Published October 24, 2022

Week 8 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR, TE and kickers

Matt Johnson
Week 8 fantasy football rankings
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Sportsnaut Week 8 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances, and injuries for the best players in the NFL. Bookmark this page for updates leading up to every game.

Our preliminary rankings for Week 8 are done before the latest NFL injury report comes out. There are plenty of injuries to monitor, including to NFL stars like Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and New York Jets running back Breece Hall.

Before diving into our fantasy rankings for Week 8, here are the NFL teams on a bye this week. Fortunately, there are only two teams on hiatus.

NFL bye weeks – Week 8

  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Chargers

Here are our Week 8 fantasy football rankings with stats via Pro Football Reference.

Week 8 fantasy QB rankings

Syndication: The Enquirer
Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rank:PLAYEROPPONENT
1Joe Burrowvs Cleveland Browns
2Josh Allenvs Green Bay Packers
3Jalen Hurtsvs Pittsburgh Steelers
4Lamar Jackson@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5Kyler Murray@ Minnesota Vikings
6Dak Prescottvs Chicago Bears
7Kirk Cousinsvs Arizona Cardinals
8Tua Tagovailoa@ Detroit Lions
9Derek Carr@ New Orleans Saints
10Geno Smithvs New York Giants
11Daniel Jones@ Seattle Seahawks
12Jared Goffvs Miami Dolphins
13Jimmy Garoppolo@ Los Angeles Rams
14Tom Bradyvs Baltimore Ravens
15Matthew Staffordvs San Francisco 49ers
16P.J. Walker@ Atlanta Falcons
17Trevor Lawrencevs Denver Broncos
18Andy Daltonvs Las Vegas Raiders
19Aaron Rodgers@ Buffalo Bills
20Taylor Heinicke@ Indianapolis Colts

Joe Burrow lands at No. 1 in our Week 8 fantasy football rankings coming off a stretch that can only be described as MVP worthy. He is picking apart secondaries right now, delivering 30-plus yard touchdowns and even finding the end zone with his legs. The Cleveland Browns pass defense is adequate (210.4 pass ypg, 92.7 QB rating allowed) and it could be worse without Denzel Ward.

Moving further down in our fantasy quarterback rankings, we anticipate a potential shootout between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants. It bodes well for Geno Smith (244.6 pass ypg) and Daniel Jones (30 rush ypg). While there might not be any elite upside, it’s not necessary when so many other quarterbacks have difficult matchups.

Quarterbacks to fade in Week 8

  • Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Baltimore Ravens
  • Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars vs Baltimore Ravens
  • Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills

Speaking of those matchups, it’s why fantasy managers need to be careful on Thursday and Sunday. Opponents averaged just 192.3 passing yards per game with four total touchdowns in the last four weeks against the Baltimore Ravens. That’s not the kind of opponent you should feel comfortable starting 45-year-old Tom Brady against.

The same feeling exists for Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers. Jacksonville’s second-year passer hasn’t thrown a touchdown in three consecutive games and it comes with a 59.8% completion rate and 75.8 QB rating in that stretch. He’ll face a Broncos’ secondary that allows just 173.1 pass ypg with a 74.9 QB rating. As for Rodgers, he is a big part of the reason why the Green Bay Packers’ offense is one of the worst in the NFL and that isn’t changing against the No. 1 defense in the NFL.

Week 8 fantasy RB rankings

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Rank:PLAYEROPPONENT
1Derrick Henry@ Houston Texans
2Saquon Barkley@ Seattle Seahawks
3Kenneth Walkervs New York Giants
4Christian McCaffrey@ Los Angeles Rams
5Joe Mixon@ Cleveland Browns
6Josh Jacobs@ New Orleans Saints
7Jonathan Taylorvs Washington Commanders
8Dalvin Cookvs Arizona Cardinals
9Leonard Fournettevs Baltimore Ravens
10Ezekiel Elliottvs Chicago Bears
11Alvin Kamaravs Las Vegas Raiders
12Raheem Mostert@ Detroit Lions
13Gus Edwards@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14Miles Sandersvs Pittsburgh Steelers
15Devin Singletaryvs Green Bay Packers
16Aaron Jones@ Buffalo Bills
17Tony Pollardvs Chicago Bears
18D’Andre Swift (Q)vs Miami Dolphins
19Rhamondre Stevenson@ New York Jets
20Dameon Piercevs Tennessee Titans
21Tyler Allgeiervs Carolina Panthers
22Michael Cartervs New England Patriots
23Travis Etiennevs Denver Broncos
24David Montgomeryvs Dallas Cowboys
25D’Onta Foreman@ Atlanta Falcons
26Brian Robinson Jr@ Indianapolis Colts
27Darrell Henderson Jrvs San Francisco 49ers
28Melvin Gordon@ Jacksonville Jaguars
29Najee Harris@ Philadelphia Eagles
30Damien Harris@ New York Jets
0.5 PPR scoring for Week 8 fantasy rankings

Derrick Henry sits atop the Week 8 RB rankings and there was never a moment of internal debate. The Houston Texans have the worst run defense in the NFL, allowing 164.7 yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry. In the lone matchup when they held an opponent under 100 yards – Los Angeles Angers, Week 4 – Austin Ekeler scored three touchdowns.

  • Derrick Henry vs Houston Texans (career): 1,035 rushing yards (103.5 ypg), 6.1 ypc, nine touchdowns in 10 games
Henry headlines the fantasy football rankings for Week 8, but there are plenty of other great matchups to spotlight. We love both Kenenth Walker and Saquon Barkley in their head-to-head matchup. The New York Giants have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards (144.4 ypg) and the highest yards per carry (5.7). Seattle isn’t much better, surrendering 4.9 ypc and 149.7 rush ypg. Barkley and Walker are both workhorses, making them elite RB1s in Week 8.

We love both Dallas Cowboys running backs in Week 8. Entering their Monday Night Football matchup vs New England, the Chicago Bears were allowing 163 rushing yards per game. Dallas will find tremendous success on the ground, with Pollard delivering the big runs and Elliott finding the end zone.

After highlighting several matchups we love in the top 15 of our Week 8 fantasy football rankings, it’s time for the opposite end of the spectrum. Aaron Jones isn’t being used effectively by the Green Bay Packers. It turns an RB1 into a high-end RB2 and that drops to a low-end RB2 against the best run defense in the NFL (76.2 rush ypg allowed).

We’re also not optimistic about Dameon Pierce. While he is an outstanding rookie, the Tennessee Titans are allowing only 96.8 rushing yards per game and that figure falls to  60.5 rushing yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry in the last four weeks.

Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings – WR rankings

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Rank:PLAYEROPPONENT
1Stefon Diggsvs Green Bay Packers
2Davante Adams@ New Orleans Saints
3A.J. Brownvs Pittsburgh Steelers
4DeAndre Hopkins@ Minnesota Vikings
5Tyreek Hill@ Detroit Lions
6Justin Jeffersonvs Arizona Cardinals
7Ja’Marr Chase@ Cleveland Browns
8Cooper Kuppvs San Francisco 49ers
9Deebo Samuel@ Los Angeles Rams
10Jaylen Waddle@ Detroit Lions
11Tee Higgins@ Cleveland Browns
12Tyler Lockettvs New York Giants
13CeeDee Lambvs Chicago Bears
14Mike Evansvs Baltimore Ravens
15Brandin Cooksvs Tennessee Titans
16Chris Olavevs Las Vegas Raiders
17DeVonta Smithvs Pittsburgh Steelers
18Amon-Ra St. Brownvs Miami Dolphins
19Michael Pittman Jrvs Washington Commanders
20Gabriel Davisvs Green Bay Packers
21Chris Godwinvs Baltimore Ravens
22D.J. Moore@ Atlanta Falcons
23Diontae Johnson@ Philadelphia Eagles
24Terry McLaurin@ Indianapolis Colts
25Amari Coopervs Cincinnati Bengals
26Brandon Aiyuk@ Los Angeles Rams
27Rashod Bateman@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28Courtland Sutton@ Jacksonville Jaguars
29Drake Londonvs Carolina Panthers
30Adam Thielenvs Arizona Cardinals
0.5 PPR scoring for Week 8 fantasy rankings

There aren’t any big surprises in the Week 8 fantasy wide receiver rankings. Even if Stefon Diggs lines up against Jaire Alexander, the miscommunication issues in the secondary and conservative defensive play-calling will provide Diggs with plenty of receptions and a few big plays.

The return of DeAndre Hopkins provided an important development for fantasy managers. Hopkins played 27 snaps in the slot, almost tripling his previous high during his Cardinals’ tenure. If that plan remains in place, with Kliff Kingsbury finally doing what every other NFL team does with its No. 1 wideout, 100-yard performances could become a regular thing for Hopkins after a disappointing 2021 season.

Related: NFL games today – 2022 NFL schedule

Both the Cincinnati Bengals’ and Miami Dolphins’ receiver tandems make it into the top 11 of our rankings. The Dolphins are competing against a Lions’ defense that is still allowing an average 102.4 QB rating to opponents even after showing some signs of improvement after the bye. With Tua Tagovailoa locked in on both Waddle and Hill, they can each be WR1s in fantasy. As for Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, they’re going to keep posting strong numbers as long as Burrow is playing at his current pace.

Week 8 also represents the first time in nearly a month that D.J. Moore returns to the top 30 in our fantasy rankings. He drew 10 targets from P.J. Walker, turning them into a season-high 69 receiving yards with his first touchdown since Sep. 18. Facing a woeful Falcons’ secondary, this is the time for fantasy managers to get Moore back into their starting lineup.

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 8 – Tight Ends

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Rank:PLAYEROPPONENT
1Mark Andrews@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2Zach Erts@ Minnesota Vikings
3George Kittle@ Los Angeles Rams
4T.J. Hockensonvs Miami Dolphins
5Dallas Goedertvs Pittsburgh Steelers
6Kyle Pittsvs Carolina Panthers
7Taysom Hillvs Las Vegas Raiders
8Robert Tonyan@ Buffalo Bills
9Tyler Higbeevs San Francisco 49ers
10Darren Waller@ New Orleans Saints
11Harrison Bryantvs Cincinnati Bengals
12Pat Freiermuth@ Philadelphia Eagles
13Hayden Hurst@ Cleveland Browns
14Dalton Schultzvs Chicago Bears
15Irv Smith Jr.@ Arizona Cardinals

Week 8 fantasy kicker rankings

  1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  2. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills vs Green Bay Packers
  3. Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns
  4. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants
  5. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers
  6. Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders vs New Orleans Saints
  7. Will Lutz, New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears
  9. Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Baltimore Ravens
  10. Graham Gano, New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks
  11. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers
  12. Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings vs Arizona Cardinals
  13. Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans
  14. Nick Folk, New England Patriots vs New York Jets
  15. Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins vs Detroit Lions

Week 8 D/ST rankings

