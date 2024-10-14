4 worst quarterback performances from NFL Week 6, including Will Levis and Dak Prescott

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Another Sunday is in the books, with NFL Week 6 providing plenty of inspiration for our weekly list of worst quarterback performances. We saw two rookies making their first start, and another second-year pro who made his season debut. But Drake Maye performed admirably in his debut, meanwhile Spencer Rattler is one of four quarterbacks who make our list in Week 6.

Will Levis

No starting quarterback finished with fewer passing yards than Will Levis in Week 6. Yet, after coming up with just 95 passing yards, that's to be expected. To his credit, he didn't take any sacks, but that doens't mean he didn't cost his team. In fact, Levis had an ill-advised pass into double-coverage with just five minutes left on the clock, resulting in an interception to set up an eventual three-point loss. He was easily one of the NFL's worst quarterbacks this week.

Spencer Rattler

We saw the juice that Spencer Rattler has on his fastball with a 40-yard completion to Foster Moreau. But we also saw a fifth-round pick who struggled to read the field, throwing two interceptions and taking five sacks. He finished with just a 55% completion rate and lost a fumble. Derek Carr can't come back soon enough.

Deshaun Watson

He came into Week 6 on pace to break David Carr's all-time single-season sacks record, and taking five more on Sunday won't help. Watson is playing behind an offensive line that's missing multiple starters, and his receivers are dropping more passes than any other team. But he hasn't had 200 passing yards in a single game, and he repeated that effort with 168 yards against the Eagles.

Dak Prescott

