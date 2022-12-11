NFL insider suggests Lamar Jackson injury may sideline him for significant time

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won’t play on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unfortunately for Baltimore, it could be without its franchise player for even longer.

Jackson suffered a knee injury in Week 13, going down after being sacked early in the game. After limping into the locker room, Baltimore quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game. While the Ravens won with backup Tyler Huntley, the uncertainty surrounding Jackson’s injury hung over the organization.

Lamar Jackson stats (2022): 2,242 pass yards, 17-7 TD-INT, 91.1 QB rating, 764 rush yards

The 25-year-old quarterback was diagnosed with a PCL strain, with head coach John Harbaugh adding limited specifics regarding when Jackson would return. Baltimore listed its Pro Bowl signal-caller as doubtful on the final NFL injury report for Week 14, but he was never expected to suit up against the Steelers.

As Huntley prepares to take the field for the second big opportunity as the Ravens’ starting quarterback, he might now be out there for even longer than initially anticipated.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, there is now an increasing likelihood that Jackson doesn’t play until a Christmas Eve game against the Atlanta Falcons. While Baltimore is holding onto some hope that the former NFL MVP could play in Week 15, it’s seen as increasingly doubtful.

Of greater concern for the Ravens’ organization is that Jackson’s knee injury might impact him for the remainder of the season. As Schefter notes, less athletic players who suffered a PCL sprain struggled to regain their pre-injury form in their first games back on the field.

It puts the Ravens in a very delicate spot. While they are currently tied with the Cincinnati Bengals atop the AFC North, the two rivals are headed in opposite directions. If Jackson isn’t available for another week and is limited upon his return, Baltimore’s best-case scenario might be a wild card spot. With that comes a road matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills or Tennessee Titans.

While it’s a significant blow for Jackson and the Ravens, it creates a shot for Huntley. The 24-year-old quarterback is a restricted free agent this offseason and a strong performance could lead to NFL teams inquiring about acquiring him and giving him an opportunity to be their starting quarterback.

If Jackson can’t suit up in Week 15, the Cleveland Browns would be the favorite to win at home and it could significantly boost their playoff hopes.