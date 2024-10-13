Doug Pederson addresses future with Jacksonville Jaguars after Week 6 loss

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell short of expectations after a 6-2 start, which resulted in a 9-8 playoff-less season in 2023. Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence entered their third season with much higher expectations, looking to take what they’ve learned from their past two 9-8 seasons and become a more stable contender.

Yet, that’s not what we’ve seen at all in Duval, where the Jaguars didn’t get their first win until Week 5. But Week 6 in London presented a chance for the Jaguars to build upon whatever momentum they may have gained last Sunday. However, Pederson’s team fell flat, getting routed 35-16, with a rookie quarterback running circles around the Jaguars, even throwing four touchdown passes.

Naturally, with the Jaguars moving to 1-5, the attention immediately turned to Pederson in the post-game press conference.

Related: 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Doug Pederson feels confident in his job security after 1-5 start

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the Jacksonville Jaguars further establishing themselves as one of the very worst teams in the NFL, reporters wanted to know how Doug Pederson was feeling about his job status after his latest loss.

Yet, after having a chance to sit and speak with Jaguars owner Shad Khan, Pederson doubled down, insisting he still feels confident in his job status heading into Week 7 against the New England Patriots.

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson inn post-game news conference was asked if he feels if he still has the full backing of owner Shad Khan: "I do. I was just with him and I do." — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) October 13, 2024

It should be noted that the Jaguars’ schedule this week will be a bit unique. Instead of flying back home to Florida, the Jaguars will stay in London because they’ll face off against the Patriots from Wembley Stadium next Sunday. So, perhaps the Pederson hot seat watch will heat up again heading into next week’s game instead of trying to work through a coaching change in an unfamiliar atmosphere.

However, seeing Jaguars safety Andre Cisco note that there was “a lot of quit” from his teammates in the Bears loss could prompt the organization to reconsider their support for Pederson.

#Jaguars safety Andre Cisco after today's loss: "How should I say this…. A lot of quit."



(🎥 @ActionSportsJax)pic.twitter.com/AUKU4U5egI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 13, 2024

Pederson or may not be the problem, but it’s clear something needs to change.

Related: 5 Jacksonville Jaguars coaching candidates to replace Doug Pederson