Week 7 fantasy waiver wire pickups: Identifying top waiver wire targets this week

The first six weeks of the NFL season are in the rearview mirror and while there are only two NFL teams on bye this week (Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys), there are a litany of injuries around the league. It makes fantasy waiver wire pickups especially important this week. With waivers going through on Wednesday, we’re identifying top fantasy waiver wire targets for Week 7. As always, we include a streaming defense at the end.

Tyrone Tracy Jr, RB, New York Giants

Evidently, not enough fantasy managers scooped up rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. after his 130-yard performance in his first NFL start a week ago. The New York Giants back drew another start with Devin Singletary out for Week 6 and turned 23 touches into 107 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. While Tracy averaged just 2.9 yards per carry, he caught all 6 targets and turned them into 57 receiving yards. It's certainly possible Devin Singletary (groin) returns for Week 7, but Tracy is the Giants' best running back and he's earned more touches moving forward.

Tank Bigsby, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Even if Travis Etienne didn't suffer an injury in Week 7, Tank Bigsby would've been among our top fantasy waiver wire targets for the second consecutive week. He only averaged 3.4 yards per carry this past Sunday against the Chicago Bears, but Etienne was even worse. On the season, Bigsby is averaging 7.2 yards per carry compared to Etienne's 4.1 ypc average. With Etienne 'week-to-week' and unlikely to play in Week 7, Bigsby is a must-start against a New England Patriots defense allowing over 130 rushing yards per game.

Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs is easily one of the top fantasy waiver wire targets for Week 7, just as he was last week. Because he's still not rostered in even 55 percent of leagues. In his last three games, Downs is averaging 10 targets, 8 receptions and 72.3 receiving yards per game. For those of you worried about what happens with Anthony Richardson reclaiming the Colts starting quarterback job, it's well-documented that Downs and Richardson have a very strong connection. Downs is a WR2 in PPR leagues moving forward, he is that good.

Isaac Guerendo, RB, San Francisco 49ers

While San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (shoulder) practiced on Monday following the TNF game, it came in a blue non-contact jersey. Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey is still without a clear timeline for a return. Isaac Guerendo is a big-play threat, ripping off a 76-yard run in Week 7. He would be a short-term stash, as Mason might not miss much of any time, but Guerendo is an option if you're really hurting at running back right now.

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

We're going running back-heavy with our fantasy waiver wire targets for Week 7. As much as we wanted the Atlanta Falcons to make Bijan Robinson the focal point of their ground game this year, Tyler Allgeier won't go away. He made the most of his opportunities in Week 6 – 18 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown – marking the fourth time this season he received at least 6 carries and averaged over 4.5 yards per carry. Facing one of the worst run defenses in the NFL (Seattle Seahawks), Allgeier is a FLEX option for Week 7.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

What year is it? With the Kansas City Chiefs alarmingly thin on offensive weapons for Patrick Mahomes to throw to, JuJu Smith-Schuster stepped up with a 130-yard performance on 7 receptions in Week 5. That kind of performance should keep him involved coming after the bye week and with the San Francisco 49ers focused on taking away Travis Kelce, Smith-Schuster offers some nice FLEX appeal in PPR leagues for fantasy managers.

Kimani Vidal, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

With Gus Edwards (injured reserve) out for the next three-plus weeks, the Los Angeles Chargers need someone to take the load off J.K. Dobbins. Rookie Kimani Vidal made the most of his limited touches in Week 6, against a great Denver Broncos defense, turning 6 touches into 51 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Vidal is clearly more of the pass-catching back for Los Angeles, but that provides some value with Ladd McConkey the only real standout pass-catcher on this Chargers offense.

Cincinnati Bengals D/ST

