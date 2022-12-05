NFL injury report Week 14: Latest updates on Lamar Jackson, Kenneth Walker and more

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL injury report for Week 14 is filled with some of the best players in football. Heading into a pivotal week, everyone is waiting to see if NFL stars Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa and Kenneth Walker III play this week.

NFL teams provide injury reports every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday to reflect which players participated in practice and whether it was a full or limited session. The NFL injury report for Thursday Night Football games are always estimated sessions, with teams often just holding walkthroughs on a short week.

Looking ahead to Week 14, there are already a handful of players who will be among the NFL inactive. Season-ending injuries for Jimmy Garoppolo and Matthew Stafford take them out of the equation. We also won’t see Cooper Kupp, Kyle Pitts or Darren Waller any time soon.

Let’s dive into the NFL injury report for Week 14. Bookmark this page for daily updates with the latest NFL injury news and its impact on the teams and fantasy football.

Lamar Jackson, quarterback, Baltimore Ravens

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a knee injury on a sack in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos. He limped to the sideline and was quickly taken to the locker room, requiring the handrail to get up the stairs. After the game, head coach John Harbaugh told reports it isn’t a season-ending injury, but there isn’t currently a timetable for his return.

We have to assume that Jackson won’t play in Week 14, dealing with a knee sprain that would dramatically impact his mobility. In his absence, Tyler Huntley would draw the start against the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Huntley performed well as a spot-starter in 2021 – 64.7% completion rate, 239 rushing yards, four total touchdowns – he is nothing more than a streaming option in Week 14 for a struggling Ravens’ offense.

Jimmy Garoppolo, quarterback, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off the field after suffering a foot injury against the Miami Dolphins. Prior to the injury, Garoppolo had played extremely effective football as the starter since Trey Lance went down. With Garoppolo out for the season due to his foot injury, Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy becomes the No. 1 QB in San Francisco.

In terms of the fantasy impact from this NFL injury news, the quarterback downgrade hurts the likes of Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk. While Kyle Shanahan’s offense is designed to hide a quarterback’s flaws, Purdy’s extreme limitations put a ceiling on this offense.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

In a blowout loss to San Francisco, Miami pulled Tua Tagovailoa from the game after he suffered an ankle injury. Both Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel downplayed the injury after the game, stating it isn’t significant and his status for next Sunday isn’t in question. Tagovailoa will likely be on the Week 14 NFL injury report, but he is in no jeopardy of missing Sunday Night Football, a must-see game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Joe Mixon, running back, Cincinnati Bengals

While it’s rare to see an NFL player miss two games due to a concussion, it does happen a few times every season. Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was inactive for the second consecutive game, but his status came down to the final day. Considering the progress he made this past week, it would be a surprise if he isn’t on the field in Week 14. Mixon would be an RB1 against a Cleveland Browns defense that has allowed 136 rush ypg and 5.0 yards per carry in the last four games.

Kenneth Walker III, running back, Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III, one of the fantasy football breakouts in 2022, didn’t return to Sunday’s game after suffering an ankle injury. Pete Carroll shared in his post-game press conference that Walker “jammed” the ankle, as opposed to a sprain. The Rookie of the Year candidate will undergo testing on Monday to determine the full extent of the damage. For now, Walker is questionable for Week 14.

Michael Carter, running back, New York Jets

New York Jets running back Michael Carted missed Week 13 because of a low ankle sprain. While Robert Saleh ruled him “doubtful” before facing the Minnesota Vikings, missing three consecutive practices made it clear he wouldn’t play.

Carter’s status will need to be monitored on the NFL injury report leading up to Week 14. However, he is trending toward missing a second consecutive game. If Carter is unavailable, Zonovan Knight (118 scrimmage yards on 20 touches) faces a Buffalo Bills defense that has held opponents to 78.7 rush ypg and 3.5 yards per carry in the last three weeks.

Odell Beckham Jr, wide receiver, free agent

Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to sign with an NFL team in the coming days. Choosing between the Bills, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, he would immediately become a player that many fantasy football managers want to target on the waiver wire.

Unfortunately, there are real worries about his effectiveness. The timeline for his return to the field has been pushed back repeatedly and there is now a belief he might not play until the end of December or early January. Fantasy managers might want to look elsewhere.

Treylon Burks, wide receiver, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans rookie Treylon Burks made a phenomenal touchdown grab against the Philadelphia Eagles, but an illegal hit knocked him out of the game with a concussion. There is no predicting how long a player will be in the NFL concussion protocol, especially after a hit like the one Burks suffered. If Burks plays, he’s a quality WR3 against a Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense allowing 292.3 pass ypg with nine touchdowns in the last four games.

Mike Williams, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Ruled out days in advance of Week 13, Los Angeles Chargers wideout Mike Williams is sidelined by an ankle injury for the second time this season. Considering he aggravated the injury within minutes of his first game back in Week 11 and didn’t practice at all last week, he seems doubtful to face the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

If Williams is among the NFL inactive for Week 14, tight end Gerald Everett (80 receiving yards) and wide receiver Joshua Palmer (seven receptions, 60 yards) becoming starting-caliber options in fantasy.

Brandin Cooks, wide receiver, Houston Texans

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans have nothing to play for, so it wasn’t much of a surprise when the team listed Brandin Cooks among their inactive this past Sunday. Cooks popped up on the NFL injury report last Thursday with a calf injury, adding to the wrist and hip issues he battled earlier this season. Maybe Cooks plays in Week 14, but it can’t be viewed as a foregone conclusion with Houston tanking. If he takes the field, it just means facing the Dallas Cowboys’ defense. Avoid all Texans players on Sunday.

Hayden Hurst, tight end, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst exited Sunda’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs with a calf injury. Minutes upon his departure and shortly after being looked over by the medical staff, Hurst was ruled out for the game. Assuming he is inactive against Cleveland, fantasy owners can find someone else on the waiver wire to replace him.