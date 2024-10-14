Week 7 fantasy TE rankings: Evaluating the 15 best fantasy tight ends this week with key stats

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Who is the best tight end for fantasy football? Through the first six weeks of the 2024 NFL season, we’ve seen how volatile the position remains. All-Pro tight ends and breakout candidates last season have disappointed and as our Week 7 fantasy TE rankings show, the bar for production keeps getting lowered. With two very good tight ends on bye, there are even fewer options. Let’s jump right into our fantasy TE rankings for Week 7.

15. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns – vs Cincinnati Bengals

David Njoku's fantasy managers in PPR leagues enjoyed his performance last game (five receptions), but 31 receiving yards on 7 targets is a letdown. It's also a result of having Deshaun Watson at quarterback. At least the target share seems to be there, so that provides a path to a handful of fantasy points.

14. Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As we mention every week, the fantasy landscape at tight end is pretty ugly. Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews are eating away at each other’s value, but Likely has already demonstrated this season that he can make some big plays both after the catch and downfield. Andrews is the preferred option right now, but Likely makes for a nice dice roll.

13. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills – vs Tennessee Titans

Labeled a breakout fantasy candidate for 2024, tight end Dalton Kincaid has largely been a disappointment early in the season. The forecast for Week 7 doesn't look any better considering the Tennessee Titans have allowed just 120 receiving yards to tight ends (24 per game) to tight ends. Athleticism and Josh Allen at quarterback offer a bit of upside, but there's a very low floor.

12. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles – @ New York Giants

Dallas Goedert left this past Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury in the first half and didn’t return. The status of the Philadelphia Eagles tight end for Week 7 is unknown, but his fantasy football stock was down anyway with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith rejoining the offense. Plus, the New York Giants have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to tight ends in 2024.

11. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers – vs New York Jets

This is where it really starts to get thin with our fantasy TE rankings for Week 7. The New York Jets are allowing the second-fewest receiving yards per game (25.6) to tight ends this season and Pat Freiermuth has never been an upside play. The hope here is that he finds the end zone, which has slightly higher odds because of Justin Fields' preference for him as a red-zone threat.

10. Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers – vs Houston Texans

Not quite the performance we hoped to see from Tucker Kraft. The Green Bay Packers tight end saw just four targets this past Sunday, netting just 13 receiving yards on 2 receptions. The returns of Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson have lowered Kraft’s fantasy floor considerably, but he’s still an intriguing option in what projects to be a very high-scoring game against the Houston Texans.

9. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots – @ Jacksonville Jaguars

It's a one-game sample size, but Drake Maye might've just opened the door for another quality fantasy tight end. Hunter Henry only drew 5 targets on Sunday, but he turned those looks into 41 receiving yards and a touchdown while averaging 13.7 yards per catch. Strengthening Henry's fantasy appeal, the Jacksonville Jaguars have allowed the most touchdowns (four) to tight ends this season.

8. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions – @ Minnesota Vikings

A casual scan of the NFL stats from Week 6 shows Sam LaPorta had 52 receiving yards and a touchdown, an elite fantasy performance from a tight end. However, it came on just one reception and that was the only target LaPorta drew all game. Furthering the point, he hasn’t drawn five targets in a game since Week 1. There’s an upside certainly, but it’s worth keeping in mind that LaPorta isn’t getting nearly as many opportunities as he used to.

7. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs – @ San Francisco 49ers

If you want to take the glass-half-full approach with Travis Kelce, he’s drawn 19 targets in the past two weeks and turned them into 16 receptions for 159 receiving yards. However, we see a matchup against All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and a defense’s ability to cover Kelce very well. Furthermore, the San Francisco 49ers are allowing just 33.3 receiving yards per game to tight ends. Patrick Mahomes could force-feed Kelce targets, but that is risky against San Francisco.

6. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mark Andrews would've scored a touchdown in Week 5 if not for an underthrow by Lamar Jackson, he still finished with 4 receptions for 55 yards. He built upon that success in Week 6, finding the end zone with 66 receiving yards on 3 receptions. The target share isn't nearly as high as it used to be, but Jackson is playing at an MVP-caliber level and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have allowed the fourth-most receiving yards (342) to tight ends this season. We think 50-plus yards and a score is doable.

5. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals – vs Los Angeles Chargers

The Arizona Cardinals fell behind early against the Green Bay Packers in Week 6, forcing a pass-heavy approach for the rest of the game. In Week 7, Arizona faces a clock-killing Los Angeles Chargers team that will eat up chunks of yards on the ground and give Arizona fewer opportunities to possess the football. However, McBrie does have consecutive games with over 50 receiving yards and six-plus receptions. Strengthening his spot in our fantasy TE rankings, the Chargers are allowing 54.5 receiving yards per game to tight ends this season.

4. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars – vs New England Patriots

In his first game back since the season opener, Evan Engram caught all 10 of his targets and turned them into 102 receiving yards. There’s just an undeniable connection between the Jacksonville Jaguars tight end and Trevor Lawrence, as was evident last season. Entering Week 7, the New England Patriots are allowing the ninth-most receiving yards (292) to tight ends on 40 targets in six games.

3. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons – vs Seattle Seahawks

Just like that, we're back on the Kyle Pitts hype train. The Atlanta Falcons viewed two weeks ago to get him more involved. In the last two games, he's totaled 10 receptions for 158 receiving yards on 13 targets. Bumping him up even further in our fantasy TE rankings for Week 7, the Seattle Seahawks allow the third-most receiving yards per game (57.3). Pitts is a mismatch that Kirk Cousins should target against Seattle.

2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders – @ Los Angeles Rams

Brock Bowers isn’t just meeting the gargantuan expectations that surrounded him before the 2024 NFL Draft, he’s exceeding them. In the last two games, the Las Vegas Raiders tight end has turned 22 targets into 17 receptions for 168 receiving yards. Locked in as an elite fantasy football tight end for the remainder of the season, Bowers faces a Los Angeles Rams defense that has allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends this year (Pro Football Reference).

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers – vs Kansas City Chiefs

