NFL waiver wire pickups: Top tips for Week 3 fantasy action

It’s time to hit the NFL waiver wire to prepare for Fantasy Football Week 3. So, here are some top Week 3 waiver wire pickups to target to enhance your fantasy lineup.

These waiver pickups are based on their current Week 3 matchups as well as their potential to take on a larger role on offense as the 2021 season plays out.

Waiver Wire Pickups: Fantasy Football Week 3

Justin Fields, quarterback, Chicago Bears

Officially slated to start in Week 3, Fields may still be out on the waiver wire for the taking. For those in super-flex leagues, or looking to add depth at QB, Fields comes with plenty of fantasy appeal as the new current starter for Chicago. Even if the Bears revert back to Andy Dalton, Fields should be stashed just in case.

Jared Goff, quarterback, Detroit Lions

If Goff is still riding the waiver wire, pick him up if your current quarterback is lagging. Despite the Lions losing both of their games so far, Goff is putting up good fantasy points. He has averaged 292 passing yards and has five touchdowns on the books. You could do worse than rolling with Goff.

K.J. Osborn, wide receiver, Minnesota Vikings

Osborn is a popular waiver-wire pickup after making quite the splashy NFL debut over his first two games. He’s Kirk Cousins preferred target right behind Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen after recording 12 receptions, 167 yards, and one touchdown. Get Osborn while the going is hot.

Michael Pittman, wide receiver, Indianapolis Colts

Pittman is coming fresh off of an eight-catch, 123-yard performance in Week 2, while he was most likely sitting on the waiver wire. So, pick him up and see what happens when Pittman plays the Titans that have given away the most WR fantasy points thus far.

Quez Watkins, wide receiver, Philadelphia Eagles

Watkins is a nice Week 3 waiver wire target in leagues that receive bonuses for big plays. He last turned two catches into 117 yards, surpassing all Eagles’ WRs in fantasy points in Week 2. He has a very favorable matchup against the Cowboys in Week 3 to see if his big numbers continue.

Rondale Moore, wide receiver, Arizona Cardinals

Moore is a top waiver wire pick in Week 3, so if he’s still out there, get him while the going is good. In two games this season, he has tallied 11 catches for 182 yards and one touchdown and is on course for a potential breakout performance in Week 3.

Mecole Hardman, wide receiver, Kansas City Chiefs

Hardman makes for a savvy waiver wire pickup after last garnering eight targets, which was four more than Tyreek Hill received in Week 2 playing Baltimore. The same could be the case for Hardman again playing a staunch Chargers defense that could totally put its focus on shutting Hill down once again.

Trey Sermon, running back, San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers backfield is an absolute dumpster fire as it relates to injuries. And, as a result of being a healthy scratch in Week 1, to receiving one touch in Week 2, and now dealing with a concussion, Sermon could easily be found on your waiver wire. For those who have a deep roster, Sermon is worthy of a waiver pickup to stash for when he is called back to duty.

Note that fellow rookie, Elijah Mitchell, is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Demetric Felton, running back, Cleveland Browns

Felton is a sneaky waiver pickup as a player to assume more touches now that Jarvis Landry has been placed on IR. So, those who just lost Landry, or need to fill a roster slot, might want to add Felton, who is sure to be on nearly every waiver wire heading into Week 3.