Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agency decision coming soon

We’re almost there, finally reaching the point when Odell Beckham Jr. can get back to making noise on the field instead of everyone speculating or recruiting the Pro Bowl receiver to join their team.

It’s been a long time coming, as Beckham Jr. had been set to get this whole charade out of the way last March when he was initially set for free agency. As far as his contract goes, nothing has changed on that front, he’s still free to sign with any of the 32 NFL teams.

Yet, once OBJ tore his ACL in the Rams’ Super Bowl victory back in February, it became obvious that his market would be slow to develop. Now, almost 10 months removed from the injury, Beckham is just about ready to return to the football field, where he’s expected to be fully cleared for action in the next few weeks.

Until that happens, we’re left to more guessing games but have no fear, a decision is coming soon.

Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes down to three teams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While it no longer appears likely for Beckham to return to Los Angeles as they experience a lost season, we do know the contenders vying for the 30-year-old Louisiana native at this point.

Beckham has already had a two-day meeting with the New York Giants, dinner with the Buffalo Bills, and a sitdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Now, it’s decision time.

According to Ian Rapoport, Beckham now wishes to discuss his future with his family and should have his mind made up by the middle of this week.

While Beckham’s contract demands have not been made clear, it’s been reported by multiple sources that he is at least seeking a multi-year contract (likely two seasons). We’ll see which team ponies up for his services as we head toward the postseason.

