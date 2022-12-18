WATCH: Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence sparks comeback with 3 touchdowns

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been on fire as of late, throwing nine touchdowns over his last four games. Sunday afternoon against the Dallas Cowboys would be no different with the second-year QB coming to life in the second half with a beautiful 59-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Zay Jones.

What’s been a very notable Cowboys’ defense throughout the season didn’t exactly seem ready for this one, which is pretty puzzling.

Any time you get Lawrence rolling out of the pocket, as seen below, it quickly becomes panic time.

There’s really no excuse to have your cornerback and safety help getting torched to such a severe degree. But that’s exactly what happened.

The touchdown marked Jones’ second trip to the end zone of the day and it most certainly doesn’t appear that Jacksonville is done doing damage to this Dallas defense just yet.

Following a Dak Prescott interception, Lawrence and the Jaguars’ offense went right back to work. This time, the former No. 1 overall pick out of Clemson hit the other Jones — Marvin Jones Jr. — for another touchdown, making it three on the afternoon with plenty of time for action left.

The Jaguars seem to be relishing the role of spoiler lately. Last week it was a 36-22 drubbing of a very tough Tennessee Titans team that fell victim to a suddenly rolling Trevor Lawrence.

The shaky-looking Dallas Cowboys could be up next.

UPDATE: Trevor Lawrence and Zay Jones connected once again, the third time they’ve done so this afternoon.

Either the Jacksonville Jaguars have finally found their offensive stride or the Dallas Cowboys have entirely lost their way on defense.

What we do know for sure is that Dallas is in major trouble.