Micah Parsons reaction to the Dallas Cowboys’ 1st-round pick in NFL Draft was not ideal

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys have had themselves a rather interesting offseason. The all-world defender continues to speak out about all things Cowboys after they fell to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs back in January.

It’s not surprise. Parsons if a very opinionated personality. Meanwhile, Dallas’ offseason had been very questionable leading up to the start of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday.

A video of Parsons’ reaction to the Cowboys selecting Oklahoma offensive lineman Tyler Guyton No. 29 is now going viral and making its rounds. To say that he didn’t seem to be too happy would be an understatement.

Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons reacts to the Cowboys picking Tyler Guyton at No. 29 in the NFL Draft #DallasCowboys



(🎥: @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/L91Uygz4j9 — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) April 26, 2024

Parsons originally posted on X that his reaction was due to the star defender having to do 10 push-ups because Guyton wasn’t on his list of players for the Cowboys to pick. That post was quickly deleted.

What makes matters worse? Parsons’ reaction to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles landing cornerback Quinyon Mitchell seven picks earlier was one of utter digust. Literally.

Micah Parsons "utterly disgusted" by the Eagles drafting CB Quinyon Mitchell 😭 pic.twitter.com/MygE3R07BP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2024

Again, not ideal if you’re an executive for the Cowboys.

Trouble brewing between Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys?

While not attempting to read too much into this, Parsons’ public display on Thursday came after reports that members of the Cowboys front office are growing tired of his antics.

“I’ve heard from way too many people this offseason. I’m talking about at least four different people (have told me) that Micah has worn thin there. I don’t know how much is true and how much it actually hurts (his reputation). I don’t know whether this is the behavior of a typical superstar. I don’t how damaging it is. But all I do know is this – I’ve heard from way too many people that if Micah Parsons was out of there, there would be a decent amount of people inside the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco smiling or breathing a sigh of relief.” Report on Micah Parsons situation from back on April 5

Dallas just picked up the $21.32 million option on Parsons’ contract for the 2025 season. He’s eligible for an extension for the first time in his career this offseason and wants to become the highest-paid defender in NFL history.

Whether that plays a role in this drama remains to be seen. But things don’t seem to be great between the star and his team right now.