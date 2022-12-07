Top NFL Week 14 fantasy football matchups, including Joe Burrow and Mike White

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Want to find out what are the best NFL Week 14 fantasy football matchups to exploit? Let’s take a deep dive into each position to see which players are primed to score an extra dose of fantasy points in their matchups over the weekend.

Those who roster the following players or line them up in NFL Week 14 Daily Fantasy Sports leagues should reap some big fantasy rewards this weekend.

Best Week 14 fantasy football QB matchups

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings

Goff is on a roll, and he should be able to exploit his Week 14 quarterback matchup with ease. Going up against a Vikings defense that is yielding the sixth-most QB fantasy points to date, Goff is a start and QB1 fantasy numbers are not far-fetched by any means.

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Is Ryan Tannehill a start or sit in Week 14? This week, it’s safe to start Tannehill at home against the Jags. The Jaguars’ pass defense has been absolutely wretched as of late. It’s allowed an astounding average of 292.3 passing yards and nine touchdowns over its last four games, making Tannehill a solid QB streamer for Week 14.

Mac Jones, New England Patriots @ Arizona Cardinals

Often a sit, Mac Jones is a start ’em QB in his Week 14 Monday Night Football matchup against the Cardinals. Arizona’s defense has been the second-worst against opposing QBs, giving away a league-high 27 total TDs to the position. If your quarterback is on a bye, Jones sports plenty of upside.

Best fantasy football RB matchups for Week 14

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns

If Joe Mixon starts in Week 14 or if it’s Samaje Perine, either back could exploit his fantasy matchup. The Browns haven’t run a very tight ship as of late and they’ve given up 136 rushing yards and 5.0 yards per carry on average over their past four games. Expect the Bengals to gain a lead over a bungling Browns offense and to have plenty of opportunities to run the ball.

De’Onta Foreman, Carolina Panthers @ Seattle Seahawks

Those waiting for a big De’Onta Foreman fantasy performance can expect him to exploit his Week 14 matchup. The Seahawks have been incredibly horrific in stopping the run in their last three games. Opposing running backs have scored the most fantasy points during this stretch, which includes Seattle allowing 506 rushing yards and five rushing TDs. That’s really bad.

Best Week 14 fantasy football WR matchups

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have struggled to contain stud fantasy wide receivers this season. Just ask Davante Adams who last recorded 177 receiving yards from eight receptions and found the end zone two times. If Tua and Hill connect, fireworks could go off! Expect a major dose of WR1 fantasy points from Hill in Week 14.

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills

Wilson has been quite the fantasy gem recently with Mike White under center. And, Wilson now has one of the best fantasy matchups on the Week 14 schedule. He will face a Bills defense that has rolled over and let opposing WRs score the second-most fantasy points over their last four games. Need we say more?

DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals vs New England Patriots

No defense has struggled more against opposing wide receivers than New England’s has recently. In their last two games, the Patriots have ceded the most WR fantasy points, consisting of 394 yards and four TDs given away in that stretch. Hopkins should absolutely thrive and return WR1 fantasy points in Week 14.

Best fantasy football TE matchups

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It’s time to toot Kittle’s horn again as a start ’em tight end in a soft fantasy football matchup against Tampa Bay. On the season, the Bucs have allowed the fifth-most TE fantasy points, including giving up two TDs in their last two games. We can only hope that Brock Purdy can connect with Kittle because the potential for an awesome performance is there!

Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars

For those streaming TEs or looking for a bargain in DFS lineups, Okonkso fits the bill. He gets to face a haggard Jags defense that has given away the most TE fantasy points in the last four weeks. Without anyone paying much attention likely, Okonkwo last recorded his best fantasy performance (five targets, four catches, and 68 yards) — not too shabby.