbs has now been top-12 in his last three races. He also ranks fourth in laps led (309) and average finishing position (11.9) and is just one top-10 spot shy of tying Tyler Reddick and William Byron for the most in NASCAR this season. Ty Gibbs stats: 15 races, 8 top 10s, 4 top 5s, 1 pole, 309 laps led, 10.0 average starting position, 11.687 average finishing position

5. Tyler Reddick (Previously: 5th)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Reddick has demonstrated throughout the 2024 season that he's one of the best drivers in NASCAR. He's finished fourth in his last two races and dating back to Circuit of the Americas, Reddick boasts a 9.8 average finishing position. He's also earned 35-plus points in five of the last seven races, with 20-plus points in 10 consecutive starts. Oh, he also has the second-most top 10s (nine) and is tied with Kyle Larson for the third-most top 5s (six). Larson has earned his flowers. Tyler Reddick stats: 15 races, 1 win, 9 top 10s, 6 top 5s, 1 pole, 1 DNF, 305 laps led, 11.0a average starting position, 13.267 average finishing position

4. William Byron (Previously: 3rd)

Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

William Byron is tied for the most wins in this season, but the results as of late have prevented him from holding his ground in recent NASCAR power rankings. He was 33rd at Dover, 23rd at Kansas and 15th on Sunday. While there are top-six finished (6th at Darlington and 3rd at Charlotte) in between those races, the finishes have been sporadic for Byron for nearly 2 months now. He'll dig himself out of it, but Byron is also now just seventh in laps led (236) and fifth in average finish (12). William Byron stats: 15 races, 3 wins, 9 top 10s, 5 top 5s, 1 pole, 1 DNF< 236 laps led, 10.267 average starting position, 12.0 average finishing position

3. Chase Elliott (Previously: 4th)

Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

The Enjoy Illinois 300 wasn't a banner day for some of the best NASCAR drivers in 2024. Chase Elliott (13th) joined Ty Gibbs (11th), William Byron (15th) and Martin Truex Jr (34th) outside the top 10. However, even after Sunday's results, Elliott is still the only NASCAR driver with a single-digit average finishing position (9.9) and no other racer is even under 11 (Denny Hamlin 11.5). Elliott is also the only Cup Series driver with a top-20 finish in all 15 races this season. Even with fewer wins than Byron, we have to respect Elliott's consistency. Chase Elliott stats: 15 races, 1 win, 7 top 10s, 5 top 4s, 133 laps led, 12.667 average starting position, 9.867 average finishing position

2. Kyle Larson (Previously: 1st)

Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Larson drops a spot in our NASCAR power rankings for the first time this year. We still believe he's the best driver in motorsports, but the results haven't been up to his standard over the last few races. He was 34th at Darlington (DNF) and placed 10th at World Wide Technology Raceway. After three consecutive poles (Richmond, Martinsville and Texas), Larson is now starting further behind the leaders. With all of that said, Larson is going to win more Cup Series races this year and it would be absurd if NASCAR didn't grant him the playoff waiver after he tried attempting The Double. Kyle Larson stats: 14 races, 2 wins, 7 top 10s, 6 top 5s, 3 poles, 2 DNFs, 656 laps led, 10.786 average starting position, 12.429 average finishing position

1. Denny Hamlin (Previously: 1)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports