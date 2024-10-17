Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints in rumored trade chase for impact receiver from AFC

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints have been linked to trades for star receivers this season. And after striking out in those pursuits it seems they are now in competition for another pass catcher on the trade block.

The Steelers and Saints are in very different positions heading into their matchups in Week 7. Pittsburgh is tied for first place in the AFC North. And has performed better than some expected to begin the new season. As for New Orleans, after a hot start, they have struggled recently. And are now in the midst of a four-game losing skid.

Nevertheless, both organizations have seemingly felt for some time that adding an impact receiver is necessary. Rumors throughout the last couple of months linked the Steelers to trades for 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk and former Raiders receiver Davante Adams. The Saints were also reportedly in the chase for Adams.

However, Aiyuk re-signed with San Francisco in September. Adams was shipped off to the Jets in a blockbuster trade this week. Even talented Browns WR Amari Cooper is now off the trade block after being moved to the Bills this week as well. It leaves both teams with limited options on the market.

Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly in pursuit of Mike Williams trade

That is why it should come as no surprise that both organizations are rumored to be among the teams in the chase for a veteran pass catcher who just became available.

“The Chargers, Steelers, and Saints are among a number of teams reaching out to the Jets about WR Mike Williams, per sources,” The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini reported on Thursday morning.

After the Adams trade, Williams reportedly has become the odd man out in the Jets WR room. The former Chargers standout has had a quiet start to 2024 after tearing his ACL a year ago. While the 30-year-old is probably past his prime, he would still bring either team a valuable end-zone threat in the second half of the season.

