Open Championship FAQ: When, where, and much more

The Open Championship marks the fourth and final major tournament in men’s professional golf. The game’s best will be arriving in golf’s home country of the sport in Scotland.

Whether players in the field have qualified by being one of the 50 best players in the world or were able to get through the qualifying process, every player has earned their way to get the opportunity to play for a major championship.

When is the Open Championship?

The final major of the year is scheduled for July 18-21, 2024.

Where is the final men’s major championship taking place?

The Royal Ancient Club, better known as The R&A, runs the Open Championship. They have this championship tournament at a different venue every year in a rotating schedule, like the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open.

In 2024, the Open Championship is taking place at Royal Troon in South Ayrshire, Scotland. 2024 will mark the 10th time Royal Troon has hosted this major Championship and first since 2016 when Henrik Stenson won in record-breaking fashion.

Royal Troon was founded in 1878 and was redesigned by 5-time Open Championship winner James Braid before its first in 1923.

How to watch

The 2024 Open Championship will be televised through NBC and USA.

Who won the Open Championship in 2023?

In 2023, Brian Harman won the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England with a score of 13-under par. He defeated Tom Kim, Sepp Straka, Jason Day, and Jon Rahm by six strokes.

It marked the first major victory of Harman’s career as he started 67-65 to hoist the Claret Jug.

Youngest Winner

At 17 years, 156 days, Tom Morris Jr. is the youngest Open Championship winner when he was victorious in 1868. He ultimately holds four of the top five youngest ages to win the Open Championship. The other youngest player to win the Open Championship with the top five youngest players is Willie Auchterlonie at 21 years and 22 days when he won in 1893.

In the 20th century, the youngest player to win the Open is Seve Ballesteros at 22 years, 103 days when he hoisted the Claret Jug in 1979.

Champion Championship Year Age Tom Morris Jr. 1868 17 years, 156 days Tom Morris Jr. 1869 18 years, 149 days Tom Morris Jr. 1870 19 years, 148 days Willie Auchterlonie 1893 21 years, 22 days Tom Morris Jr. 1872 21 years, 146 days Seve Ballesteros 1979 22 years, 103 days

Oldest Champion

Tom Morris Sr. is the oldest winner of The Open when he was victorious in 1867 at the age of 46 years, 102 days. Winning at an older age has come both at the beginning of Open Championship tournament history during Morris Sr.’s days, but also in recent time for players like Phil Mickelson and Darren Clark.

Champion Championship Year Age Tom Morris Sr. 1867 46 years, 102 days Roberto de Vicenzo 1967 44 years, 92 days Harry Vardon 1914 44 years, 41 days Tom Morris Sr. 1864 43 years, 92 days Phil Mickelson 2013 43 years, 35 days Darren Clarke 2011 42 years, 337 days Ernie Els 2012 42 years, 279 days John Henry Taylor 1913 42 years, 97 days Willie Park Sr. 1875 42 years, 72 days Mark O’Meara 1998 41 years, 187 days

When does the Open Championship start

The first round begins on Thursday, July 18.

When is the Open Championship final round

The final round is slated to begin on Sunday, July 21.

Is Tiger Woods playing?

Tiger Woods in the Open Championship field. He has mentioned wanting to play in every major championship in 2024, concluding with the Open Championship coming up.

Woods won the Open Championship three times in 2000, 2005 and 2006. He is one of 14 players in Open Championship history to win in consecutive years.

When Woods was victorious in 2000 at St. Andrews, he won by eight strokes by scoring 19-under 269. At the time is the best score at a any major championship. The 269 strokes is also a tournament record at the Open. He became the fifth player to acheive the career grand slam. Woods joined the list of Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus to accomplish that feat.

He is also one of 15 players to win the Open and another major in the same calendar year.

