Looking ahead to the 2022 NFL season, let’s explore some under-the-radar fantasy football sleepers and some players poised for big breakouts this fall.

Here is a look at each major position on offense and where to find the best value for your ultimate fantasy football team once drafting begins taking place.

Note that this list will continually be updated throughout free agency and the offseason as roles shift and players sign with new NFL franchises. Enjoy!

Fantasy Football Sleepers

Mitchell Trubisky, quarterback, Buffalo Bills

Keep tabs on Mitchell Trubisky who is slated for free agency in 2022. With so many shortages at quarterback heading into the new season, Trubisky could be signed by a team that wants to give him a starting chance — making him a fantasy sleeper to tuck away on your draft roster. The New York Giants are a real option here.

Dwayne Haskins, Pittsburgh Steelers

Haskins should have the opportunity to compete for a starting job in Pittsburgh. This is provided the Steelers do not bring in a heavy hitter at QB such as the organization trading for Aaron Rodgers. In early drafting or in dynasty, Haskins is a late-round fantasy sleeper to add for those needing more quarterback depth.

Marlon Mack, running back, Indianapolis Colts

Look for Mack to garner some interest in free agency, making him a fantasy sleeper RB who should still make an impact. Prior to tearing his Achilles during Week 1 of the 2020 season, Mack had two back-to-back 1,000-rushing yard campaigns. He also scored 18 touchdowns during that span. This won’t go unnoticed.

Rashaad Penny, running back, Seattle Seahawks

Penny could slide under the radar in drafting in 2022, simply because he has yet to play a complete season since his 2018 rookie year. With that said, Penny played some darn good football towards the tail end of 2021 — rushing for 6.3 yards per carry — making him an RB sleeper to keep an eye on. He’s set to hit free agency unless the Seahawks re-sign him.

Ke’Shawn Vaughn, running back, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If the Buccaneers allow Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones to test free agency, Vaughn’s fantasy stock should be on the rise. Given limited opportunities in 2022, Vaughn averaged a flashy 5.0 yards per tote. He certainly carries some fantasy sleeper appeal while the Bucs make some decisions.

Josh Palmer, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers

Palmer showed some promise as a rookie in 2021 and he could slide into a bigger role if the Chargers do not re-sign Mike Williams (impending free agent). So, keep an eye on how this situation plays out. Working with a polished passer in that of Justin Herbert, Palmer’s sleeper appeal is undeniable.

Braxton Berrios, wide receiver, New York Jets

Berrios was a hot waiver wire add late in 2021 as a fantasy WR who received 29 targets in his last four games. He also recorded four touchdowns over this stretch. He’s a gadget player and a fantasy sleeper as as he heads to free agency on a very high-selling note.

Kendall Blanton, tight end, Los Angeles Rams

A deep sleeper at tight end, Blanton’s presence during the postseason caught our eyes. Thus far in three games, he caught seven-of-seven targets for 75 yards and one touchdown. Heading into 2022, Blanton — at the very least — makes a good handcuff for those who roster veteran Tyler Higbee.

Hunter Long, tight end, Miami Dolphins

Keep watch on the Dolphins and if they do not re-sign Mike Gesicki, Long is a fantasy tight end sleeper who could inherit a larger role. The Dolphins drafted Long in the third round last year coming from a 2020 college season that consisted of 685 yards and five TDs.

Fantasy Football breakouts

Zach Wilson, quarterback, New York Jets

After a notable rookie season — including no interceptions committed over his last five games — Zach Wilson is a fantasy quarterback slated for a huge breakout in 2022! The talent is there with Wilson potentially becoming startable every week. Additionally, expect Elijah Moore to break out as well. As a rookie, he looked fantastic during the latter part of 2021.

Daniel Jones, quarterback, New York Giants

Once again, Daniel Jones should be on the brink of a breakout fantasy season. No, really! The Giants have faith that Jones should thrive working with his new head coach, Brian Daboll, who is “very high” on him. Jones will have had plenty of time to heal from a neck injury and will be a late-round fantasy football QB who could far exceed his draft expectations.

Related: Ranking top NFL QBs of 2022

J.K. Dobbins, running back, Baltimore Ravens

Look for Dobbins to make a healthy comeback (torn ACL) and to light up the field in 2022. He might be drafted slightly lower than he should since he missed his entire 2021 sophomore year. But, the breakout potential is there for Dobbins to be a fantasy RB1 playing on a run-first Ravens offense.

Rhamondre Stevenson, running back, New England Patriots

As a rookie in 2021, Stevenson turned out to be a hot fantasy waiver wire target who saw his role increase playing alongside Damien Harris. Stevenson rushed at a quick pace of 4.6 yards per tote and he could see an increase in touches — setting him up for a fantasy breakout year in 2022.

Gabriel Davis, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills

After a sensational two-game postseason run, Davis racked up 242 yards and five touchdowns. On this high note, Davis will enter 2022 boasting plenty of fantasy potential. Look for Davis’ chemistry with Josh Allen to keep building as Davis evolves into a reliable fantasy receiver.

Courtland Sutton, wide receiver, Denver Broncos

It’s imperative that the Broncos upgrade their quarterback which should bring Sutton back to the fantasy limelight. Sutton scored a criminal two touchdowns in 2021, which is unacceptable. By the end of last year, Sutton was waiver wire fodder. Get Sutton a new QB and he should break out into that fantasy stud we all know is hidden within.

