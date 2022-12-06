NFL playoff scenarios 2022: 3 teams with playoff-clinching scenarios in Week 14

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What teams will make the NFL playoffs in 2022? As we hit December in the National Football League, the intensity is picking up. From this week forward, we have NFL playoff scenarios to monitor.

Because it’s early in the season and there is significant parity in the NFL standings, very few teams are facing a win-and-in scenario this early. Heading into Sunday’s matchup, only two clubs face NFL playoff-clinching scenarios.

Bookmark this page for weekly updates on the NFL playoff scenarios 2022, including an NFL playoff picture for the NFC and AFC.

NFC playoff picture

As Week 14 kicks off, we are on the verge of seeing the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles turn NFL playoff scenarios into clinched spots in the postseason. Others will join them in the weeks ahead, but the Eagles’ record and the Vikings’ division puts them in unique positions.

Philadelphia Eagles

Week 14 opponent: @ New York Giants

Facing one of their NFC East rivals, the Eagles have a much simpler path in the Week 14 NFL playoff-clinching scenarios

Scenario 1.) Eagles win or tie (vs Giants)

OR

Scenario 2.) 49ers loss (vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers) + Seahawks loss (vs Carolina Panthers)

Even if the Eagles lose on Sunday or a few of the dominoes they need to fall don’t, they will be in a win-and-in scenario next week.

Minnesota Vikings

Week 14 opponent: @ Detroit Lions

It’s one of the most simple NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Minnesota, they just need to avoid a loss against the Lions at Ford Field to win the NFC North.

Scenario 1.) Vikings win or tie

Entering Week 13, these seven NFC teams would make the playoffs.

Philadelphia Eagles, NFC East – BYE Minnesota Vikings, NFC North – Host No. 7 seed San Francisco 49ers, NFC West – Host No. 6 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFC South – Host No. 5 seed Dallas Cowboys, Wild Card 1 – Road team vs No. 4 seed New York Giants, Wild Card 2 – Road team vs No. 5 seed Seattle Seahawks, Wild Card 3 – Road team vs No. 2 seed

NFC playoff hunt

Washington Commanders – Seahawks own tiebreaker

All NFL playoff scenarios come directly from the league office.

AFC – NFL playoff-clinching scenarios

Entering Week 14, the Kansas City Chiefs are the only team with NFL playoff-clinching scenarios. It’s also an important one, with the AFC West and at least one home game in the playoffs at stake.

Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14 opponent: @ Denver Broncos

The Chiefs face one of the worst teams in the NFL this season. While the Denver Broncos defense is good, its offense means Kansas City has a great shot at achieving one of the easiest clinching scenarios as long as a second result goes in their favor.

Scenario 1.) Chiefs win + Los Angeles Chargers loss (vs Miami Dolphins)

Entering Week 13, these seven AFC teams would make the playoffs.

Buffalo Bills, AFC West – BYE Hold head-to-head tiebreaker over Kansas City Kansas City Chiefs, AFC West – Host No. 7 seed Baltimore Ravens, AFC North – Host. No. 6 seed Controls tie break over Cincinnati Bengals based on the head-to-head result. Tennessee Titans, AFC South – Host. No. 5 seed Cincinnati Bengals, Wild Card 2 – Road team vs No. 4 seed Tiebreaker over Miami Dolphins based on head-to-head result Miami Dolphins, Wild Card 1 – Road team vs No. 5 seed New York Jets, Wild Card 3 – Road team vs No. 2 seed

AFC playoff picture