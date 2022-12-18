WATCH: Dak Prescott throws walk-off pick-six as Dallas Cowboys choke

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys found themselves up 27-10 with less than six minutes to go in the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Then, Trevor Lawrence happened. The Jaguars’ star quarterback led his team to three consecutive touchdowns to take a 31-27 lead in the fourth quarter.

However, Prescott led the Cowboys on a 75-yard touchdown drive to give the ‘Boys a 34-31 lead as they looked to clinch a playoff spot.

In shocking manner, Lawrence was able to lead the Jaguars to a field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

After Jacksonville went three-and-out to open the extra period, all hell broke loose in Duval. That included Dak Prescott throwing a pick-six into the hands of Rayshawn Jenkins for a walk-off Jaguars win.

You have got to be kidding us? Just insane stuff right there.

For Jenkins, this represented the safety’s second interception of the game. He also recorded 18 tackles and two passes defended in what was a brilliant all-around performance.

As for the Cowboys, they needed this win to stay remotely close with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East and clinch a playoff spot. But Prescott simply was not up to the task.

Dak Prescott stats (Week 15): 23-of-30 passing, 256 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT

These mistakes are continuing to pile up for Prescott. He now leads the NFL with 10 interceptions since Week 8.

On the other side of the ledger, Jacksonville now finds itself a 6-8 on the season. It will be just one game behind the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South should they lose to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday afternoon.