VIDEO: Calvin Ridley goes off on Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis in wild rant after Week 6 loss, ‘It’s getting f***ing crazy’

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley was not happy with how he was targeted in the team’s Week 6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. And he let his frustrations with quarterback Will Levis be known to reporters after the game.

It has not been a good season for the Titans, especially on offense. Following another loss on Sunday, the team fell to 1-4 in 2024. What makes this latest defeat all the more frustrating is after a strong 31-point showing last week, the offense again fell into their season-long struggles.

After five games, the Titans’ offense has scored over 20 points just once. It is surprising since the organization added impact players like Tony Pollard and Calvin Ridley in the offseason. However, they have not helped to elevate QB Will Levis to new levels in his second season.

On Sunday, the Titans blew a seven-point lead in the fourth but had chances late to tie the game at 20. However, Levis, could not make plays in the passing game. It was something Ridley was asked about after the loss and threw a lot of the failures in the fourth on his QB for not getting him the ball earlier in the game.

Calvin Ridley blasts Tennessee Titans QB for not getting him more first-half targets

“I had targets in what part of the game?” Ridley said in response to response to not making plays after being targeted late in the game. “All right then, so s***, I need some in the beginning of the f***ing game too. S*** is getting f***ing crazy for me.

“It is what it is. I sucked today. I’ve got to be better. But I’ve got to get the ball a little earlier in the game so I can be in the game so I can play well also,” he added. “… The last couple of weeks have been frustrating. I’ve got to get better.”

Ridley played well in his first two games as a member of the Tennessee Titans. Getting targeted 13 times in Weeks 1 and 2. However, he has been targeted just 14 times over the last three weeks (a season-high eight times in Week 6). The 29-year-old had 0 catches for 0 yards versus the Colts. Levis threw for just 95 yards on Sunday.

