Week 8 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR, TE and kickers

The Sportsnaut Week 8 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances, and injuries for the best players in the NFL. Bookmark this page for updates leading up to every game.

Our preliminary rankings for Week 8 are done before the latest NFL injury report comes out. There are plenty of injuries to monitor, including to NFL stars like Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and New York Jets running back Breece Hall.

Before diving into our fantasy rankings for Week 8, here are the NFL teams on a bye this week. Fortunately, there are only two teams on hiatus.

NFL bye weeks – Week 8

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Here are our Week 8 fantasy football rankings with stats via Pro Football Reference.

Week 8 fantasy QB rankings

Joe Burrow lands at No. 1 in our Week 8 fantasy football rankings coming off a stretch that can only be described as MVP worthy. He is picking apart secondaries right now, delivering 30-plus yard touchdowns and even finding the end zone with his legs. The Cleveland Browns pass defense is adequate (210.4 pass ypg, 92.7 QB rating allowed) and it could be worse without Denzel Ward.

Moving further down in our fantasy quarterback rankings, we anticipate a potential shootout between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants. It bodes well for Geno Smith (244.6 pass ypg) and Daniel Jones (30 rush ypg). While there might not be any elite upside, it’s not necessary when so many other quarterbacks have difficult matchups.

Quarterbacks to fade in Week 8

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Baltimore Ravens

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars vs Baltimore Ravens

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills

Speaking of those matchups, it’s why fantasy managers need to be careful on Thursday and Sunday. Opponents averaged just 192.3 passing yards per game with four total touchdowns in the last four weeks against the Baltimore Ravens. That’s not the kind of opponent you should feel comfortable starting 45-year-old Tom Brady against.

The same feeling exists for Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers. Jacksonville’s second-year passer hasn’t thrown a touchdown in three consecutive games and it comes with a 59.8% completion rate and 75.8 QB rating in that stretch. He’ll face a Broncos’ secondary that allows just 173.1 pass ypg with a 74.9 QB rating. As for Rodgers, he is a big part of the reason why the Green Bay Packers’ offense is one of the worst in the NFL and that isn’t changing against the No. 1 defense in the NFL.

Week 8 fantasy RB rankings

Rank: PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Derrick Henry @ Houston Texans 2 Saquon Barkley @ Seattle Seahawks 3 Kenneth Walker vs New York Giants 4 Christian McCaffrey @ Los Angeles Rams 5 Joe Mixon @ Cleveland Browns 6 Josh Jacobs @ New Orleans Saints 7 Jonathan Taylor vs Washington Commanders 8 Dalvin Cook vs Arizona Cardinals 9 Leonard Fournette vs Baltimore Ravens 10 Ezekiel Elliott vs Chicago Bears 11 Alvin Kamara vs Las Vegas Raiders 12 Raheem Mostert @ Detroit Lions 13 Gus Edwards @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14 Miles Sanders vs Pittsburgh Steelers 15 Devin Singletary vs Green Bay Packers 16 Aaron Jones @ Buffalo Bills 17 Tony Pollard vs Chicago Bears 18 D’Andre Swift (Q) vs Miami Dolphins 19 Rhamondre Stevenson @ New York Jets 20 Dameon Pierce vs Tennessee Titans 21 Tyler Allgeier vs Carolina Panthers 22 Michael Carter vs New England Patriots 23 Travis Etienne vs Denver Broncos 24 David Montgomery vs Dallas Cowboys 25 D’Onta Foreman @ Atlanta Falcons 26 Brian Robinson Jr @ Indianapolis Colts 27 Darrell Henderson Jr vs San Francisco 49ers 28 Melvin Gordon @ Jacksonville Jaguars 29 Najee Harris @ Philadelphia Eagles 30 Damien Harris @ New York Jets 0.5 PPR scoring for Week 8 fantasy rankings

Derrick Henry sits atop the Week 8 RB rankings and there was never a moment of internal debate. The Houston Texans have the worst run defense in the NFL, allowing 164.7 yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry. In the lone matchup when they held an opponent under 100 yards – Los Angeles Angers, Week 4 – Austin Ekeler scored three touchdowns.

Derrick Henry vs Houston Texans (career): 1,035 rushing yards (103.5 ypg), 6.1 ypc, nine touchdowns in 10 games

Henry headlines the fantasy football rankings for Week 8, but there are plenty of other great matchups to spotlight. We love both Kenenth Walker and Saquon Barkley in their head-to-head matchup. The New York Giants have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards (144.4 ypg) and the highest yards per carry (5.7). Seattle isn’t much better, surrendering 4.9 ypc and 149.7 rush ypg. Barkley and Walker are both workhorses, making them elite RB1s in Week 8.

We love both Dallas Cowboys running backs in Week 8. Entering their Monday Night Football matchup vs New England, the Chicago Bears were allowing 163 rushing yards per game. Dallas will find tremendous success on the ground, with Pollard delivering the big runs and Elliott finding the end zone.

After highlighting several matchups we love in the top 15 of our Week 8 fantasy football rankings, it’s time for the opposite end of the spectrum. Aaron Jones isn’t being used effectively by the Green Bay Packers. It turns an RB1 into a high-end RB2 and that drops to a low-end RB2 against the best run defense in the NFL (76.2 rush ypg allowed).

We’re also not optimistic about Dameon Pierce. While he is an outstanding rookie, the Tennessee Titans are allowing only 96.8 rushing yards per game and that figure falls to 60.5 rushing yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry in the last four weeks.

Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings – WR rankings

Rank: PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Stefon Diggs vs Green Bay Packers 2 Davante Adams @ New Orleans Saints 3 A.J. Brown vs Pittsburgh Steelers 4 DeAndre Hopkins @ Minnesota Vikings 5 Tyreek Hill @ Detroit Lions 6 Justin Jefferson vs Arizona Cardinals 7 Ja’Marr Chase @ Cleveland Browns 8 Cooper Kupp vs San Francisco 49ers 9 Deebo Samuel @ Los Angeles Rams 10 Jaylen Waddle @ Detroit Lions 11 Tee Higgins @ Cleveland Browns 12 Tyler Lockett vs New York Giants 13 CeeDee Lamb vs Chicago Bears 14 Mike Evans vs Baltimore Ravens 15 Brandin Cooks vs Tennessee Titans 16 Chris Olave vs Las Vegas Raiders 17 DeVonta Smith vs Pittsburgh Steelers 18 Amon-Ra St. Brown vs Miami Dolphins 19 Michael Pittman Jr vs Washington Commanders 20 Gabriel Davis vs Green Bay Packers 21 Chris Godwin vs Baltimore Ravens 22 D.J. Moore @ Atlanta Falcons 23 Diontae Johnson @ Philadelphia Eagles 24 Terry McLaurin @ Indianapolis Colts 25 Amari Cooper vs Cincinnati Bengals 26 Brandon Aiyuk @ Los Angeles Rams 27 Rashod Bateman @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28 Courtland Sutton @ Jacksonville Jaguars 29 Drake London vs Carolina Panthers 30 Adam Thielen vs Arizona Cardinals 0.5 PPR scoring for Week 8 fantasy rankings

There aren’t any big surprises in the Week 8 fantasy wide receiver rankings. Even if Stefon Diggs lines up against Jaire Alexander, the miscommunication issues in the secondary and conservative defensive play-calling will provide Diggs with plenty of receptions and a few big plays.

The return of DeAndre Hopkins provided an important development for fantasy managers. Hopkins played 27 snaps in the slot, almost tripling his previous high during his Cardinals’ tenure. If that plan remains in place, with Kliff Kingsbury finally doing what every other NFL team does with its No. 1 wideout, 100-yard performances could become a regular thing for Hopkins after a disappointing 2021 season.

Both the Cincinnati Bengals’ and Miami Dolphins’ receiver tandems make it into the top 11 of our rankings. The Dolphins are competing against a Lions’ defense that is still allowing an average 102.4 QB rating to opponents even after showing some signs of improvement after the bye. With Tua Tagovailoa locked in on both Waddle and Hill, they can each be WR1s in fantasy. As for Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, they’re going to keep posting strong numbers as long as Burrow is playing at his current pace.

Week 8 also represents the first time in nearly a month that D.J. Moore returns to the top 30 in our fantasy rankings. He drew 10 targets from P.J. Walker, turning them into a season-high 69 receiving yards with his first touchdown since Sep. 18. Facing a woeful Falcons’ secondary, this is the time for fantasy managers to get Moore back into their starting lineup.

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 8 – Tight Ends

Rank: PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Mark Andrews @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 Zach Erts @ Minnesota Vikings 3 George Kittle @ Los Angeles Rams 4 T.J. Hockenson vs Miami Dolphins 5 Dallas Goedert vs Pittsburgh Steelers 6 Kyle Pitts vs Carolina Panthers 7 Taysom Hill vs Las Vegas Raiders 8 Robert Tonyan @ Buffalo Bills 9 Tyler Higbee vs San Francisco 49ers 10 Darren Waller @ New Orleans Saints 11 Harrison Bryant vs Cincinnati Bengals 12 Pat Freiermuth @ Philadelphia Eagles 13 Hayden Hurst @ Cleveland Browns 14 Dalton Schultz vs Chicago Bears 15 Irv Smith Jr. @ Arizona Cardinals

Week 8 fantasy kicker rankings

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills vs Green Bay Packers Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders vs New Orleans Saints Will Lutz, New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Baltimore Ravens Graham Gano, New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings vs Arizona Cardinals Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans Nick Folk, New England Patriots vs New York Jets Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins vs Detroit Lions

