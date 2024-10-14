Biggest winners and losers from NFL Week 6, including the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams flashed his generational talent. Derrick Henry’s running his way into the MVP conversation. The Detroit Lions ruined the Dallas Cowboys. Who else stuck out as the biggest winners and losers from NFL Week 6?

Winner: Caleb Williams

He may have looked like a rookie early on, but now Caleb Williams looks like the No. 1 overall pick he was destined to be. Coming off the second 300-yard passing game of his career, Williams topped his Week 5 performance with a 4 TD day playing on the road in London. If Bears fans weren't convinced he was the right pick before, they are now.

Winner: Derrick Henry

It felt perfect at the time, but the Derrick Henry signing has proven to be one of the best offseason additions in the NFL. Henry leads the NFL in rushing yards and his Week 6 effort was simply more of what we've seen from the All-Pro running back all season. Henry's longest rush went for just 27 yards, but he still managed to rack up 132 yards and two touchdowns on 24 attempts. He was a big reason why the Ravens snuck away with a seven-point victory.

Loser: Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars

Could it get any worse for Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars? Another London test in Week 7 could change our tune, but for now, the Jaguars have one of the NFL's worst records after being embarrassed 35-16 to move to 1-5. Coach Pederson isn't worried about his job security, but maybe he should be.

Winner: Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ rushing offense

The Buccaneers have struggled to run the ball for several seasons. But first-year coordinator Liam Coen is changing the tune. The Bucs came into Sunday averaging 4.5 YPA, good for 13th in the NFL. Yet, they saved their best for Week 6, going off for 277 rushing yards, averaging 7.9 yards per attempt. Second-year pro Sean Tucker had a career game, with 136 yards and a touchdown, and Bucky Irving chipped in 81 yards plus a score too. This is already a top-ten offense, but if the rushing attack can be more consistent, Tampa Bay's ceiling is the Super Bowl.

Winner: Rashid Shaheed

There had been just one punt return touchdown in 2024 coming into Week 6, until Rashid Shaheed changed the atmosphere at the Superdome in what was a 17-3 blowout. Shaheed zoomed past all defenders, going untouched on a flawless 54-yard punt return touchdown. The Saints still lost by 24 points, but they need to find ways to get Shaheed more touches.

Winner: Najee Harris

Najee Harris looked more like fellow former Alabama alum Derrick Henry on Sunday against the Raiders, rumbling for 106 yards and a touchdown on 14 attempts. It was easily his best game of the season after previously being held to a season-high of 70 rushing yards.

Loser: Dallas Cowboys

While they were playing a good Detroit Lions team, the Dallas Cowboys suffered the worst loss of Week 6, and it came at home in front of the America's Team's fans. The Cowboys can't feel good about heading into Week 7 with a .500 record. While this is a talented roster, Mike Zimmer's defense is in desperate need of getting Micah Parsons back.

Winner: Will Anderson and the Houston Texans defense

Even on paper, this was a favorable game for the Texans' defense taking on a rookie quarterback making his first NFL start. Will Anderson Jr. capitalized in a big way, recording eight tackles (4 TFL), three sacks, and a pass deflection. Danielle Hunter added a sack of his own, with Eric Murray and Calen Bullock both recording interceptions too. Houston also held New England's rushing offense to just 3.2 yards per carry. It's why the Texans have one of the NFL's best defenses.

Winner: Detroit Lions

This one's bittersweet because the NFL's sack leader Aidan Hutchinson suffered a broken bone in his leg. However, there's nothing like demolishing an opponent on their home turf the way the Lions destroyed the Cowboys 47-9. They won in all facets of the game, and even had some time to fool around and try getting a big man touchdown.

Loser: Cleveland Browns

